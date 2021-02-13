How to Buy Usman vs Burns Fight Tonight

Former teammates are set to clash in the octagon at UFC 258 as Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight belt against Gilbert Burns on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
INTRO
The UFC 258 PPV has different pricing choices depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+. You can buy the Usman vs Burns PPV right here, or you can read on for a complete rundown of all your different options.
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
How to Buy UFC 258: Usman vs Burns
If You Don’t Have ESPN+
If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+ before, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 258 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:
Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.
However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.
If You Already Have ESPN+
Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 258 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:
Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 258 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 258 PPV for a total of $89.98:
How & Where to Watch UFC 258
Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 258 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible device, such as:
Roku or Roku TV
Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV
Apple TV
Chromecast
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
iPhone or iPad
Android phone or tablet
Samsung Smart TV
Oculus Go
For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).
UFC 258 Preview
Kamaru Usman has yet to lose in the UFC, but gets a tough test in Gilbert Burns — someone who knows him well. The former teammates face off at UFC 258 on Saturday with some unique knowledge of one another.
“Yes, of course, it goes away because we haven’t really trained a lot together in the last couple of years. I think it does go away because he will try hard and I’m going to go in there and give the effort I always give,” Usman said at UFC 258 media day. “I know [Daniel Cormier] said earlier this week or maybe last week that we both know what will take place and of course, I like the fact he has all this confidence going on, I like it. He has put the work in, in the last year and a half and has done some good work and I see that and recognize that and I commend him for that. But, we both know.”
Burns is very confident that he can get the job done to earn the title and he plans to do it in thrilling fashion with a finish — a feat he has accomplished in just two of his last six fights.
“That’s the difference between me and Kamaru,” Burns told MMA Fighting ahead of UFC 258. “Kamaru looks first to domination. He wants to dominate you, put you in a bad spot, make you tired, wear you out and then beat you up. I’m different on that than Kamaru.
“I want to finish you, I want to beat you up, knock you out, submit you. If I cannot, if I think you’re going to stay there, then I think of domination. But first, I’m thinking of finishing. That’s what I’m looking for and I’m looking forward to being dangerous everywhere in that fight.”
The co-main event features Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso at 125 pounds. Grasso is moving up from flyweight and wants the No. 10 that’s currently next to Barber’s name if she pulls off the victory.
“I hope that’s what happens,” Grasso said. “Sometimes I don’t know how the rankings work, but she’s No. 10 and I want that position. We have a fight in front of us, and I’m here to reach my goal.”
Odds for UFC 258
Kamaru Usman -225 vs. Gilbert Burns +190
Maycee Barber -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +110
Kelvin Gastelum -190 vs. Ian Heinisch +165
Chris Gutierrez -190 vs. Andre Ewell +165
Julian Marquez -185 vs. Maki Pitolo +160
Bobby Green -300 vs. Jim Miller +250
Rodolfo Vieira -400 vs. Anthony Hernandez +300
Belal Muhammad -350 vs. Dhiego Lima +285
Mallory Martin -125 vs. Polyana Viana +105
Ricky Simon -300 vs. Brian Kelleher +240
Gabe Green -145 vs. Phil Rowe +125
Miranda Maverick -225 vs. Gillian Robertson +190
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.