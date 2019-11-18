How to Stream ‘Girl Meets World’: Your Ultimate Guide

Stream Girl Meets World

When Girl Meets World was announced, fans of Boy Meets World were ecstatic. It was a reboot that made sense. Obviously, Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence would eventually have children of their own. It’s just logical that they’d have their own stories to tell.

Created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly, Girl Meets World focused on teenager Riley Matthews. Along with her friend Maya, the two had their own adventures — with the mom, dad, and other original cast members also involved.

The show only lasted for three seasons, but it provided a little bit of closure for Boy Meets World fans while also gaining a new fanbase that’d eventually get into the original series. When news of its cancellation hit the internet, fans revolted. While its creators tried hard to find other networks to take it over, nobody could reach an agreement.

The news is sad, but at least fans could be happy for the seasons that did air. Luckily, Girl Meets World is streaming online, all thanks to Disney+. It’s perfect news, especially for the preteens today who weren’t able to check it out when it originally aired on The Disney Channel.

Here’s how to watch Girl Meets World streaming online.

How to Stream ‘Girl Meets World’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Girl Meets World is one of the fan-favorite Disney original shows that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Girl Meets World’: Overview

When Was It On TV: June 2014 – January 2017

Creators: Michael Jacobs and April Kelly

Starring: Rowan Blanchard, Ben Savage, Sabrina Carpenter, Peyton Meyer, August Maturo, Danielle Fishel

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: “Girl Meets World” follows the life of Riley Matthews and her friend Maya while they battle both school and adolescence — which is especially tough, as Riley’s dad Cory is her history teacher.

‘Girl Meets World’ Plot

Girl Meets World takes place many years after Boy Meets World and focuses primarily on Riley Matthews, the daughter of Cory and Topanga Lawrence Matthews. Growing up in New York, Riley navigates through school similarly to her father in his own series, with new twists (yet surrounded by plenty of the same people.)

How Many Seasons of ‘Girl Meets World’ Are There?

Girl Meets World ran for three seasons, from 2014 to 2017. They also had a special that aired in 2015, right after season one.

Girl Meets World Season 1

20 Episodes | June 2014 – March 2015

Viewers are introduced to Riley Matthews, who — alongside her best friend Maya Hart — is trying to prove her independence. Living in New York City, she tries to sneak out to use the subway, ending up reaching a compromise with parents Cory and Topanga. Cory serves as Riley’s history teacher, which is a new dynamic. Despite having her dad lead her class, she is open to protesting homework. Riley also develops an early crush on Lucas Friar, who goes to her school. The season also explores Maya’s rough relationship with her mom, Katy Hart, who’s a waitress. Speaking of careers, Riley learns in “Girl Meets the Forgotten” that there are plenty of people out there who are unappreciated in their job, and it makes her think about how she treats people. In “Girl Meets First Date,” Lucas asks Cory for his permission to date Riley. Even though Cory thinks his daughter is too young, he figures it’d be less intense if it were a double date with Maya and Farkle, the nerdy friend of both Riley and Maya.

Girl Meets World Season 2

30 Episodes | May 2015 – March 2016

In the season premiere of season two, Riley, Maya, Lucas, and Farkle start eighth grade together. In “Girl Meets Pluto,” the family travels back to Philadelphia to dig up a time capsule they left in Mr. Feeny’s yard years back. In the 10th episode, the girls are introduced to a new, unconventional teacher named Harper Burgess who was named after Harper Lee, the author of “To Kill A Mockingbird.” In episode 29, titled “Girl Meets the Bay Window,” Riley and Maya talk about how much has changed in the last few years.

Girl Meets World Season 3

21 Episodes | June 2016 – January 2017

The final season of Girl Meets World finds Riley, Maya, Lucas, and Farkle exploring their first year at Abigail Adams High School. Maya explores her rebellious side, realizing that her friendship with Riley has changed her personality. In “Girl Meets True Maya,” she attempts to vandalize the park but is caught by Officer James (who is played by Reginald VelJohnson, giving a nod to his cop role in the TGIF classic Family Matters. Shawn and Katy get married, thus making him Maya’s official stepdad. “Girl Meets Goodbye” also features a nod to the original series, when Riley’s brother Auggie realizes he has two “Aunt Morgan’s,” bringing back both actresses who played her in the original series.

The Best ‘Girl Meets World’ Episodes

Girl Meets World was a special show, since it covered topics that many other sitcoms failed to — like, autism and entitlement. But, some episodes stood out. Here are the best Girl Meets World episodes.

Season 1, Episode 10: “Girl Meets Crazy Hat”

In this episode, Cory decided to split his class into two sections. Both would start their own business, but one would focus only on profits while the other would focus on people’s happiness. Maya and Riley create the Matthews And Hart Umbrella Foundation, allowing all Manhattan residents the access to an umbrella during rainy weather conditions, while also learning that you should never judge a book by its cover.

Season 1, Episode 13: “Girl Meets Flaws”

This episode focuses on bullying. Riley and Maya realize that Farkle is being bullied, which is causing him to miss class. To try and battle bullies, Riley tries hard for her fellow students to fully embrace their flaws, proving that nobody is perfect.

Season 2, Episode 12: “Girl Meets Yearbook”

Riley tries hard to change her personality after realizing that she was nominated for “most likely to smile themselves to death” in her school yearbook. The lesson they learn is that you should never change your true personality based on the way people perceive you.

‘Girl Meets World’ Cast

Girl Meets World had a great cast, including both new and returning characters.

Rowan Blanchard as Riley Matthews

Described by Shawn as being “Cory with Topanga’s hair,” Riley Matthews is smart and optimistic. She’s the oldest sibling in the Matthews family, and working hard to navigate through middle school while learning a lot about the world and the bigger picture. Rowan Blanchard has since appeared in The Goldbergs as Jackie Geary.

Ben Savage as Cory Matthews

Ben Savage reprises his role as Cory Matthews, but this time, he’s the adult in the situation, often following Riley through school the way Mr. Feeny did in Boy Meets World. Savage took his role to the next level with this show, directing ten episodes.

Sabrina Carpenter as Maya Hart

Sabrina Carpenter plays Maya Hart, Riley’s best friend and somewhat of a second daughter to Cory and Topanga, especially since her father abandoned her at a young age. She’s a lot more rebellious than Riley, but the two complement each other well. Carpenter went on to pursue music but has also done voice-over work for shows like Sofia the First.

Peyton Meyer as Lucas Friar

Peyton Meyer plays Lucas, Riley’s love interest. Riley falls for him when she sees him on the subway back in the first episode. He’s more of a “cowboy,” but fits in with the friend group. Meyer most recently played Trip Windsor in the series American Housewife.

August Maturo as Auggie Matthews

Even though Auggie isn’t featured as much, he still appears in every episode — and is generally a good kid with a strong bond to Cory. August Maturo has since voiced Puck McSnorter in the Disney show Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

Danielle Fishel as Topanga Lawrence-Matthews

Danielle Fishel reprises her role as Topanga. She’s the reason that the Matthews relocated from Philadelphia to New York, after being accepted at New York University School of Law. Since the show wrapped, Fishel has provided a voiceover for the series Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

Corey Fogelmanis as Farkle Minkus

Even though Corey Fogelmanis was always credited as a featured star, Farkle Minkus was in every episode of the series. The son of Minkus, who appeared on Boy Meets World’s earlier seasons, he’s very protective over both Riley and Maya. Fogelmanis has since appeared in the 2017 series PrankMe.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on ‘Girl Meets World’?

Girl Meets World had a few guest stars during the three seasons it was on the air. Here’s a list of the most notable.

Charlotte Rae as Gammy Hart

The Facts of Life star Charlotte Rae pops up as Gammy Hart in the episode “Girl Meets World of Terror.” Riley meets her when she sleeps over her house.

Debby Ryan as Aubrey

Debby Ryan stars as Aubrey, a girl that Riley meets who works at a vintage clothing store called Demolition. Ryan was best known for the Disney show The Suite Life on Deck.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind ‘Girl Meets World’?

Girl Meets World was created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly, both who also created Boy Meets World.

Michael Ja cobs : Girl Meets World Co-Creator

Michael Jacobs knows how to write a hit. Aside from Boy Meets World, he also created Dinosaurs and Charles In Charge.

April Kelly: Girl Meets World Co-Creator

Back in the day, April Kelly was a writer on shows like Mork & Mindy and Webster. Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World are her most recent successful projects.

Teresa Kale: Girl Meets World Writer

Teresa Kale wrote 10 episodes of Girl Meets World and served as the executive story editor for 21 more. Before working on the show, she was a script coordinator for Austin & Ally.

Rider Strong: Girl Meets World Director

Aside from picking up his role as Shawn Hunter, and becoming important to the plot of the show, Rider Strong also directed 18 episodes.

‘Girl Meets World’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

In the world of spinoffs and reboots, Girl Meets World was met with fairly positive reviews, especially since it was an updated take on middle school and high school issues. Boy Meets World was similarly important to young teens growing up, as it was positive yet also realistic. However, people were quick to note that adults who liked the original may have no interest. “Disney knows it’s taking a risk, as old-school fans might tune in for the first episode but soon realize that they don’t find the word “Farkle” as funny as a teen might,” The Washington Post wrote. “After that, it’s essentially a brand-new comedy, and as much of a risk as any first-season show these days.”

Where ‘Girl Meets World’ Ranks in the Television Pantheon

While the show caused plenty of outrage for fans after it was canceled, the number of viewers reportedly dwindled from season one to season three. The reason being, the show wasn’t geared towards the adults who loved the original so much. Girl Meets World was important and offered a fresh take, but in comparison to its predecessor, it couldn’t compete.

‘Girl Meets World ‘Trailer

‘Girl Meets World’ Theme Song

The theme song, ““Take On the World,” was actually performed by stars Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard.

‘Girl Meets World’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard are real-life best friends.

Supposedly on set, the two always talked about going to Paris one day. In 2018, they did. After posting a photo together on Instagram, Blanchard wrote, “3 years of online homeschool French together, and we f***** made it to Paris baby.”

2. Sabrina Carpenter got the acting bug thanks to Hannah Montana.

It only took one episode, but she was hooked. “My first inspiration for acting came from the first episode of Hannah Montana,” she said, according to the Huffington Post. “That’s when I knew I wanted to be a singer and an actress.”

3. Supposedly, the cast screamed before every taping.

This was reportedly a tradition from Boy Meets World, as well. It’s likely because screaming is a good way to get rid of some nervous energy.

4. Riley was supposed to have an older brother.

He was going to be played by actor Teo Halm. But unfortunately, Disney didn’t think it’d work out and chose to only feature Riley and Auggie. Even though Halm was heartbroken, Danielle Fishel was still supportive, calling him an “incredible talent.”

5. In Season 3, the Girl Meets World mimicked the opening credits of Boy Meets World.

Boy Meets World also had changing credits, but plenty of the scenes of their season 7 opener mimic Girl Meets World’s final season — including the popcorn and the water buckets.

