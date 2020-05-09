How to Watch UFC 249 on TV, Roku & Other Devices

Fighters are returning to the octagon as UFC 249 welcomes a stacked card to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida in a return to live action sports.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

UFC 249 Preview

There will be two belts on the line as the UFC returns to live action. But there are still many questions around the fighting organization’s return and if it was too soon.

What made news on Friday was that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout, tested positive for coronavirus. Despite that, the night is expected to go on as planned, sans that scrap. Souza lives and trains in Florida.

“UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19,” the promotion said in a statement. “As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.”

UFC President Dana White said that the promotion did through testing leading up to the fights.

“We administered 1,200 tests this week, on 300 people,” UFC president Dana White said. “It’s not unexpected one person would test positive. The system works. And what’s good about this is now we know Jacare tested positive, he’s doing what he needs to do, and we’re in a position to help him if he needs it.”

As for the fights still happening, there will be two belts on the line — the interim lightweight belt and the batamweight belt.

Here is the full lineup for the highly-anticipated card:

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje: Interim lightweight title fight

Henry Cejudo (champ) vs. Dominick Cruz: bantamweight title fight

Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik: Heavyweight

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens: Featherweight

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro: Heavyweight

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone: Welterweight

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price: Welterweigh

Fabricio Werdum vs. Aleksei Oleinik: Heavyweight

Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall: Middleweight

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson:- Women’s strawweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa: Featherweight

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey: Light heavyweight

Ferguson has waited patiently to get in the win for a shot at the title, although it was supposed to be against the champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (hence the interim tag on the fight). However, Nurmagomedov, but he has been unable to leave Russia.

In the other title fight, Henry Cejudo is defending his title for the first time against Dominick Cruz, who hasn’t fought since losing to Cody Garbrandt in 2016.

