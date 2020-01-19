McGregor vs Cowboy Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 246 PPV

It’s all going down Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when Conor McGregor returns to action, taking on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The UFC 246 main card starts at 10 p.m. ET, and McGregor vs Cowboy is fifth on the card. In order to watch a live stream of the fight on your computer, phone or streaming device, you’ll need to buy the PPV through ESPN+.

Pricing and ordering options vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a further rundown of everything you need to know to watch a live stream of UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy:

How to Buy UFC 246 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 246 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings. You can purchase that bundle right here:

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 right here and then follow the ensuing directions for current ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 246 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 246 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 246? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Additionally, even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 246 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Where to Watch UFC 246

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch McGregor vs Cerrone and the complete UFC 246 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 246 Preview

This fight has been a long time coming, with UFC President Dana White talking about making it happen for nearly a year now. McGregor hasn’t been back in the octagon since he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, which marked his return to UFC after a brief dalliance with a boxing career.

The talk of the two fighting was started by Cerrone, who made his desire to fight McGregor public after he defeated Alexander Hernandez a year ago last January. “I want Conor, if he’ll agree to it. I’m coming for a belt. Cowboy is back,” Cerrone said then.

Both Cerrone and McGregor are ranked as lightweights in the UFC’s official rankings but will face off as welterweights in this bout. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh said recently that he thinks McGregor is back where he wants to be, and that he is happy to be fighting again. “A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. He just seems really happy with his life and his training and with the environment that we have here and competing again and having those exchanges and so on and so on. I think this is going to be the best he’s ever been.”

Cowboy’s grandmother, Jerry Cerrone has even weighed in on the matchup. “I know a lot about Conor McGregor. Of course, he knows nothing about grappling. Absolutely nothing,” the fun and energetic 82-year old told the Denver Post.

“And the thing is, he’s put on a lot of muscle. Have you seen a picture of him lately? He’s muscle-bound,” Jerry Cerrone said of McGregor. “The thing about being muscle-bound is that (muscles) are filled with lactic acid … I’ll tell you a little secret that everybody knows. The first round is Conor’s. The rest of the fight is Cowboy’s. I don’t think there’s a soul in the world that doesn’t know that. Because seeing how muscular (Conor) is, of course, if Donald takes him down, the fight’s over.”

Cerrone has a chance to become the UFC’s all-time bout leader. If he defeats McGregor, he’ll win a record 34th fight.

