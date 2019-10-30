How to Watch American Horror Story Season 9 Episode 7 Online

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 7, titled “The Lady in White,” reads, “A hidden chapter of Camp Redwood is revealed. The survivors help a stranded hitchhiker.” If you are hoping to watch the newest episode but do not have a cable subscription or FX added on to your cable package, there are still plenty of ways to watch the show online. Read on for details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including FX.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Ryan Murphy is Already Planning The Theme For Season 10

Although season 9 hasn’t wrapped up just yet, showrunner and creator Ryan Murphy is already brainstorming different ideas for season 10, which was renewed earlier this year. Speaking with Hollywood Life at the celebration for American Horror Story‘s 100th episode last week, Murphy noted that he has two ideas for the next season, but he won’t know for sure what he is going to do until after Halloween.

“I decide always on Halloween day, and I have two ideas that I’m going back and forth with, so I don’t know which one is going to win,” Murphy said. He added that the show has the possibility to go on indefinitely, as long as he remains interested in renewing it.

“I think it can go for as long as I can live and breathe and continue to be interested in it, and as long as John [Landgraf] wants to keep making it,” he told Hollywood Life. “And I think he has a passion for it. It’s been the number one show on that network since 2011, the year premiered. It’s still kicking.”

“It’s more popular in its ninth season worldwide than it ever has been,” Murphy continued. “So I think it has a great life to it because it’s anthological and it has a shiny cast, and new people come and go. Some seasons you don’t like, but some seasons you love. SO there’s something for everybody, I think.”

Tune in Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX to catch the newest episode of American Horror Story: 1984. In the meantime, you can read a full recap of last week’s episode below, and check out a few of our favorite fan theories here.

