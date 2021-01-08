How to Pre-Order UFC 257 PPV Right Now

Conor McGregor makes his highly-anticipated return to the octagon on Jan. 23 as he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

The UFC 257 PPV is on-sale now. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown on all your choices and how to pre-order UFC 257 to have it ready to go for January 23:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Pre-Order UFC 257 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 257 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Order ESPN+ & UFC 257 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Pre-Order UFC 257 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 257 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Order UFC 257 PPV

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 257 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 257 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Order UFC 257

Where to Watch UFC 257

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 257 on January 23 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 257 Preview

After a full year off, Conor McGregor will be back in the ring for UFC 257 from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. He’ll face Dustin Poirier, who he beat via first-round knockout back in 2014 at UFC 178.

The agreement to get back into the ring came just months after McGregor announced his “retirement” in June.

Poirier is a game opponent for McGregor and has lost just twice since seeing McGregor last — one of those coming to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The lightweight title is currently held by Nurmagomedov, who said he retired with a perfect 29-0 record. UFC president Dana White confirmed that the bout between McGregor and Poirier has title implications, depending on what happens with Nurmagomedov. White said he is scheduled to talk with the Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi.

“Yeah, whoever wins that fight is probably next in line,” White said of McGregor vs. Poirier during a Q&A session on ESPN+. “It does (depend on what Nurmagomedov does),” White said. “I get on the plane next Monday and fly to Abu Dhabi. I don’t know when he gets there, but he and I are set to meet as soon as he arrives.”

While Poirier is the lesser-known name on the main event, he’s hungry to get a shot at the UFC belt.

“This isn’t about payback,” Poirier said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von. “This isn’t a revenge fight for me. Of course those things are great. I go out there and beat him, those are all part of this storyline, things I’m going to think about and be happy with, but that’s not the driving force of each day. I’m driven by the main goal: becoming the world champion, being the best.

“It’s so much history involved in this fight,” Poirier continued. “The full circle, fighting him again now, becoming the interim champ, switching weight classes. So much going into this that I know what a win does not only for me and for my legacy, but for my family, their future financially. I know what comes with a win, and I’m ready to bear that weight at this point in my career.”

Here’s the card so far:

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Khalil Rounree Jr vs. Marcin Prachnio

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz