How to Buy UFC 265 PPV Tonight

The interim heavyweight title is on the line as Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis clash in the main event at UFC 265 on Saturday night.

The UFC 265 PPV has different pricing choices depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane

If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and the UFC 265 PPV for a discounted price.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ separately, then purchase the PPV.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

If You Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 265 PPV by itself.

Current ESPN+ subscribers with monthly subscriptions can extend their subscription by a year and get the UFC 265 PPV in a bundle.

How to Watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 265 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Preview

The interim heavyweight belt is on the line in Houston as Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis face off in the octagon.

Lewis is known for his one-punch power, capable of ending a fight at any point. The Houston-native wants to take care of things early with a hometown crowd backing him in Texas.

“It’s not really (that I don’t) have cardio for five rounds, (it won’t) be exciting for five rounds because he is a boring fighter,” Lewis told MMA Junkie at the UFC 265 media day on Wednesday. “He likes to sit back and do a lot of leg kicks and stuff like that, but I really want to have an exciting fight here in my hometown. Win, lose or draw, I want it to be an exciting fighter.

“He’s technical, and that’s good for him. I guess he’s a good fighter, you know. I don’t really keep track of him. I don’t keep up with his career, but that’s good for him.”

The fight, however, is as much about who’s not on the card. Francis Ngannou is the current heavyweight champ, but a deal couldn’t be reached between his camp and the UFC to make a fight happen.

“What happens is, we run a business and we put on fights every Saturday night, and we needed to do that fight in Houston, we couldn’t get the deal done, so we did an interim title fight, which absolutely makes sense,” White said.

Amanda Nunes was expected to be another big draw on the card, taking on Julianna Pena for the bantamweight title belt. However, Nunes tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the UFC to reschedule the fight.

“We were more than ready for this fight, unfortunately, s–t happens,” Nunes tweeted. “Stay tuned for a new date.”

Full card and odds