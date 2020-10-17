How to Order UFC 254 PPV on ESPN Plus

Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to maintain his streak of dominance when he returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year against the hard-hitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Saturday, October 24.

You’ll need ESPN+ to watch all of the UFC 254 fights, as the early prelims (10:30 a.m. ET start time) and prelims (Noon ET) are both on regular ESPN+, while the main card (2 p.m. ET) can only be ordered through ESPN+ PPV.

You can order the UFC 254 PPV right here, or you can read on for a more detailed description of your different pricing options:

How to Order UFC 254 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 254 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Order ESPN+ & UFC 254 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Order UFC 254 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 254 PPV by itself for $64.99 right here:

Order UFC 254 PPV Only

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 254 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 254 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Order UFC 254

Where to Watch UFC 254

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 254 Preview

Khabib Nurmagomedov moved his record to 28-0 his last time out, submitting Dustin Porier in the third round via rear-naked choke. It was the 10th submission victory of his storied career, but he’s been relegated to the sideline for over a year waiting for his next fight.

Some of that is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it unable for him to travel from Russia. While Nurmagomedov waited and watched the division unfold, Gaethje pulled off a dominant win against Tony Ferguson, becoming the interim UFC lightweight champion.

Gaethje is 22-2 in his career and 19 of his wins have come via knockout. He plans to do that to Khabib, who has never been finished and has a penchant for not taking much damage during his bouts.

“I’m gonna go out there and I’m gonna try and break his face, I promise you,” he told TMZ Sports.

Nurmagomedov will be fighting inspired, however, He recently lost his father to COVID-19. He snapped at a reporter who had asked

“I don’t understand when people ask me how difficult for you train without father. Of course, this is difficult. I don’t understand why you guys keep asking me this. This is very difficult….. I am human too you know, of course, it is difficult.”

The co-main event features former middleweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Robert Whittaker against No. 3 Jared Cannonier in a scrap that has title fight implications.

Whittaker weighed in on the main event between Gaethje and Nurmagomedov, predicting a win for “The Eagle.”

“How do you beat him? You catch him. You can’t catch him! Because he’s got a chin made out of granite,” Whittaker told Submission Radio of Nurmagomedov. “You’d have to catch him as he’s diving forward with a flying knee and it has to be massive. And I’m pretty sure even while he’s half out, he’ll still shoot for a single and grab it.”

Full UFC 256 Fight Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov -300 vs. Justin Gaethje +240, lightweight title

Jared Cannonier -125 vs. Robert Whittaker +105, middleweights

Alexander Volkov -200 vs. Walt Harris +170, heavyweights

Cynthia Calvillo -230 vs. Lauren Murphy +190, women’s flyweights

Magomed Ankalaev -270 vs. Ion Cutelaba +220, light heavyweights

Stefan Struve -125 vs. Tai Tuivasa +105, heavyweights

Phillip Hawes -270 vs. Jacob Malkoun +220, middleweights

Alex Oliveira -180 vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov +155, welterweights

Da-Un Jung -410 vs. Sam Alvey +320, light heavyweights

Casey Kenney -195 vs. Nathaniel Wood +165, catchweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -625 vs. Sergey Morozov +450, bantamweights

Miranda Maverick -310 vs. Liana Jojua +250, women’s flyweights

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev, lightweights