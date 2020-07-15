How to Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Online Without Cable

Married at First Sight Season 11 premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The description for Episode 1, titled “The Story Begins,” reads, “Nerves are high as our ten singles prepare to marry a complete stranger. One groom’s motives are put to the test when the bachelor party takes a wild turn, and cold feet turn to ice when one bride discovers her husband’s identity the night before the wedding day.”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Married at First Sight on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Married at First Sight live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Married at First Sight live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Lifetime is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Married at First Sight live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Lifetime is included in either the “Sling Blue (47 total channels) or “Sling Orange” (32 channels) bundle. They each cost $20 for the first month, and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Married at First Sight live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Season 11 Features Five New Couples & Airs Wednesday Nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime

Married at First Sight | July 15th at 8/7c | Lifetime
Lifetime's highest-rated franchise returns for a super-sized serving of high stakes, love and drama. 5 new couples and 2 hours to keep the real-life romance, emotional stakes and roller coaster action red hot across the extended time. With the help of our renowned experts, we will welcome ten brave souls from New Orleans, yearning for lasting love, commitment and marriage to our provocative social experiment: meeting their new spouse at the altar to get married at first sight. Married at First Sight season 11 premieres Wednesday July 15th at 8/7c.

Season 11 features five new couples – Bennett and Amelia, Woody and Amani, Brett and Olivia, Henry and Christina, and Miles and Karen are all taking a leap of faith to marry a complete stranger in an attempt to find “the one” and live happily ever after. The reality stars will navigate life with their new stranger spouses over the course of the eight-week experiment as they decide whether or not they see a future with their partner.

“Five new couples will take a leap of faith when they walk down the aisle to marry a complete stranger,” the press release for the new season reads. “All 17 episodes are megasized to 2 hours to capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon to early nesting to the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together or decide to divorce?”

The premiere episode of Season 11 features plenty of drama right off the bat, including one very flirty groom who drinks a bit too much during his bachelor party, and one bride who finds out the identity of her soon-to-be husband the night before the wedding (and she is not thrilled with the experts’ choice), so fans have plenty to look forward to during the premiere.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

