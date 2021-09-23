80 Awesome Christmas Gifts For Women 2021

She’s dynamic. She’s smart. She has excellent taste. She works hard and plays harder.
The question is: what do you give this exceptional woman in your life? Whether it’s your partner, sister, Mom, or best friend, the stakes for giving Christmas gifts are high. You want to make her smile and see that misty twinkle in her eye when she rips through the wrapping paper. How do you make sure that magical moment happens during the present exchange? You check out our mega list of awesome Christmas gifts for women in 2021, that’s how.
Gift-giving can be intimidating and anxiety-producing, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Presents are about the thought that goes into choosing them, the delivery, and the sentiments they come with. Everyone loves a great gift because they know the gift-giver thought about them; what they like, don’t like, their favorite color, scent, and so on. Stop stressing and start shopping.
Where to start? Luckily, there are lots of options when it comes to gift ideas for women. There are seemingly endless choices for emotion-inducing gifts for the fitness buff, tech-savvy, wine-loving, crafty, fashionista female you know and cherish. Whatever she’s into and no matter her hobby, there’s likely something she doesn’t have that she really wants. Pro tip: remember to order or shop early this year, as supply chain issues and shipping delays continue to haunt us as we head into the holiday season (yes, we’re talking to you, fellow procrastinator).
Let’s dig in, shall we? Here are 80 AWESOME Christmas gifts for women this year:
La Chatelaine Deluxe Hand Cream Collection
For any time-of-day pampering, La Chatelaine’s hand cream collection gives instant moisture in scents that soothe the senses. With Shea Butter and Argan Oil, these luxurious purse-sized creams come in a beautiful tin that’s pretty to look at and display—no wonder it was one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2018.
GLOWBIOTICS MD Probiotic Soothing Daily Essentials Kit
GLOWBIOTICS MD has every skin need covered with their Soothing Daily Essentials Kit. From acne treatment to sunscreen, the kit has something for every skin type. These essentials contain no sulfates, no phthalates, and no parabens for truly clean skincare.
Foot Spa Bath Massager
Sore and tired feet will be begging for this foot spa bath massager after a long day of walking or standing. This foot spa sits securely on the floor and stimulates relaxation with heat, bubbles, and a Shiatsu massage roller. Set the timer, sit back and relax for a soothing foot spa session. Shoe Hero calls it one of the best premium foot spas available (and we’d imagine they know a thing or two about footcare!)
Gelish Pro Kit Bundle with Salon 18G LED Professional Gel Polish Curing Light Lamp
When she can’t get to the salon, let the salon come to her. This at-home gel polish kit comes with everything needed for a professional, salon-style manicure and pedicure. Gel polish, curing LED light, foundation and finishing polishes, and two nail colors are all included. We also included Gelish on our list of the best gel nail kits for home, albeit a slightly more expensive model, because of the higher quality of the brand. So, it’s sure to make a great Christmas gift for women who love gel nails.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Taming wavy, frizzy or curly hair has never looked so smooth. Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer helps prevent extreme heat damage on hair with a powerful 3-speed motor. It also cuts hair drying time so styling hair is a breeze. It’s a professional hair dryer that’s actually worth splurging on, and it’s likely that she won’t want to shell out the cash on something for herself.
Ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener
The Ghd (good hair day) Straightener puts professional styling in her hands. The styler actually predicts how much heat hair needs by monitoring 250 times per second, causing less hair damage and breakage. Her hair will be looking and feeling great in no time.
Mamonde Red Energy Recovery Serum and Lip Sleeping Mask Pomegranate Set
Momonde’s revitalizing and replenishing formula leaves skin more moisturized and radiant. Recovery serum helps firm and smooth tired, dry skin and the lip sleeping mask is perfect for those long cold winter nights. She’ll wake up with a healthy glow.
Huda Beauty – The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette
Huda Beauty products are coveted by those in the make-up world, and even though their products tend to be at a premium price, many reviewers have noted that it’s worth the price. This Huda palette takes eye colors up a notch with luxurious, softly pigmented colors like Lace, Play and Love Bite. It has both glittery and matte finish shadows to create a professional artistry look.
ABTSICA Makeup Organizer Cosmetic
When it comes to cosmetics, storage is key. Help her reduce the clutter and keep all beauty essentials within reach with the ABTSICA organizer. The organizer is pretty enough to store on a counter or vanity and has a built-in mirror with three light settings.
Kenneth Cole Black for Her
For the woman who loves luxury scents, Kenneth Cole’s Black for Her is ideal. Exotic white flowers infuse luxurious notes that create a feminine and intense scent lasting from day to night.
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner
Olaplex has quickly become a major brand for professional and home hair stylists. It is one of the largest independent hair care brands in the world and gained its reputation with patented technology that strengthens hair. She will love the luxurious shampoo and conditioner since it’s likely she’d never splurge on it herself.
ProCore Products Luxurious Full Body Spa Pillow
A calming bath after a long day is one thing. The ProCore full-body pillow takes a bath to a whole new level. It reduces pressure on the back, shoulders, and tailbone with a built-in headrest for the most luxurious bath ever. It’s also slip-resistant, dries quickly, and is machine washable.
ECO FACE Near-infrared LED Face Mask
Infrared LED face masks at home are a convenient option for spa facials (unless you feel like shelling out hundreds for something like one of these professional facial steamers. LED lights reduce inflammation and firm skin while wearing this warming and soothing mask. The ECO LED FACE mask promotes relaxation and stress while fighting the common signs of aging.
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush
Waterpik elevates oral care from the basic toothbrush to a professional-grade tool that does it all. With one rotating, ultrasonic electric toothbrush you can brush and floss at the same time. Achieve better oral health by reducing plaque build-up, promoting cleaner teeth and gums and a timer that reminds you to brush for at least two minutes.
SINGER 4423 Sewing Machine
The ideal gift for the sewing enthusiast, the SINGER 4423 Sewing Machine can handle fashion, home décor, quilts, crafts, and any type of stitching project. At 1,100 stitches per minute, this machine gets the job done quickly, too. There are 97 stitch applications available and an automatic 1-step buttonhole to create fast and consistent buttonholes.
Cricut Maker 3 Machine
For anyone looking to create personalized home décor or craft projects, the Cricut Maker 3 Machine is a dream come true. A very versatile machine, there are options for embossing vinyl, leather, vinyl, and even metal and foil. The machine has Bluetooth compatibility and comes with tutorials and project guides to help create anything she can dream of.
Shuttle Art 205 Colors Dual Tip Markers
These amazing dual tip markers will bring out the artist in her. With rich, pigmented colors in every shade of the rainbow, these markers come in their own stylish case that’s transportable. The kit includes 204 markers with both fine and broad tips to draw, color, and design.
MEEDEN Deluxe Artist Acrylic Painting Set with Beech Wood French Easel
The creme de la crème of artist sets is the MEEDEN Deluxe Artist Acrylic Painting Set with Easel. The sturdy Beechwood easel is easy to assemble and holds canvases (included), acrylic paints, nylon paintbrushes, and a lot more. It’s really everything you need to paint. Wonderful for creative types and aspiring painters.
Thea Gouverneur Counted Cross Stitch Kit
Family-owned company Thea Gouverneur knows embroidery. The company has been producing counted cross stitch kits since they began in The Netherlands in 1959. This kit contains a beautiful floral design and comes with all the thread, needles, and an easy-to-follow chart to make an embroidered bouquet.
DIY String Art Kit
Using this simple DIY string art kit, she’ll stretch her creative imagination with string art. The hand-stained board, string, and instructions are all included for making this pretty sunflower come to life and light up any room.
Velver Candle Making Kit
Candles are relaxing and create a beautiful ambiance, so why not gift her the kit where she can make her own? Containing high-quality soy wax, essential oils, and wicks, this kit includes durable melting pitchers and instructions for making candles. Scents include lavender, lemongrass, sandal tree, and vanilla – inviting scents to fill her home.
Knitting Machine
Knitting and weaving aren’t just for grandma. It’s a fun, relaxing activity that anyone can enjoy. This knitting machine has all the materials for knitting scarves, mittens, hats, and more. High-quality wool yarn is included.
Learn to Knit Premium Beginner Knitting Kit
Learning to knit has never been easier. This premium beginner knitting kit provided step-by-step instructions, yarn, wooden needles, and even a kit to transport projects. Knitting on the go or at home is a great way to pass the time and create beautiful, long-lasting treasures.
Floral Preservation Kit
Why just give her fresh flowers when she can preserve their beauty forever? The Floral Preservation Kit comes with press drying boards, quick-dry papers, and everything needed to create dried floral art. It makes an ideal gift for gardeners, crafters, and anyone who loves flowers.
Lettuce Grow 18-Plant Hydroponic Growing System Kit
Growing vegetables and herbs is a snap with this hydroponic growing system kit. It can be used indoors or outdoors and can grow up to 18 plants at a time. Grow lettuce, basil, tomatoes, and more. A salad lover’s dream.
Sunnydaze Rolling Garden Cart with 360 Degree Swivel Seat & Tray
No more aching back and knees for your favorite gardener. This handy rolling garden cart with sturdy wheels has a convenient swivel chair for accessibility to all types of plants on any terrain. A handy tray underneath the seat neatly stores gardening accessories.
Environet Hydroponic Mason Jar Organic Herbal Tea Seed Starter Kits
Grow lemon balm, mint, rosemary, and chamomile in adorable mason jars with this hydroponic mason jar seed starter kit. This kit contains everything needed (except sunlight) to grow these fragrant herbs anywhere indoors. It’s even self-watering for the forgetful types.
Moutik Bamboo Flower Display Stand
When space is short, this bamboo stand gives gardeners space to display plants and flowers. A great idea for the city dweller who loves to garden, this bamboo organizer has enough space for a variety of plants and can easily be folded and stored away when not in use.
Soho Floral Arts Roses in a Box
There’s nothing more elegant or treasured than beautiful roses. These real, timelessly classic roses in a beautiful box can be displayed for up to a year. SOHO Floral Arts uses a natural process to preserve their roses for long-term enjoyment.
CC Christmas Décor 30” Green Puleo International Artificial Lavender and Eucalyptus Floral Spring Wreath
A beautiful wreath should adorn any entrance. This high-quality, artificial Christmas wreath measures 30-inches high and has beautiful, soft colors to make a statement on any door – inside or out.
Martha Stewart Women’s ¾ Sleeve Quilted Packable Down Jacket
As Martha says, “It’s a good thing.” This comfy, casual quilted jacket has a modern ¾ sleeve and is filled with genuine down for warmth. She’ll keep the chill away and look cool at the same time in this ultra-lightweight jacket.
Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boot
Hunter rain boots are a fashion staple. Everyone loves their style, comfort, and durability. She’ll wear these even when it’s not raining. Made of latex and rubber, the original tall rain boot will be the perfect addition to her footwear collection – especially in a bold classic red colorway.
Marc Jacobs Small Traveler Tote
Marc Jacobs has the most coveted handbag collection. This small, denim-inspired tote has short and long handles and enough room to carry all the essentials. A great bag for beach, gym, work, or vacation. It’s also available in classic blue denim.
Burberry Check Cashmere Scarf
Burberry plaid is an absolute classic. This luxurious cashmere scarf by Burberry is incredibly soft and matches nearly every outfit. Great for daytime and elegant enough to transition to evening, she’ll be wearing this for years to come.
Tom Ford Sunglasses – Miranda
Give her the sunglasses Miranda Priestly wore in the Devil Wears Prada. These Tom Ford sunglasses epitomize cool and make a fashion statement. Made with metal frames and plastic lenses, these brown gradient lens glasses are never going out of style.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Island Wrap
This cozy wrap feels like a warm hug when you’re wearing it. Barefoot Dreams is widely known for its incredibly soft and luxurious cardigans. Machine washable, this cardigan is casual enough for working from home but elegant enough for an evening out on the town.
The North Face Women’s Holladown Crop Jacket
Help her keep warm and toasty while temperatures drop with The North Face’s Holladown Crop Jacket. As warm and cozy as it is stylish, this lightweight jacket provides warmth without the bulk. The perfect insulated puffer for days on the mountain or brisk city walks.
UGG Women’s Turn Cuff Glove
Cold hands can ruin anyone’s day. These soft yet lightweight gloves by Ugg are just as stylish as they are functional. Made of water-resistant sheepskin with a cute faux fur cuff, they keep fingers warm and winter-ready.
Lucky Brand Women’s Basel Ankle Bootie
Help her up her shoe game with Lucky’s Basel Ankle Bootie. They’re great with jeans, trousers, dresses, and skirts. The easy side zip style will definitely make this her favorite go-to shoe all year long.
Coach Women’s Medium Corner Zip Wallet in Signature Canvas
Both a secure wallet and a fashion statement, this Coach wallet has the signature Coach pattern in coated canvas and leather closure. It has seven credit card slots and an ID window but is tiny enough to throw into the smallest purse.
Vera Bradley Cotton Glenna Satchel Purse
Vera Bradley bags never go out of style. This great Vera Bradley bag is roomy like a tote but the bright, colorful butterfly pattern keeps it stylish. Made of recycled cotton, it’s washable and durable. It’s one of the best Christmas gifts for women over 30.
NIC+ZOE Women’s 4 Way Cardy
The NIC+ZOE black cardigan is a wardrobe staple that has classic lines with a modern twist. The cardigan can be worn four different ways, like tying at the front or loose and open. So many versatile options make this a great addition to her closet.
Victoria’s Secret Satin Pajama Set
An adorable pajama set (like this one from Victoria’s Secret) is the best Christmas gift for women who love to lounge or sleep (which, who doesn’t, right?!) This satin set in classic black with off-white trim is almost elegant enough to be worn outside of the house. The pocket even comes with the embroidered V which is Victoria’s Secret signature logo.
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women’s Eugene Ribbon Slipper Flat
Cute bow-front flats from Kenneth Cole will take her anywhere, from the office to the club. Super comfortable, 100% leather, and the signature Gentle Souls sole means every step she takes will be stylish and soft. These silver flats are super versatile.
Eileen Fisher Bone Organic Linen Knit V-Neck Cardigan
An updated, fresh take on the classic cardigan, Eileen Fisher’s Organic Linen Knit V-Neck cardigan is ideal for the classic fashionista. The 100% organic linen is accented with a metallic trim, giving it just the right amount of fancy.
Burton Lynx Pullover Fleece Women’s
She’ll want to snuggle all day in Burton’s pullover fleece. So cozy and warm, it’s like wearing your favorite plush teddy bear. A great option for casual days outside or warming up by the fire on those chilly winter nights. Come with a hood, too, for even more warmth. If she’s a snowboarder or skier, chances are she already loves the Burton brand.
Free People Play It Cool Kimono
Kimonos are totally in style and so fun and easy to wear. This bright Free People kimono has a beautiful pattern of gold, black and blue over a dark red background. Long and versatile, it can be worn in so many ways. She’ll have it forever.
Alice and Olivia Women’s Virgil Boat Neck Wrap Dress
There’s really nothing more classic than the little black dress. Alice and Olivia added their style and flair to this staple with a soft tie at the waist and modern sleeves. No wardrobe is complete without this simple, feminine dress, as it’s super versatile.
KEEN Women’s Presidio Shoe
KEEN is known for its comfort and outdoor, casual style. This shoe is a classic, lace-up leather shoe with sturdy rubber soles. It’s a great all-weather, all-season shoe she’ll wear for years with just about everything in her closet.
Rachel Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Everything for the home baker is in one complete set. Rachael Ray’s bakeware set has tins for muffins, trays for cookies, pans for cake, and much more. All the pans are made of durable, non-stick, heavy-gauge steel with attractive red grips for easy handling and they’re all oven-safe up to 450 degrees.
Waterford Crystal Lismore Essence Goblet Glasses Deluxe Gift Box
Elevate wine night to something extra special. Waterford crystal has been the elegant standard in crystal for over 200 years. A set of six goblets, presented in a gift box, are perfect for red or white wine and feature their signature diamond and wedge cut design that captures light and sparkle.
Cuisinart SM-50BL Stand Mixer
This Cuisinart Stand Mixer is what every home cook needs in their life. This powerhouse mixer can handle the dough, mix the batter, and do much more with its 12-speed settings. The tilt-back head makes it easy to use and clean. Comes with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl. We also included the Cuisinart stand mixer on our list of the best stand mixers available in 2021.
Metal Farmhouse Décor Kitchen Storage Canisters
These adorable farmhouse canisters are pretty to look at and very functional. Store anything on the kitchen counter from flour, sugar, coffee, or even just small items. The hand-printed patterned jars come in a set of three and have an airtight silicone seal to keep food fresh.
Mixology Bartender Kit
The Mixology Bartender Kit takes cocktail hour up a notch. The stylish gold-tone set comes in a beautiful bamboo stand that’s too pretty not to display. The 10-piece set has a shaker, strainer, spoons, and even a muddling tool to make perfect craft cocktails at home. If she’s a fan of the ‘ole mixed drink, a mixology bartender kit (make sure it has a shaker!!) is a great Christmas gift idea for her.
R. W. FLAME Air Fryer 10.5QT with Rotisserie
Air fryers are all the rage for home cooks and for a good reason: they cook delicious food fast. The R.W. Flame Air Fryer has a unique shape and design that sets it apart from other air fryers. It looks retro and fun, yet still turns out yummy air-fried favorites like French fries and so much more. There are a lot of different air fryers available, but this one from R.W. Flame is a colorful option.
Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker
Who doesn’t want to be able to brew the perfect cup of coffee at home? The Breville name is well-established in the coffee world and this model reliably grinds and brews delicious coffee in just minutes. Multiple grind settings, programmable auto-start, and the sleek stainless-steel finish make it a must for the home brewer.
Teabloom Celebration Tea Set
Any tea lover will cherish this beautiful glass set from Teabloom. The heat-proof glass teapot comes with four glass teacups and a warmer candle to keep tea at the perfect temperature. Use with loose tea or tea bags for a delicious cup of soothing tea.
Vinglacé Gift Set – Bottle Insulator Chiller with 2 Stemless Wine Glasses
Corks will be poppin’ with this wine and champagne insulated bottle set from Vinglace. The beautiful rose gold finish is the perfect touch to the chilled bottle holder and stemless wine glasses (comes with a set of 2). Made of sturdy stainless steel and glass, wine or champagne will stay chilled for hours for enjoying adult beverages outdoors.
U.S. Cake Supply – Complete Cake Decorating Airbrush Kit
Bring a little joy to the baker and decorator in your life with the U.S. Cake Supply airbrush kit. She’ll make beautiful cupcakes, cakes, cookies, and more with this easy-to-operate machine that adds soft colors to any type of food or dessert. Come complete with a dozen vibrant colors and stencils for creating amazing sugar art.
Wilton Tilt-n-Turn Ultra Cake Turntable and Cake Stand
Every cake decorator needs a solid cake stand that tilts and turns. It’s a must for decorating beautiful cakes at home! This Wilton stand has a non-slip design that grips cakes for easy handling. It has over 18 positions for tilting and turning cakes with precision.
Ceremonie Tea Variety Pack
A soothing and delicious cup of tea will brighten her day. This variety tea pack from Ceremonie Tea has a wooden serving tray that looks elegant and includes a variety of individually wrapped, high-quality teas to choose from like peppermint, Earl Gray, and Moroccan Mint.
Bean Box – Gourmet Coffee Sampler
Coffee lovers know good coffee. Delight her with 4 handpicked, premium gourmet coffees in the Bean Box sampler. The sampler contains bags of fresh, small-batch roasted coffee (available in different flavors, from light to dark roast), presented in a beautiful box.
AllSpice Wood Spice Rack
Spices are everything when you’re cooking at home. She’ll never go without the perfect spice with this spice rack. Over 30 glass spice jars are neatly organized in this bamboo rack which is pretty enough to leave on the counter.
Stone Lain 32 Piece Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set
The 32-piece stoneware set from Stone Lain is a welcome addition to anyone’s table. The modern lipped rim design and matte white of the dinnerware make them modern with a rustic feel. Comes with 32-pieces including dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs.
Santa Barbara Design Studio Tabel Sugar Cheese Board
Cheese, wine, and a good loaf of bread—it doesn’t get any better! This gorgeous solid marble board has a unique Arabesque shape and the classic veining of marble. It beautifully displays cheese, fruit and other nibbles.
Facebook Portal – Smart Video Calling 10” Touch Screen Display with Alexa
She’ll never miss an important moment with the video-enabled Facebook Portal. The 10” display touch screen sits neatly on any counter or flat surface and once logged in, easily connects to Facebook and other accounts. You even get a pop-up notification to see when friends and family are available to chat.
Dell 27 LED Backlit LCD Monitor
Ideal for her home office, this 27-inch screen monitor from Dell is super thin and will add a sleek look to her desktop. It easily tilts to adjust to the right viewing angle. The HD screen produces a crystal-clear image.
New Apple Watch Series 6
For the busy lady on the go, an Apple watch is a must. She can manage schedules, make calls, answer emails and monitor health indicators right from her wrist. The Apple Watch comes with an elevation tracker, step counter, sleep tracker, voice assistant, and much more.
The Bronte Sisters Boxed Set
A true literary romantic will cherish this boxed set of Brontë sisters’ classics. The hardcover classic set includes Wuthering Heights, Villette, Jane Eyre, and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Give her the gift of wireless with the Apple AirPods with Charging Case. These earbuds have 24-hours of battery life and quickly pair to Apple devices and automatically connect when out of the charging case. Use the double-tap feature to play or skip forward when listening to music.
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
FitBit started the fitness tracker revolution and is still going strong with the Inspire 2 Health tracker. It’s compatible with all smartphones and will track activity all day, from walking to sleep and even swimming laps.
Opove Massage Gun
Help her soothe tired and sore muscles with Opove’s massage gun. With three speed adjustments and super quiet glide technology, this massage gun helps her recover from workouts or achy muscles anywhere, anytime.
ARC Natural Cork Yoga Starter Set
The yoga fanatic will appreciate this all-in-one yoga set made of non-slip cork. Comes with a yoga mat, block, strap, and two hand towels. Super comfortable and non-odor absorbing, this entire set comes with a handy carrying bag for easy transport to yoga class.
URBNFit Balance Ball
The URBNFit balance ball is excellent for stability and strength training workouts. Designed to be used on both sides for squats, lunges, crunches, and more. Comes with a small hand pump for inflation.
Slim Arons: Style
Slim Arons was the ultimate glamour photographer of the late 60’s. His iconic photographs are beautifully compiled in this coffee table book featuring glamourous, fashionable personalities photographed in locations like Palm Beach and Palm Springs. This is an amazing collection for Slim Arons fans.
Alxum USB Charging Station
Staying organized is always a challenge, especially with a collection of cords and devices. This charging station by Alxum has room for multiple devices and adjustable separators for all sizes and shapes. It’s a sleek and easy way to keep your devices organized while you’re charging them all.
Fire TV Cube – Hands-Free Streaming Device with Alexa
If she loves to watch all her streaming shows, the FIRE TV Cube is an ideal gift. This streaming media player gives her Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, ESPN, and much more. The cube is voice-activated with Alexa and can be hard-wired or use Bluetooth.
The New York Review of Books Magazine
For the book lover, a subscription to the New York Book Review is sure to please. Each month, the magazine delivers in-depth reviews of all new books from popular writers.
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle
Working out from home has never been easier or better. The NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle comes with a 30-day iFIT membership for unlimited spin classes online. Easily track stats with the touch screen display and easy resistance adjustment makes the workout harder or easier depending on the ride.