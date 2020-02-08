How to Watch UFC 247 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

UFC 247 will take place on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, featuring a pair of championship fights.

You can no longer buy UFC PPVs through your cable provider or UFC.tv, but you can order the UFC 247 PPV right here through ESPN+ and then watch on computer, phone, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or any other connected-to-TV streaming device.

Pricing and ordering options vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, so here’s a further rundown of everything you need to know to watch UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes:

How to Buy UFC 247 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 247 ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings. You can purchase that bundle right here:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 247 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can just sign up for a month of ESPN+ for $4.99 right here and then follow the ensuing directions for current ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 247 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the UFC 247 PPV by itself right here. Make sure you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, then select the “Only looking for UFC 247? Get it for $64.99 here” link:

Buy UFC 247

Additionally, even if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can also still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 247 PPV for a total of $84.98. You can get that bundle right here:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 247

Where to Watch UFC 247

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Jones vs Reyes and the complete UFC 247 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 247 Preview

In the main event, Jon Jones (25-1 MMA, 19-1 UFC) will seek an 11th defense of the light heavyweight title, which would tie Demetrious Johnson’s UFC record for title defenses.

The 32-year-old will square off with Dominick Reyes (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), who has claimed seven knockouts and a pair of submissions in his 12 professional fights.

“Have you seen his mitt work? He has a tremendous left hand,” Jones said of the 30-year-old, according to MMA Junkie. “I know he’s going to work hard on his right hand, especially because I’ve brought it up so much. My job is not to go out there and get in a boxing match. My job is to be the better mixed martial arts fighter. Like I said, I’m very aware that his best counters come in boxing combinations. I’m not going to give him what he wants. It’s going to be a mixed martial arts fight.”

Before Jones and Reyes scrap, Valentina Shevchenko (18-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) will put her flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC).

Shevchenko, 31, took the belt from Joanna Jędrzejczyk via unanimous decision in December 2018. She’s since defended against Jessica Eye (head-kick knockout) and Liz Carmouche (unanimous decision).

Chookagian, also 31, fell to Eye on the same card that saw Shevchenko claim her title. She’s since secured unanimous-decision victories over Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia.

“To be where I am right now, I have to work harder than everyone,” Shevchenko said, according to MMA Fighting. “To stay in the same position, I have to forget about everything before. Because for me, every time I won the fight, everything is fine, I have one week for a celebration. Going into the next training camp, I forget everything.

“I forget everything that was before and I start from the very same person as I was before. I think this is the No. 1 key. To focus yourself every time. If you starting to believe in all the words, what’s going on outside, you start accept it inside. It starts to work against you.”

UFC 247 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (champion) vs Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight

Valentina Shevchenko (champion) vs Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Mirsad Bektić vs Dan Ige, flyweight

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi, heavyweight

Prelims Card (8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo, middleweight

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams, welterweight

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee, women’s flyweight

Early Prelims Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista, bantamweight

Journey Newson vs Domingo Pilarte, bantamweight

Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight

