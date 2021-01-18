How To Stream The Incredibles: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream The Incredibles Now

When you have a Disney movie that inspires merchandise, Halloween costumes, and sequels, you know it’s golden. The Incredibles did that for Pixar and continues to be a staple for plenty of kids who are getting to know the joy of movies for the very first time. It took 14 years for a sequel to make its way to theaters, but after the original film’s premiere on November 5, 2004, fans were sold on the superhero family and their various adventures.

Unlike other Pixar movies, however, The Incredibles originally premiered at the BFI London Film Festival prior to its U.S. release. Not that it really needed a preliminary premiere, though, because it didn’t take long for fans of all ages to react positively to a new age of animated superheroes in a retro-fitted film. Even now, after the sequel was released, fans new and old are likely wondering how to stream The Incredibles to see the movie that started it all. It also helped that Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter were both brought on to voice the parents and add a little bit of star power to the movie.

Streaming The Incredibles is probably as easy as it is because of how many years it has been out, but if you want to watch the movie that came before the family of “supers” really caught their stride, here’s how to stream The Incredibles right now.

How to Stream ‘The Incredibles’ – Exclusively on Disney+

The Incredibles is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘The Incredibles’: Overview

Release Date: November 5, 2004

Creators: Brad Bird

Director: Brad Bird

Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Jason Lee, and Samuel L. Jackson

Rating: PG

Synopsis: A family of superheroes is forced out of retirement when a new villain threatens the world.

How Long Is ‘The Incredibles’?

The original theatrical version of The Incredibles was one hour and 55 minutes long.

‘The Incredibles’ Plot

The Incredibles starts off with a look at how the public turned against superheroes years before the present day events of the movie take place. Years later, forced into hiding as a typical suburban family, the former Mr. Incredible, Bob Parr, works for an insurance company and resents the more average life he is now forced to live since superheroes are not only hated by the public, but outlawed.

It all changes when Bob is approached by what he thinks is a new superhero syndicate. He gradually starts getting back in shape, unbeknownst to his wife, the former Elastigirl, Helen Parr. When she finds out what he has been up to, however, she is forced to don her own superhero suit and fight alongside him to defeat Syndrome, who was once a fan of Mr. Incredible but made it his mission to defeat him and all of the other superheroes.

Bob and Helen, along with the help of their kids, who all have superhero powers of their own, fight to defeat Syndrome and save humanity. At the end of the movie, they are living the best of both worlds. They saved the day as superheroes, but they are also trying to live normal lives half of the time.

‘The Incredibles’ Cast

The movie may have been just as successful without big names in the cast, but it certainly helped that the adults in the movie were voiced by big names in the industry. You might even say that Samuel L. Jackson’s role as Frozone is a quiet callback to his Marvel role as Nick Fury, who is another character who lived to support superheroes. All of the biggest names returned for The Incredibles sequel in 2018, but they first captured fans’ interest in the movie that started it all for their characters.

Craig T. Nelson as Bob Parr a.k.a. Mr. Incredible

Mr. Incredible is gifted with super strength as his superpower and uses it to his advantage even when he’s not a practicing superhero. But it doesn’t take long for him to long for the days of crime fighting when he is stuck keeping his superhero identity under wraps. Other than Disney shorts and video games related to The Incredibles, Craig T. Nelson’s resume is mostly made up of more serious roles as an actor rather than roles he lent his voice to.

Holly Hunter as Helen Parr a.k.a. Elastigirl

As her name suggests, Elastigirl can literally stretch her body at will to fight bad guys and girls and save the day. Like Mr. Incredible, who she marries early on in the movie, she is a formidable superhero. She is also forced into a domestic life under the radar, which she doesn’t seem to mind, until Bob’s antics force her out of retirement. Although Holly Hunter is more well known for her independent movie roles, she also plays one of the main characters on HBO’s Succession.

Samuel L. Jackson as Lucius Best a.k.a. Frozone

Frozone is another superhero who is forced to live a life much different than the super one he led before superheroes were outlawed. But as Bob’s best friend, he tries to show up for him when he is needed and he ends up donning his Frozone suit again for the first time in years in order to work alongside Mr. Incredible again. Although Samuel L. Jackson never played a superhero in the Marvel movies he has been a part of, his role as the devoted Frozone isn’t that far off from Nick Fury.

Jason Lee as Buddy Pine a.k.a. Syndrome

Syndrome starts off as Mr. Incredible’s number one fan as a kid, but when he puts himself and Mr. Incredible in danger, Mr. Incredible tells him to give up his hopes of being a super like himself. This leads young Buddy Pine to become Syndrome and, eventually, the supervillain of the movie. Although Jason Lee’s voice is perfect for Syndrome in retrospect, The Incredibles was actually the first animated movie he co-starred in.

‘The Incredibles’ Songs and Soundtrack

Like most Pixar movies, the soundtrack for The Incredibles is made up of the film’s score rather than actual lyrical songs. But because of the adventurous nature of the plot, it works and probably wouldn’t flow any other way. It was actually the first Pixar movie to be scored by Michael Giacchino, who would later work on other movies like Cars 2, Coco, and Inside Out. The soundtrack was released before the movie was even in theaters and went on to receive awards from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, BMI Film & TV Awards, and ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

‘The Incredibles’ at the Box Office

Domestically, The Incredibles grossed $261,441,092 and internationally, the movie made a total of $633,019,734 worldwide. Compared to the $1,242,805,359 that The Incredibles 2 made worldwide, there’s a clear discrepancy in the amount of money the first installment made. But it can be argued that it is simply because the first movie set things up for the sequel’s eventual success.

‘The Incredibles’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

At the time of its theatrical release, RogerEbert.com gave The Incredibles 4.5 out of a possible five stars and called the movie a “smart” take on superheroes that adults and kids could both appreciate. And now, The Incredibles has a 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with 75% from fans. So either way you look at it, fans and critics were quick to praise and appreciate the story behind The Incredibles and the execution of the movie.

Where ‘The Incredibles’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

The Incredibles didn’t give birth to a trilogy like Cars managed to do, but it did pave the way for a sequel and continued merchandising from new and old fans. Plus, it earned two Oscar Awards. The movie also brought a different take on superheroes that still feels oddly nostalgic any time you watch the movie. And it seems to be the general consensus among fans that The Incredibles is a monumental movie in Pixar’s history. Business Insider placed it at number six on a list of the top Pixar movies ranked. And Variety placed it all the way at number two, proving how much of an impact The Incredibles had on Pixar and movie-goers alike.

‘The Incredibles’ Trailer

‘The Incredibles’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

When an animated movie has been out for as long as The Incredibles, you have to expect that the stars and production staff involved with the movie would spill secrets and little factoids somewhere along the way. And sure enough, there are tons of fun facts out there to make you want to stream The Incredibles all over again and look for those Easter eggs.

1. Jason Lee Was Cast As Syndrome For Reasons That Have Nothing To Do With Animation

The Incredibles writer/director Brad Bird reportedly enjoyed Jason Lee’s performance as a demon in the very kid-unfriendly movie Dogma. It was what led him to believe that Lee would be right for the role.

2. Violet Was Bald Until Production Finished On The Movie

Because the technology that was used to make Violet’s hair was time consuming and took a lot of effort, it was completed last. So during the animation process, Violet was essentially bald until the movie was in its final stages of production.

3. Baby Jack Jack Almost Had One More Power This Time Around

As if it isn’t enough that Baby Jack Jack can transform into fire and metal and harness super strength in the first movie, he was originally going to have one more power to add to his plethora of abilities. Brad Bird also wanted him to be able to transform into a goo substance in The Incredibles, but there wasn’t enough time to make it work.

4. Dash Really Was Out Of Breath

Dash’s superpower is super speed. Spencer Fox, who voices Dash in the movie, was told to run around the studio to create a more authentic out of breath sound effect rather than production adding something in afterward.

5. Edna Is Based On A Real Person

It was important to Bird that the movie featured a legitimate designer who all superheroes went to for their costume needs. And even though there is no real life costume designer for actual superheroes, Edna’s skill set and appearance are based on the real life Disney costume costume designer Edith Head.

