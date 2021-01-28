Stream Disney Plus Now

With the Disney Plus launch finally here, we’re all scrambling to get our new favorite streaming service onto our favorite streaming devices. And, for many of us, that means we’re planning to add Disney Plus to our Amazon devices, which includes the super handy and easy-to-use Amazon Firestick.

If you’re looking to, for example, stream Onward on Disney Plus tonight, or any of the Star Wars movies on Disney Plus, numerous great sports movies, romantic comedies on Disney Plus, here’s exactly how to do it.

Can You Watch Disney Plus on a Firestick?

Luckily, Disney confirmed at the very last minute that Disney Plus is available on Amazon devices at launch, which includes the Amazon Fire Stick.

It will also be available on your Xbox One, Roku Devices, PC, PS4, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

How to Install Disney+ on Your Firestick

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to watch Disney Plus on Firestick, here’s exactly how to hook it up for your Amazon Fire TV device:

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. From the Main Screen, select Search. 3. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 4. Select Disney Plus 5. Select Download/Free 6. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 7. Sign In 8. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 9. Browse to whatever show/movie you want to watch and select play.

If you’ve followed the above steps precisely, congrats—you’re streaming Disney Plus on Fire Stick right now!

Watch Disney Plus in 4K on Fire TV

Not all Fire TV devices support 4K streaming, so if you’re planning on streaming Disney Plus in 4K with your Fire device, you’ll need one of the following devices:

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV 2nd Generation and Up

Fire TV Cube

Any of the older devices will not allow you to stream in 4K, limiting you to a max 1080p. But if you’ve purchased a brand new fire TV stick in 2015 or beyond, chances are that your device will support Disney Plus in 4K.

On top of just 4K, with the Fire TV Stick 4K version, you can also get Disney Plus in HDR.

Internet Speed Requirements for 4K

If you’re planning to stream Disney Plus in glorious 4K resolution, you’re going to need an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps (megabits per second). If you’re not sure exactly what internet speed you currently have, head on over to speedtest.net, run the test, and take a look at the first number that pops out (your download speed). If that number reads 25 Mbps or above, you’re good to go for 4K streaming. If it’s slightly lower, you should try to stream Disney Plus in 4K to see if it works. And, if it’s anything below 15 Mbps, you’ll need to call up your internet provider and see if there’s an upgrade available.

In my personal experience, Disney Plus works flawlessly on Fire devices, and since its U.S. launch in November 2019, I have yet to experience any hiccups with the app.

How Much Does Disney Plus Cost On Fire Stick?

Like the majority of Fire TV apps available, Disney Plus will be free to download. However, you’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month, as well as a 7-day free trial.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus Fire TV app on your device to start streaming.

What to Do If Disney Plus Is Not Working On Your Firestick?

If Disney Plus isn’t working on your Firestick, there are a few things you can try.

The most likely culprit for Disney+ not working on Firesticks is because of a slow internet connection. You need at least a 5Mbps connection to stream in the lowest resolution, and 15Mbps for 4K. But if your device isn’t getting those speeds, there are a couple of things I would try first.

Restart your router and unplug your Firestick. Wait 30 seconds. Plug your Firestick back in.

This will help restart your device’s TCP/IP and internet connection settings so that you have the best chance of getting the best speeds.

If that doesn’t work and you’re still getting slow speeds, it could be due to a crowded network or downloads on other devices. For example, if you’re downloading a game update on STEAM on your PC, any game consoles, or someone else in your home is streaming a movie while you’re trying to watch Disney Plus, it could cause your device to not have the required speed juice it needs to work properly. To most easily rectify the problem, turn off the internet connection on those devices, and see if this helps Disney Plus work again.

