How to Buy UFC 254: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

One of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year headlines UFC 254 as lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje clash.

The main PPV card starts Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and can only be purchased through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know to buy UFC 254:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 254 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 254 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 254 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 254 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 254 PPV by itself for $64.99 right here:

Buy UFC 254 PPV Only

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 254 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 254 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 254

Where to Watch UFC 254

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 254 Preview

Khabib Nurmagomedov has a chance to cement his legacy and keep his record unscathed as he takes on the hard-hitting Justin Gaethje on Saturday at UFC 254. But “The Eagle” hasn’t fought in over a year, his last victory coming against Dustin Poirier in September of 2019.

Nurmagomedov is a suffocating wrestler and intends to do much of it as he looks to move to 29-0 in his career.

“Nothing changes,” Nurmagomedov said when asked about his game plan. “I’m going to try wrestling with him. If he’s going to defend my takedowns for a long time, I’m going to try second, third, I’m going to try 100 times.

“Of course, I’m going to box with him. I’m going to kick with him. It’s going to be kickboxing and wrestling mixed.”

There’s a lot of speculation on what Nurmagomedov’s next fight could be if he wins, with the most appealing (at least from a storyline) being a rematch with Conor McGregor. That most likely will not happen, at least if it’s up for Khabib, who would rather have a final fight with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

“I really become excited when I think about Georges St-Pierre,” Nurmagomedov said on ESPN’s First Take Tuesday. “I don’t know if he wants to fight with me or not, can he make weight — 155 or not — but this fight makes me excited, honestly.

“And I think me vs. Georges is going to be very, very big fight. Like big fight for fans, big fight for pay-per-view, big fight for analytics, for everybody. This is only fight in UFC, after Gaethje, that makes me very excited.”

Gaethje is 22-2 in his career and 19 of his wins have come via knockout. He plans to do that to Khabib, who has never been finished and has a penchant for not taking much damage during his bouts.

Full UFC 256 Fight Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov -300 vs. Justin Gaethje +240, lightweight title

Jared Cannonier -125 vs. Robert Whittaker +105, middleweights

Alexander Volkov -200 vs. Walt Harris +170, heavyweights

Cynthia Calvillo -230 vs. Lauren Murphy +190, women’s flyweights

Magomed Ankalaev -270 vs. Ion Cutelaba +220, light heavyweights

Stefan Struve -125 vs. Tai Tuivasa +105, heavyweights

Phillip Hawes -270 vs. Jacob Malkoun +220, middleweights

Alex Oliveira -180 vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov +155, welterweights

Da-Un Jung -410 vs. Sam Alvey +320, light heavyweights

Casey Kenney -195 vs. Nathaniel Wood +165, catchweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -625 vs. Sergey Morozov +450, bantamweights

Miranda Maverick -310 vs. Liana Jojua +250, women’s flyweights

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev, lightweights