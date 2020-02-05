How to Order UFC 247 PPV on ESPN Plus

Jon Jones will look to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247, which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night.

You can no longer buy UFC PPVs through your cable provider or UFC.tv, but you can order the UFC 247 PPV right here through ESPN+ and then watch on computer, phone, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any other connected-to-TV streaming device.

Pricing and ordering options vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a further rundown of everything you need to know to watch UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes:

How to Order UFC 247 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 247 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings. You can purchase that bundle right here:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 247 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 right here and then follow the ensuing directions for current ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Order UFC 247 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 247 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 247? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 247

Additionally, even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 247 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 247

Where to Watch UFC 247

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Jones vs Reyes and the complete UFC 247 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 247 Preview

Jones (25-1 MMA, 19-1 UFC) is vying for an 11th defense of the light heavyweight belt, which would tie Demetrious Johnson’s UFC record for most defenses in any weight class. Jones held the strap from March 2011 to April 2015, making a division-record eight consecutive defenses.

He’s since been stripped of the light heavyweight belt twice and stripped of the weight class’s interim title once — the UFC took away his first title in the wake of a hit-and-run incident; he lost the next two for testing positive for banned substances.

Jones began his most recent stint atop the division by stopping Alexander Gustafsson with punches in the third round of their UFC 232 main event in December 2018. He’s since bested Anthony Smith (unanimous decision) and Thiago Santos (split decision).

The 32-year-old recently revealed that he opted for a bout with Reyes (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) over one with Corey Anderson.

“It’s a great fight for me, just because he’s undefeated and he’s the toughest guy out here right now,” Jones said, according to MMA Junkie. “We had the choice of whether we were going to fight Corey Anderson or Dominick Reyes. That was the conversation I had with the UFC, and I chose Dominick Reyes because me and my coaches watched Corey fight and watched Dominick and we saw that Dominick was finishing people.”

Reyes has stopped nine of his 12 professional MMA fights before the final bell, including four of his six UFC scraps. The 30-year-old most recently punched out Chris Weidman in the first round of their UFC on ESPN 6 bout in October.

“I was out here having fun,” Reyes said after the victory, according to ESPN. “He came in and I put him down. It was everything I imagined it would be. I’m so honored to fight Chris. He’s a fantastic competitor. I want to thank him and his family. His loss is my gain, that’s how this business is, but it’s all love baby.”

UFC 247 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (champion) vs Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight

Valentina Shevchenko (champion) vs Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Mirsad Bektić vs Dan Ige, flyweight

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi, heavyweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo, middleweight

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams, welterweight

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee, women’s flyweight

Early Prelims Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista, bantamweight

Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte, bantamweight

Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight

