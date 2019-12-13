How to Order UFC 245 on ESPN Plus

You can buy UFC 245 through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Featuring three title fights, UFC 245 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV, on Saturday night.

Here’s everything you need to know to buy UFC 245:

How to Order UFC 245 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 245, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 245 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 245

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 245 PPV for a total of $79.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 245

If you already have ESPN+ and only want to purchase the UFC 245 PPV, you can go here and then select the “Only looking for UFC 245? Get it for $59.99 here” link.

Where to Watch UFC 245

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Usman vs Covington, Holloway vs Volkanovski, Nunes vs de Randamie, and the complete UFC 245 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 245 Preview

In the main event, Kamaru Usman will put his welterweight title on the line for the first time, taking on Colby Covington.

On Wednesday, Usman claimed to be unfazed by Covington’s predictably over-the-top trash talk. The challenger’s repeatedly mocked the death of Glenn Robinson, the founder of Blackzilians, Usman’s former team. Covington’s also lobbed several doping accusations at the champ.

“He’s worried about me. I’m not worried about him,” Usman said, according to MMA Junkie. “He’s the one who has talked all the (expletive) in the world, so now he has to go prove that. The pressure’s on him. I’m champ, not him. He has to come out there and prove it. I’m relaxed. This is the fifth time this fight’s been offered to him. I’ve accepted every single one. He hasn’t.

“There’s no other person for him to fight but me, so that’s why he’s pretending to you guys like he wanted this fight, because there’s nobody else. You want to be champ? You’ve got to beat the champ.”

The main event will be preceded by two other title fights: Max Holloway will look to defend his featherweight belt against Alexander Volkanovski, and Amanda Nunes will seek a fifth defense of her bantamweight title, against Germaine de Randamie.

Nunes also holds the featherweight belt, and she’s beaten every fighter to hold one of her titles before her, including de Randamie.

“She’s the greatest female fighter of all time and she’s one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live,” UFC president Dana White said of Nunes, according to UFC.com. “Every G.O.A.T. is established through time and it’s not just who you beat, it’s how you beat them. If you look at who she’s beat, it’s a who’s who and you look at how she beat them — there aren’t a lot of women knocking other women out, but she knocks women out.”

UFC 245 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (champion) vs. Colby Covington, welterweight

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Germaine de Randamie, women’s bantamweight

José Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes, bantamweight

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET)

Mike Perry vs. Geoff Neal, welterweight

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira, women’s bantamweight

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders, welterweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur, featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano, middleweight

