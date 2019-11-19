How To Stream Captain Marvel Right Now: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Captain Marvel Now

It took the Marvel Cinematic Universe 11 years, but in 2019, Captain Marvel, the first standalone female superhero movie in the franchise, premiered in theaters. It may very well have paved the way for more female-centric Marvel movies in the next few years and it certainly allowed fans who were otherwise unfamiliar with Carol Danvers, otherwise known as Captain Marvel, to get to know her through her origin story. Now that it has been out for some time, fans are probably wondering how to stream Captain Marvel so they can catch all of the Easter eggs they might have missed. Because if Marvel movies are known for one thing, it’s the Easter eggs which connect them in so many more ways than you might at first realize.

Because it was released back on March 8, 2019, you can now watch Captain Marvel online to your heart’s content. Even though the movie was released more than a decade after the first big Marvel movie premiered in theaters, Captain Marvel is plenty important to the Avengers as a whole. The movie stars Brie Larson as the captain herself and Samuel L. Jackson takes a much more prominent role as her co-star as he reprises his role as Nick Fury. Fans even get to see how he came to be the one-eyed badass he is in all of the other Marvel movies. It isn’t the last of the movies in the plan for the Marvel universe, but here’s how to stream Captain Marvel right now.

How to Stream ‘Captain Marvel’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Captain Marvel is one of the best new Marvel movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Captain Marvel and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Captain Marvel” 5. Tap on Captain Marvel 6. Tap the Play button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Captain Marvel’: Overview

Release Date: March 8, 2019

Creators: Stan Lee, Gene Colan, Roy Thomas, and Gene Colan

Director: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, and Clark Gregg

Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: Carol Danvers is introduced as Captain Marvel, on of the most powerful Avengers to date. She is faced with saving Earth when two alien races arrive on her home planet to battle it out for control.

How Long Is ‘Captain Marvel’?

The original theatrical version of Captain Marvel is two hours and three minutes.

‘Captain Marvel’ Plot

Captain Marvel takes place largely in the 90s and follows Carol Danvers, who is known as Vers to her fellow Starforce villains. The movie starts off with Vers facing her recurring nightmares of what appears to be another life spent on Earth. When she is captured by the shape-shifting enemies known as Skrulls, she escapes to Earth, where S.H.I.E.L.D. learns of her arrival. This includes Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, who investigate her crash landing.

Nick eventually finds out about Danvers’ past on Earth, which she didn’t know about herself, and her involvement with Dr. Wendy Lawson. It’s revealed that after testing out Dr. Lawson’s light-speed technology, Danvers was presumed to be dead. Left with her insurmountable powers and devoid of most of her Earth memories, Danvers teamed with the Starforce. But once she is armed with the knowledge of who she once was before she became the inhabitant of powers, Danvers works with the Skrulls, who she learns have been driven out of their homeland by the very team she was working with in the first place.

In the end, Captain Marvel comes into her own and saves the day, but she decides to leave Earth to continue to fight the good fight throughout the galaxy. She does, however, leave Nick Fury with a special pager that was seen in Avengers: Infinity War when Nick vanished after Thanos’s snap. And although Danvers’ ultimate decision is to leave Earth again, her presence helped inspire Nick to create the Avengers Initiative.

‘Captain Marvel’ Cast

Captain Marvel enabled the franchise to bring back beloved characters like Nick Fury and Agent Coulson, who were given small individual origin stories of their own in the movie. Of course they aren’t nearly as important as Captain Marvel herself, but Brie Larson may have been the perfect casting choice for the movie as a whole. The movie also features bigger stars, like Jude Law, and Annette Benning, which helped cement just how important and monumental Captain Marvel was to the Marvel cinematic universe.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel a.k.a. Carol Danvers a.k.a. Vers

Carol Danvers grew up on Earth, where she tried to excel in different sports as a child until she found her calling as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. After Danvers is attached by the Starforce and loses her memory as a result of absorbing the power of the Tesseract, she is taken under the wing of the Dtarforce’s leader and eventually works alongside her newfound team before she starts to remember her life back on Earth. Danvers is a naturally heroic and moral character, so she fits in well with the rest of the Avengers, even if she isn’t officially part of the crew right away. As a kid, Brie Larson also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Right on Track, which was incidentally about young girls who fought for the right to be taken seriously as race car drivers in a male-dominated sport.

Samuel L. Jackson as Agent Nick Fury

Although Nick Fury is found in almost all of the movies associated with The Avengers, fans finally get to see part of his origin story in Captain Marvel. The accident which led to his infamous eyepatch is shown in the movie as well as his more humble beginnings with S.H.I.E.L.D. He’s still rough around the edges as a sort of leader fans have gotten to know from the other Marvel movies over the years and, as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., he takes his role very seriously. In real life, Samuel L. Jackson also lent his voice to the same character in the video game Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes.

Jude Law as Yon-Rogg

Yon-Rogg is the fearless leader of the Starforce who takes Danvers under his wing after she and Dr. Lawson crash land and Danvers becomes superhuman thanks to the power of the Tesseract. But his motives with Danvers aren’t totally pure, despite sparing her life, and although he has a soft spot for her, he turns out to be one of the big bads of the movie. This was Jude Law’s first time as a major character in a Marvel movie, but he already had a small connection to the franchise. In 2004, he co-starred in Closer with Natalie Portman, who is known by Marvel fans for her role in some of the Thor movies.

Annette Bening as Dr. Wendy Lawson a.k.a. The Supreme Intelligence

Although at first Danvers believes Dr. Lawson to be a scientist and pilot, later it becomes clear that she is actually of Kree origin. She came to Earth after learning the Tesseract was there and used it to harness its energy to build her own engine. It’s during this time that she and Danvers become closer and work alongside each other. Later, when Dr. Lawson dies, Danvers sees her blue blood for the first time and realizes she isn’t exactly who she had said she was. Before the film’s release, Annette Bening told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that she went into the script with very little knowledge of the Marvel universe, but relied on her kids to help show her the way.

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson

By the time S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson made his return in Captain Marvel, fans already loved and adored him. He will forever be the unnerving comic relief when it comes to some of the more serious moments related to the secret organization. He is also Nick Fury’s right-hand man throughout assembling the Agenvers Initiative and he remains important throughout almost all of the movies. Clark Gregg reprised his role on the TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2013 despite being believed to have permanently died in The Avengers.

‘Captain Marvel’ Songs and Soundtrack

Captain Marvel might feature some of the arguably best music from the Marvel cinematic universe as a whole, tying with Guardians of the Galaxy, of course. But because of all of the iconic 90s music used in the movie, it’s hard not to instantly feel the girl power that Danvers exudes as a powerful superhero even before she truly comes into all of her potential. However the soundtrack to the movie, which is titled Captain Marvel (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), is made up of the film’s score instead. Pinar Toprak composed all of the music featured on the soundtrack, which includes all of the major scores heard throughout the movie. The soundtrack debuted at number 73 on the British iTunes Chart and topped out in the same spot.

‘Captain Marvel’ at the Box Office

During its opening weekend, Captain Marvel grossed $153,433,423. That number skyrocketed to a total of $426,829,839 domestically. But overall, the movie made $1,128,274,794 worldwide. That may be less than half of what Avengers: Endgame made worldwide, but when you compare the Captain Marvel earnings to those of other Marvel movies, it’s easy to see just how successful it was. Like Ant-Man and the Wasp, for example, which was the most recent Marvel movie to be released before Captain Marvel premiered in theaters. That film grossed $622,674,139 worldwide, and Captain Marvel had the sixth highest worldwide opening ever, which just proves how successful Captain Marvel was on its own.

‘Captain Marvel’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Most of the reviews for Captain Marvel were glowing at the time they were published. Most critics enjoyed the overall story of Captain Marvel and, despite some of the plot points falling a little flat to some of them, they appreciated the story of female empowerment in a franchise of mostly male heroes. And although the average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is 53%, the average score from critics is 78%, which means Captain Marvel is still labeled as certified fresh.

Where ‘Captain Marvel’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Talk about its place in television. Where it ranks on best-of-all-time lists, what kind of ratings it and reviews it has received, its cultural and pop-cultural significance, etc.. With links.

Captain Marvel was the first female superhero movie in the franchise and provided fans with an all powerful and almost God-like figure to look up to as a new hero who is sort of part of the Avengers. Although there is a lot of ground to cover in the movie, from Danvers’ beginnings as a young girl struggling to find her place in a man’s world, to the different twists within the Kree-Skrull war, the underlying point is there. This is a movie about female empowerment in every sense of the word and male and female Marvel fans alike were able to appreciate its significance in the franchise. It’s also why fans keep wanting to stream Captain Marvel now, months after its theatrical release. In fact, The Wrap placed Captain Marvel at number 28 on its list of All 58 Marvel Movies Ranked.

‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel – Trailer 2Learn More at https://www.marvel.com/movies/captain-marvel ► Subscribe to Marvel: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪https://twitter.com/marvel Like Marvel on FaceBook: ‪https://www.facebook.com/Marvel For even more news, stay tuned to: Tumblr: ‪http://marvelentertainment.tumblr.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marvel Google+: ‪https://plus.google.com/+marvel Pinterest: ‪http://pinterest.com/marvelofficial 2018-12-04T02:43:35.000Z

Stream Captain Marvel Now

‘Captain Marvel’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Although some might say Captain Marvel was a little different in tone when compared to other more monumental Marvel films, it is still important on its own in the franchise. And these fun facts about Captain Marvel just add to its overall importance.

1. Stan Lee’s Death Impacted The Movie

Because Marvel icon Stan Lee died during the making of Captain Marvel, it was the first movie in the franchise to feature a special photo tribute to him at the start. It was also the perfect way to include Lee in the film since he has become known for popping up in cameos in most Marvel movies.

2. Captain Marvel Is More Of A Nickname

Danvers is never actually called or referred to as Captain Marvel throughout the entire movie. The name is alluded to more than once and Fury pokes around with the possibility of giving Danvers an official superhero name, but she is never outright called Captain Marvel.

3. Goose The Cat Was Always An Important Part Of The Story

Captain Marvel co-writer and co-director Ryan Fleck told Empire that Goose was always going to be an integral part of the story. The cat ends up being the reason for Nick Fury losing his eye and is sporadically placed in important aspects of Captain Marvel’s story.

4. Danvers Was Nick Fury’s First Alien

Even though Guardians of the Galaxy has its own place in the universe without taking place solely on Earth, Danvers was the first roundabout alien Nick Fury ever came in contact with. She might have also been one of his main reasons for starting the Avengers Initiative.

5. Brie Larson Underwent Extensive Physical Training To Become Captain Marvel

A lot can be accomplished with stunt actor and special effects. But when it came to Brie Larson;s performance as a tough as nails superhero, she underwent extensive training to get the part just right. Part of her training involved 12 hours of work each week, which included four days that each included two-a-day workouts.

Stream Captain Marvel Now