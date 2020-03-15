‘Frozen 2’ Stream: How to Watch the Frozen Sequel Online

Stream Frozen 2 Now

Frozen 2 is now available on Disney Plus on March 6, 2020. The sequel to Frozen was released three months early to help people stuck at home because of the coronavirus.

You can watch Frozen 2 right on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app.

And best of all, you can stream Frozen 2 free with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

Frozen 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the explosively popular movie Frozen.

Here’s what you need to know about streaming Frozen 2:

Stream ‘Frozen 2’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘Frozen 2’ 6. Select ‘Frozen 2’ 7. Select Episode 3 8. Select Play



Stream ‘Frozen 2’ On Roku Devices

1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel



Stream ‘Frozen 2’ On Fire TV

1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘Frozen 2’ 9. Select Episode 3 10. Select Play



Stream ‘Frozen 2’ On Xbox One

1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘Frozen 2’ 11. Select Episode 3 12. Select Play



Stream ‘Frozen 2’ On PS4

1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘Frozen 2’ 10. Select Episode 3 11. Select Play

Start Your Free Trial

About ‘Frozen 2’

Frozen 2 | Official Trailer 2Check out the brand-new trailer for Frozen 2 now, and see the film in theaters November 22. Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. Facebook: https://facebook.com/DisneyFrozen/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/DisneyFrozen IG: https://www.instagram.com/DisneyFrozen/ Hashtag: #Frozen2 2019-09-23T12:45:36.000Z

Frozen 2 was expected to be released on Disney Plus on Sunday, March 15, likely very early in the morning. But in a surprise move, Disney released the movie early for U.S. subscribers on Saturday night, March 14. It’s already dropped, if you want to catch the movie. This was after announcing that they were dropping the movie three months earlier than anticipated.

International subscribers can start watching the movie on March 17, 2020. International subscribers include Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

Disney decided to drop Frozen 2 three months early to help people who need something else to focus on during the pandemic. In a press release, Bob Chapek, Disney’s new CEO, said: “Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

Frozen 2 is still showing in some theaters, but many people are preferring to watch at home right now because of coronavirus concerns and closures.

