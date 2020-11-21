How to Order UFC 255 PPV

Flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) will square off against Alex Perez (24-5 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in the main event of a loaded UFC 255 card Saturday.

The main PPV card starts Saturday at 10 p.m. ET and can only be purchased through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know to order the UFC 255 PPV:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 255 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 255 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 255 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 255 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 255 PPV by itself for $64.99 right here:

Buy UFC 255 PPV Only

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 255 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 255 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 255

Where to Watch UFC 255

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 255 Preview

Perez and Figueiredo will highlight the card, with the challenger winning four straight fights and the champ fresh from taking out Joseph Benavidez to win the title in July. “[Being the champion] has changed my life so much and I have a lot more comfort and a lot more contentment in my life,” Figueiredo said after winning the belt. “I have the structure to my training that I want and I can help my family the way I have wanted to do.”

For his part, Perez beat Jordan Espinosa by submission in January before beating Jussier Formiga in June by forcing a stoppage after overwhelming him with a series of high-powered kicks. Perez said before the fight that he’s ready for this opportunity, and he noted he’s almost hoping his opponent is underestimating him.

“If he’s underestimating me, that’s good,” Perez said. “Most of my opponents do, because I’m not a big-name guy. I didn’t get signed straight to the UFC. I worked my way in here. If he’s underestimating me, that’s on him.”

In other fights on the main card, Mike Perry made waves Friday when he failed to make weight, coming in at 175.5 pounds, 4.5 pounds over. Perry let his issues with making weight be known in a series of Tweets earlier in the day, even going so far as to wonder whether he should call it quits.

“Maybe I should just lay the gloves down. I don’t want it. I’m just in over my head with this weight. I was just 189 and now I’m 177 and I can’t sweat. I ran with a nice sauna suit , got in the portable sauna for 15 minutes, nothing,” Perry Tweeted Friday. “I have always talked trash during weight cuts so that if I couldn’t make it I could say I told y’all I wasn’t sure. Maybe I’ve outgrown this. I did try to ask for a fight at 185 but maybe I just don’t have it anymore,” he added in another Tweet.

Whether Saturday’s fight will be Perry’s last remains to be seen, but the rest of the card is also loaded. Here’s a look at what’s in store:

Main card:

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez for Figueiredo’s Flyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia for Shevchenko’s Women’s Flyweight title

*Mike Perry vs. Tim Means; Welterweight — Perry missed weight, and thus, will forfeit 30 percent of the purse

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo; Women’s Flyweight

Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig; Light Heavyweight

Preliminary card: