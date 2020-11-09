All of the Christmas Movies on Disney Plus Right Now

It’s December, and this year we have a LOT to be thankful for. While many of you might be thinking about your family, your loved ones, or your health – I’m talking more along the lines of a mass abundance of great content to consume. And now that Disney Plus has launched (and already has millions of users), that means we should expect a virtually neverending stream of classic and new movies and shows to watch.

In that list of things we’ll be watching when we order Disney Plus this month (and as we head into December) is the massive wave of classic Disney Christmas movies that will be available at launch.

On top of that, we’re also getting a brand new Disney Christmas movie in 2019, named Noelle, which will make its debut on November 12th via Disney Plus.

At launch, there will be 14 total Disney Plus Christmas movies you can watch. Here’s every single Christmas film you’ll find on Disney Plus at launch:

Every Christmas Movie on Disney Plus

In case you’re unaware of those movies in the list above, there are a few highlights worth noting. First, the first two The Santa Clause movies will be available (yes—only watch the first two; things start to get a bit weird with The Santa Clause 3). Also worth mentioning is the inclusion of The Nightmare Before Christmas on that list — in my expert opinion, the PERFECT November Christmas movie to bridge the gap between Halloween and Christmas. Of course, we’ll forever argue about whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, but you can read more about that here.

As far as Christmas movies aimed entirely at younger kids, Disney Plus will have Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas and Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas, as well as the Beauty & The Beast: Enchanted Christmas offshoot and A Very Merry Pooh Year.

We do know that Disney intends to add more of their Christmas catalog to the Disney Plus service over time, but what we don’t know is whether or not we’ll be getting any new additions for December 2019.

For now, at least, you can watch all of the Disney Plus Christmas movies right on the Disney Plus app via any smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Firestick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices or with any internet browser on your computer.

And best of all, you can stream the first episode with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial. After that, Disney plus will run you $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Or, you could also opt for the Disney Plus Bundle that adds Hulu and ESPN+ into the mix for $12.99/month.

Will Disney Be Adding Any Other Christmas Movies in December?

Yes, since launch, Disney has added the following Christmas movies to Disney Plus – just in-time for Christmas:

Babes in Toyland

Twas the Night

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

As it stands right now, it looks like these are the only Disney Plus Christmas movies for the 2019 season. However, we’re fully expecting Disney to add more for 2020.

Disney is definitely in the Christmas mood this year, though, as they also just added the option to gift a Disney Plus subscription.

Christmas TV Episodes on Disney Plus Worth Mentioning

With Disney Plus, you’re not just limited to Christmas movies. In fact, let’s not forget about some of the classic Christmas TV episodes you can find from some of Disney’s best shows.

Boy Meets World Christmas Episodes

Season 1 Episode 10: “Santa’s Little Helper”

Season 3 Episode 10: “Train of Fools” (New Year’s)

Season 5 Episode 11: “A Very Topanga Christmas”

Even Stevens

Season 1 Episode 15: “Heck of a Hanukkah”

Hannah Montana

Season 3 Episode 5 “Killing Me Softly With His Height”

Season 4 Episode 5 “It’s the End of the Jake as We Know It”

Lizzie McGuire

Season 2 Episode 20: “Xtreme Xmas”

The Secret World of Alex Mack

Season 2 Episode 10: “The Gift”

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

Episode 1: “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”

Episode 139: “Marge Be Not Proud”

Episode 188: “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace”

Episode 235″ Grift of the Magi”

Episode 256: “Skinner’s Sense of Snow”

Episode 275: “She of Little Faith”

Episode 309: “Dude, Where’s My Ranch”

Episode 320: “Tis the Fifteenth Season”

Episode 365: “Simpsons Christmas Stories”

Episode 387: “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II”

Episode 472: “The Fight Before Christmas”

Episode 495: “Holidays of Future Passed”

Episode 538: “White Christmas Blues”

Episode 561: “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas”

Episode 606: “The Nightmare After Krustmas”

EPisode 627: “Gone Boy”

Episode 649: “Tis the 30th Season”

Episode 672: “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside”

