How to Buy UFC 276 PPV on ESPN Plus

A great year for mixed martial arts is poised to get even better this weekend, as UFC 276 offers fans two championship bouts and a stacked card from top to bottom.

Saturday’s event, which caps off the company’s 10th annual International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is headlined by Israel Adesanya’s middleweight title defense against Jared Cannonier and the trilogy fight between featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

In the US, the UFC 276 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. Here’s how to buy it, with your options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 276 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 276 PPV ($74.99 value) for $99.98. That’s work out to savings of $45 or about 31 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 276 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($6.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 276 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Buy UFC 276 PPV

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and purchase the PPV for a total $88.98:

UFC 276 PPV & Disney Bundle

How to Watch UFC 276

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 276 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN/ESPN+), prelims (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 276 Preview

Adesanya vs Cannonier

Though Jan Blachowicz foiled The Last Stylebender’s attempt to win the light heavyweight strap in March 2021, Adesanya (22-1-0) has had an answer for every challenger he’s faced at 185 pounds. His superb kickboxing is complemented by a 6’4” frame and 80-inch reach, allowing him to pick opponents apart from his preferred range. Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa all paid the price for charging into the pocket against such an experienced and fluid counterpuncher.

Adesanya’s latest opponent is No. 2-ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier (15-5-0). The 38-year-old has won five of his last six fights, scoring a finish in four of them. The Killa Gorilla is an explosive athlete who can change the outlook of a fight with a single strike. As such, his success this weekend will depend on whether he can negate Adesanya’s physical advantages (5 inches in height, 2.5 inches in reach) and safely enter striking range to set up his bombs.

This is a clash of styles: Adesanya’s footwork, feints and diverse striking vs. Cannonier’s raw power. Cannonier is definitely the underdog, but if anyone has a puncher’s chance against Izzy at 185 pounds, it’s him. He has knockouts at heavyweight and light heavyweight on his UFC resume.

Volkanovski vs Holloway

The co-main event is the third fight between 145-pound champion Volkanovski (24-1-0) and No. 1-ranked contender Holloway (23-6-0). This is likely Holloway’s last crack at the featherweight title for the foreseeable future, so he must seize his opportunity. Since their last meeting, Volkanovski has notched a gutsy win over Brian Ortega and dismantled The Korean Zombie. Holloway, for his part, butchered Calvin Kattar and then prevailed in a back-and-forth affair against Yair Rodriguez.

In the first chapter of this trilogy, Volkanovski claimed a unanimous-decision victory. However, the second bout was considerably closer. Holloway adjusted by incorporating more kicks and stance switches to keep the champ honest, which resulted in great success (e.g. two unofficial knockdowns) early on. But as he seemingly always does, Volkanovski dug deep and found a way to snatch victory away from Holloway in a razor-thin, hotly debated split decision.

The third installment of this rivalry should be equally fascinating. Volkanovski is perhaps the only featherweight who boasts the cardio and volume to keep pace with Holloway for five rounds. They’re basically dead even on the feet. Consequently, this weekend’s tilt may well boil down to wrestling. Volkanovski completed three of nine takedowns in their rematch, and his ability to slow Holloway’s momentum in the later rounds tipped the scale in his favor. Don’t be surprised if he goes back to that well.

Other Notable Fights

UFC 276 is rounded out by many other excellent fights.

No. 4-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland (25-3-0) will face longtime professional kickboxer Alex Pereira (5-1-0 in MMA). The former applies a ton of pressure on his opponents, whereas the latter is a technical striker who’s best known to UFC fans as the last man to finish Adesanya (albeit in the Glory kickboxing promotion).

Elsewhere, the No. 9- and No. 13-ranked bantamweights will lock horns, as Pedro Munhoz (19-7-0) will square off against Sean O’Malley (15-1-0). While Munhoz has dropped four of his last five fights, O’Malley nevertheless faces his stiffest challenge since losing to Marlon Vera in August 2020. A win here would vault his status from flashy up-and-comer to legitimate contender.

Saturday’s card will also showcase grizzled veterans who want to prove they can still hang. Longtime fan favorite Robbie Lawler (29-15-0, 1 NC) will take on Bryan Barbarena (17-8-0), while Jim Miller (34-16-0) faces Donald Cerrone (36-16-0). In addition, No. 9-ranked middleweight Uriah Hall (18-10-0) is pitted against No. 13-ranked Andre Muniz (22-4-0).

Some youngsters will look to build on their buzz too. 24-year-old women’s flyweight Maycee Barber (10-2-0) will attempt to extend her winning streak to three fights when she faces Jessica Eye (15-10-0, 1 NC). Undefeated 24-year-old welterweight Ian Garry (9-0-0) will test his mettle against Gabriel Green (11-3-0) as well. A win for Garry could mark the start of a new Irish hype train.

Recap

So that’s two outstanding title fights, high-level contests that can shake up the middleweight and bantamweight divisions, big-name prospects, beloved elder statesmen, brawlers, pinpoint strikers and more.

Whether you’re a casual or hardcore fight fan, UFC 276 has you covered. Saturday’s event should be an absolute barnburner.