How to Watch Disney Plus on PS4

Stream Disney Plus Here

Disney Plus is now available, and that means we’re all going to want to watch our favorite Disney shows and movies the easiest way possible. For many gamers out there, that means grabbing a seat on the couch, turning on your television, and booting up your PS4. The good news? It’s super easy to watch Disney Plus on your PS4.

Is Disney Plus on PS4?

Yes, Disney Plus is available on the PS4 and has been since launch, as well as your Xbox One, Roku Devices, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to stream Disney Plus on your PS4, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Turn on Your PS4 3. Go to the PlayStation Store 4. Select Search 5. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 6. Select Disney Plus 7. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 8. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to a show or movie, and hit play.

If done correctly, congrats— you should be streaming Disney Plus on your PS4 right now. And if you’re not able to stream it, take it from the top of this list and try again.

Is the Disney Plus App Free?

While the Disney Plus app, itself, is 100% free to download, you do need an active Disney+ subscription to stream movies with it. If you’re not sure whether or not it’s worth having a subscription, you can always download the app and signup for a free 7-day trial. This will grant you free access for 7 days, but unfortunately, you’ll have to shell out $6.99/month after that to continue watching.

Can You Watch Disney Plus in 4K on PS4?

Of course, if you’re shelling out a few bucks for Disney Plus, you’re going to want to get the most out of it that you can. So, you should plan on utilizing 4K streaming, which is offered with Disney Plus.

However, there is a major caveat for PlayStation 4 users: you’ll need a PS4 Pro to stream in 4K resolution. Unfortunately, the standard/original PS4 and PS4 Slim won’t allow you to stream Disney Plus in 4K.

You’ll also need to have an internet connection of at least 25 Mbps, so you might want to check your internet connection speed if you don’t currently know what your connection speed is to see if you’ll be able to stream Disney Plus in 4K on your PS4.

When Did Disney+ Launch on PS4?

Disney Plus launched on the PlayStation 4 in North America on November 12, 2019 at 6:00AM EST.

As far as the rest of the world is concerned, Disney+ will launch in Europe on March 31, 2020.

How Much Does Disney Plus Cost ?

You’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month, as well as a 7-day free trial.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus app on your PS4 or PS4 Pro to start streaming.

What Shows and Movies Are Available to Watch on Disney Plus?

There are over 900 shows and movies available to stream on Disney Plus with your PS4.

Some highlights include all of the Star Wars films through The Force Awakens, great classic Disney movies like Moana, Coco, and Mulan, some awesome animated comic book series like X-Men and The Incredible Hulk series, and more.

For a full list, check out our Disney Plus hub.

Will Disney Plus Be Available on PS5 When it Launches?

It’s currently unknown whether or not the next PlayStation console, the PS5, will have a dedicated Disney Plus app available when it launches later this year. I’ll speculate that a dedicated app will be available at launch, but that would be just pure speculation until we know more about the PS5 launch plans.

Stream Disney Plus Now