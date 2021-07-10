How to Buy the Conor McGregor Fight Tonight

Buy UFC 264

The Notorious Conor McGregor is back and looks to return to the win column as he takes on Dustin Poirier to close our their trilogy at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

The UFC 264 PPV has different pricing choices depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+. You can buy the Poirier vs McGregor 3 PPV right here, or you can read on for a complete rundown of all your different options:

How to Buy UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 264 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 264 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

If You Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 264 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 264 PPV

Or, if you currently only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+ (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle price that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 264 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 264 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 264

How to Watch UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 264 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 Preview

Conor McGregor is back and the nice guy who came to Abu Dhabi to face Dustin Poirier in January is gone. Instead, the brash Irishman has returned to his trash-talking ways in an attempt to get in the head of his opponent.

“I’m coming in to kill this man,” McGregor said. “I’m coming in with vicious intent here. Mortar shots. What else can I say? That’s the way it is. … I’m looking to take this man out cold.”

McGregor has turned to a strategy some would call off limits, involving Poirier’s wife. He’s said that Jolie Poirier has messaged him privately on social media and went off on an explicit rant.

“Your wife wants to see the hair around my d–k and b—s bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk,” McGregor wrote in response to a comment from Poirier. “Man to man. It’s f—ked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not. Have a think on it in the sauna anyway,” McGregor wrote.”

While McGregor has gone heavy on the smack talk, Poirier has taken the high road. He thinks McGregor — who has won just one fight in five years — has lost the “aura” that made him a feared fighter in the past.

“For me, the aura is not there anymore,” Poirier said. “Very dangerous fighter sitting right here, for sure. No doubt. But I see a man. You guys in the crowd, cheer it up — have fun. But I see a man sitting here in front of me that I have defeated and I know I can defeat again.”

Both fighters made weight on Friday for the main event. Poirier and McGregor both weighed in at 156 pounds. What’s on the line is a shot at the lightweight belt against Charles Oliveira.

“He’ll go down as one of the greatest of all time,” White said. “To have lost the belt and gone through the things that happened to him personally, professionally — to come back and beat the No. 1 contender, who just beat him, and then fight for the title and win? Financially, it’s off the charts. Professionally, it’s off the charts.”

UFC 264 Full Card

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Prelims

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Early Prelims

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski