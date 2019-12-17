The Mandalorian Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 7 Online

Strap-in Star Wars fans, the next chapter of The Mandalorian is arriving early. In an attempt to not compete with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing on Thursday, Disney will be dropping episode 7 on Wednesday, December 18. This episode will release at the normal time of 12:01 AM PT/3:01 AM ET, so be prepared to stay up late if you want to check it out. You can stream Disney Plus on multiple platforms including C, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, and Fire TV. Additionally, any iOS/Android device on this list can download the Disney Plus application.

If you’ve never seen The Mandalorian before, it follows the adventures of a bounty hunter traveling throughout the galaxy. After failing to kill a target for a high-end client, the Mandalorian becomes hunted by various factions. Set after Return of the Jedi, the cast includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Taika Waititi.

Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘The Mandalorian’ 6. Select ‘The Mandalorian’ 7. Select Episode 1 8. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Xbox One 1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 11. Select Episode 1 12. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PS4 1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 10. Select Episode 1 11. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Fire TV 1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 9. Select Episode 1 10. Select Play Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Roku Devices 1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel Where to Stream The Mandalorian For those wanting to dive into this show, The Mandalorian is available only on Disney Plus. Exclusive to this streaming platform, you cannot purchase or watch it anywhere else at the time of writing this. While some Disney shows and films can be found on services such as Netflix, The Mandalorian is only tied to Disney Plus. Additionally, there has been no word if the show will have a physical release or be purchasable via digital outlets such as VUDU. Even though this is a common practice for most exclusive shows, Disney has remained silent on whether The Mandalorian will receive a DVD, Digital, or Blu-Ray release. However, if you want to try the show and see if it’s for you, there is a way to watch the first episode for free. Disney Plus offers a free seven-day trial that allows you to use the service and view one episode of The Mandalorian. Additionally, you can pay $6.99 for one month of Disney Plus or $69.99 for the entire year. The Mandalorian Overview Release Date: November 12, 2019

Creator: Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm Ltd, Fairview Entertainment

Directors: Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

Rating: N/A

Episode Number: 8 The Mandalorian Season 1 Schedule Here’s the complete schedule for Season 1 of The Mandalorian: Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Wednesday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 The Mandalorian Episode 6 Recap —-Spoilers!—- Episode 6 opens with the Mandalorian landing inside a floating space station and meeting with an old comrade, Ranzar Malk. In need of money, our hero agrees to join a crew of mercenaries and free a prisoner aboard a New Republic prison ship. This group of killers includes the human sharpshooter Mayfield, brutish devaronian Burg, twi’lek Xi’an, and pilot droid, Zero. Despite tensions among the mercenaries and the Mandalorian, they load up the ship and leave.

During the trip, Mayfield and Burg attempt to remove the Mandalorian’s helmet, causing a small scuffle to break out. After the fight, Burg accidentally opens up a door revealing “Baby Yoda” to the mercenaries who believe it’s a pet. Upon arriving at the prison ship, the Mandalorian, Burg, Mayfield, and Xi’an all board the vessel. During their search for the control room, a gunfight breaks out between the mercenaries and a group of New Republic droids. After vanquishing these foes, they discover the bridge where a single human pilot resides.

Threatening to call the New Republic via a tracker, the Mandalorian attempts to talk the soldier down. However, before the soldier is convinced to not call in back up, Xi’an kills him with a knife. This causes him to press the button as he dies, giving the mercenaries 20 minutes before New Republic fighters arrive. Rushing to the prison cell, they open it up and reveal the person their after is Xi’an’s brother and former associate of the Mandalorian, Qin.

Deciding to betray the Mandalorian, the mercenaries shove him into a cell and lock it. This doesn’t stop the bounty hunter for long, as he eventually frees himself, rushes back to the control room, puts the ship into lockdown, and takes the tracking beacon. This divides the mercenaries into two groups, with Qin and Mayfield together and Xi’an and Burg tasked with killing the Mandalorian. Meanwhile on the Mandalorian’s ship, Zero discovers Baby Yoda, but before he can shoot it the creature runs off and hides.

With the mercenaries separated, our protagonist quickly dispatches both Xi’an, Burg, and eventually Mayfield. During all this, Zero continues to scour the ship for the alien child. Before Qin can escape, the Mandalorian confronts him and learns that if he doesn’t bring him back to Malk he won’t get paid. Reluctantly, he brings Qin onto his ship, but not before shooting Zero right as he finds Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian then arrives back at the space station, dropping Qin off with Malk so he can get paid. After he leaves, Malk decides to betray the Mandalorian and orders a fighter to kill him. Yet, before this happens the beacon the Mandalorian took begins to go off in Qin’s pocket. Realizing the Mandalorian set them up, Malk attempts to escape while a New Republic fighter squadron arrives and decimates the space station.