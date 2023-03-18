How to Watch UFC 286 Online

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are set to square off again for the welterweight title in the main event of the UFC 286 card, which will take place at O2 Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
In the US, the UFC 286 PPV (5 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+.
Here’s a full rundown of how to buy and watch Edwards vs Usman 3 and the rest of UFC 286 on your computer, phone or other streaming device:
How to Buy UFC 286 PPV
If You Don’t Have ESPN+
You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($99.99 value) and the UFC 286 PPV ($74.99 value) for $124.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 29 percent:
Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($9.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.
However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.
If You Have ESPN+
Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 286 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:
How to Watch UFC 286
Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 286 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:
Roku or Roku TV
Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV
Apple TV
Chromecast
PlayStation 4 or 5
Xbox One or Series X/S
iPhone or iPad
Android phone or tablet
Samsung Smart TV
Oculus Go
For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).
UFC 286 Preview
Edwards (20-3 overall) and Usman (20-2 overall) will meet for the third time here. In the first fight, Usman beat Edwards back in 2015 with no title on the line. The second fight was a far more memorable one, with Edwards knocking Usman out cold in the fifth round of their UFC 278 matchup in August of 2022.
Now, both fighters are preparing to face each other for bout #3.
“There is a clear-cut way to win the fight,” Usman said. “But me, being the competitor that I am, sometimes I get a bit hard-headed to where I want to do it my way. I want to break them my way. I want to potentially finish them my way.”
“I’ll make it into a mixed martial arts fight, use the crowd energy and just perform to the best of my abilities,” Edwards said. “I’ve never lost in the UK. I draw energy from being around my friends and family. It’s going to be a great performance. I’ll be going for takedowns, attacking, submissions, and trying to knock him down. I know I can do all of that because I did it in my last fight.”
Edwards has won his last eight fights, and he’ll be difficult to beat. If Usman loses back-to-back fights, though, his legendary career will take another serious blow.
“When people speak about how [the loss] might leave a receipt or trauma, I sense where they are coming from when they speak about ordinary people. When you speak about ordinary people, this or that can happen,” Usman added. “But I think it’s my job on Saturday to show Leon and the rest of the world that I am not ordinary, I am extraordinary.”
Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev will meet in the co-main event.
Here’s a look at the complete fight card:
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards (c), welterweight championship
Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje, lightweights
Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena, welterweights
Casey O’Neill vs. Jennifer Maia , women’s flyweights
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze, middleweights
Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweights
Omar Morales vs. Chris Duncan, middleweights
Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz, lightweights
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho, flyweights
Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos, featherweights
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic, middleweights
Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweights
Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina, women’s flyweights
Ludovit Klein vs. Jai Herbert, lightweights
Julianna Miller vs. Veronica Macedo, women’s flyweights