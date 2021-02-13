How to Buy Usman vs Burns Fight Tonight

Buy UFC 258

Former teammates are set to clash in the octagon at UFC 258 as Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight belt against Gilbert Burns on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.



The UFC 258 PPV has different pricing choices depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+. You can buy the Usman vs Burns PPV right here, or you can read on for a complete rundown of all your different options.

How to Buy UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you haven’t subscribed to ESPN+ before, you can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 258 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 258 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 258 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 258 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 258 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 258 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 258

How & Where to Watch UFC 258

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 258 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 258 Preview

Kamaru Usman has yet to lose in the UFC, but gets a tough test in Gilbert Burns — someone who knows him well. The former teammates face off at UFC 258 on Saturday with some unique knowledge of one another.

“Yes, of course, it goes away because we haven’t really trained a lot together in the last couple of years. I think it does go away because he will try hard and I’m going to go in there and give the effort I always give,” Usman said at UFC 258 media day. “I know [Daniel Cormier] said earlier this week or maybe last week that we both know what will take place and of course, I like the fact he has all this confidence going on, I like it. He has put the work in, in the last year and a half and has done some good work and I see that and recognize that and I commend him for that. But, we both know.”

Burns is very confident that he can get the job done to earn the title and he plans to do it in thrilling fashion with a finish — a feat he has accomplished in just two of his last six fights.

“That’s the difference between me and Kamaru,” Burns told MMA Fighting ahead of UFC 258. “Kamaru looks first to domination. He wants to dominate you, put you in a bad spot, make you tired, wear you out and then beat you up. I’m different on that than Kamaru.

“I want to finish you, I want to beat you up, knock you out, submit you. If I cannot, if I think you’re going to stay there, then I think of domination. But first, I’m thinking of finishing. That’s what I’m looking for and I’m looking forward to being dangerous everywhere in that fight.”

The co-main event features Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso at 125 pounds. Grasso is moving up from flyweight and wants the No. 10 that’s currently next to Barber’s name if she pulls off the victory.

“I hope that’s what happens,” Grasso said. “Sometimes I don’t know how the rankings work, but she’s No. 10 and I want that position. We have a fight in front of us, and I’m here to reach my goal.”

Odds for UFC 258

Kamaru Usman -225 vs. Gilbert Burns +190

Maycee Barber -130 vs. Alexa Grasso +110

Kelvin Gastelum -190 vs. Ian Heinisch +165

Chris Gutierrez -190 vs. Andre Ewell +165

Julian Marquez -185 vs. Maki Pitolo +160

Bobby Green -300 vs. Jim Miller +250

Rodolfo Vieira -400 vs. Anthony Hernandez +300

Belal Muhammad -350 vs. Dhiego Lima +285

Mallory Martin -125 vs. Polyana Viana +105

Ricky Simon -300 vs. Brian Kelleher +240

Gabe Green -145 vs. Phil Rowe +125

Miranda Maverick -225 vs. Gillian Robertson +190