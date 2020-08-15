UFC 252 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A packed prelim card kicks off UFC 252 in advance of the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

UFC 252 Prelims Preview

There’s been some shifting around in the prelims in advance of fight night in Las Vegas at UFC 252, but there’s still plenty of good action to look forward to as a big night gets underway from Las Vegas.

A fight to watch will be between Vinc Pichel (12-2) and veteran Jim Miller (32-14). Miller has won three of his last four, including an armbar submission of Roosevelt Roberts in June. Miller admitted this week that his cardio has been an issue for him in the past and he’s looking to get off to a fast start.

“Being 100 percent honest, unfortunately my conditioning has been one of those things that has suffered in the last couple years,” Miller told reporters, including MMA Junkie, during Wednesday’s UFC 252 virtual media day. “It’s been something I’ve been working on and trying to address and one of those things where there’s no excuse for it, but I have gotten tired in some of these fights that I’ve lost and that’s definitely something I have to go out and get the momentum early and keep it.

“I know if I do that it can be a good fight for me. I think it matches up well and I have an advantage really everywhere the fight goes.”

As for Pichel, he’s had his own issues preparing for the bout.

“My gym got closed down,” Pichel told MMA Weekly. “That’s definitely been a huge thorn in our side for training and whatnot. Since then things have been pretty good for me.

“I haven’t had many issues. I’ve been training with this camp the last few months, and haven’t had too much trouble, luckily. I’ve been training, getting stronger, building myself back up, and I’m ready to fight again.”

Here is the full lineup for the prelims and then the main card:

Early Prelims

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Kai Kamaka vs. Tony Kelley (featherweight)

Prelims

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel (lightweight)

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)

TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez (featherweight)

Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza (women’s strawweight)

Main Card

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier (heavyweight)

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvailshvili (bantamweight)

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda (featherweight)