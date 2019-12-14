How to Watch Nunes vs de Randamie Fight

Double champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight title on the line against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV.

The UFC 245 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, and Nunes vs. de Randamie is third on the card. In order to watch the fight, you’ll need to buy the PPV. Here’s everything you need to know to do that:

Nunes vs de Randamie Preview

Nunes (18-4 MMA, 11-1 UFC), who holds the featherweight and bantamweight titles, has come out on top in nine straight fights, winning seven of those via stoppage and six via first-round stoppage.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that I respect my opponents,” the 31-year-old Brazilian told UFC.com. “I know they’re training hard like me. I know they want what I have and I have to respect that.

“And another thing: I love this. I love stepping in that cage. I love everything that is involved (with this career) — media day, fight week; all of it is enjoyable for me. When I don’t have those moments, I’ll miss those moments, so for now, I can’t wait to get into camp; I can’t wait to do those things and enjoy those moments.”

Before her winning streak, Nunes suffered an elbows-and-punches TKO defeat to Cat Zingano at UFC 178 in September 2014.

“Nobody likes to lose, but it feels like it has to happen for you to learn from your mistakes and that happened with me,” Nunes said, per UFC.com.

“I had to lose a couple times to really be able to find my way to the top and I feel like those losses helped me a lot. I did a lot of things to find all the mistakes I was making and what I needed to get better and now I’m here.”

Ten months before Nunes’ loss to Zingano, she stopped de Randamie with a series of right elbows to the face in the first round of their UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 bout.

The 35-year-old Dutchwoman is 5-0 since the defeat.

“First of all, six years is a very, very long time,” de Randamie said Wednesday, according to MMA Fighting. “I’ve said it before in interviews, I’m very thankful for Amanda. She gave me the best lesson ever.

“She made me wake up. I can say I’m a mixed martial artist now, not just a kickboxer. The difference will be I’m a mixed martial artist and not a kickboxer.”

UFC 245 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (champion) vs. Colby Covington, welterweight

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Germaine de Randamie, women’s bantamweight

José Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes, bantamweight

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET)

Mike Perry vs. Geoff Neal, welterweight

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira, women’s bantamweight

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders, welterweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur, featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano, middleweight

