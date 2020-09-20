UFC on ESPN Plus: Schedule of Events & On-Demand Library

ESPN+ is the spot for all things UFC.

While you’ll find some content on the regular ESPN cable channel, the best way to get as much UFC content as possible is through ESPN+, the digital streaming service (no cable subscription necessary) that has exclusive coverage of most UFC Fight Night events, features a massive on-demand library of past UFC fights and, most importantly, is the only place you can order and watch PPV events, including the upcoming UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3.

Buy UFC 252

Once signed up, you can watch UFC events on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Here’s a look at the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ schedule, as well as an in-depth dive into what’s included in the on-demand library:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

UFC ESPN+ Schedule

Not only will every UFC PPV be available for purchase exclusively through ESPN+, but the early prelims for the “numbered” events and most of the complete “Fight Night” cards will all be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Here’s a complete look at the list of upcoming UFC events, and where you can watch them:

Date Event Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Sat, Aug 15 UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Tue, Aug 18 Dana White Contender Series ESPN+ Sat, Aug 22 UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ Tue, Aug 25 Dana White Contender Series ESPN+ Sat, Aug 29 UFC Fight Night ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Sep 19 UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Oct 24 UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ UFC On-Demand Library

Within the UFC ESPN+ on-demand library, which is titled “Best of UFC,” there are a handful of subcategories or “series”: Main Event, Unleashed, Reloaded, 25 Greatest Fights, Fight Flashback and Top 10.

There is also one particularly noteworthy event that doesn’t fall into any of those categories but is available to watch in its entirety through ESPN+: UFC 229, which features the circus that was Khabib vs McGregor, as well as classic battle between Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis.

Now, here’s a closer look at the other subcategories available on-demand:

Main Event

Per the description: “UFC Main Event showcases the best fights of recent vintage revealing the backstories of the athletes and their mindsets.”

There are 35 “episodes,” each of which feature an extended preview of a memorable main event, and then a full replay of the fight itself. Here are some noteworthy ones that are included:

Fight Event Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard 3 UFC 136 Brock Lesnar vs Alistair Overeem UFC 141 Nick Diaz vs Carlos Condit UFC 143 Georges St-Pierre vs Nick Diaz UFC 158 Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate 2 UFC 168 Barao vs Dillashaw 1 UFC 173 Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes UFC 189 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Edson Barboza UFC 219

Unleashed

Per the description: “UFC Unleashed features the best fights from the UFC archives, all in one show.”

This one has 22 episodes, all of which feature a collection of three or four memorable fights. Some of the episodes seem to be a random assortment of fights (for example, one episode has Derrick Lewis vs Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night, Yancy Medeiros vs Alex Oliveira at UFC 218, and Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205), while others have themes. Here’s a look at the themed episodes:

Episode Feature Fight Included Brazilian Powerhouses Cris Cyborg vs Yana Kunitskaya Ultimate Underdogs Holly Holm vs Ronda Rousey Female Submission Artists Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena Rising Stars of 2017 Stevie Ray vs Paul Felder Rising Stars of 2016 Cody Garbrandt vs Takeya Mizugaki Heavyweight Title Timeline Fabricio Werdum vs Stipe Miocic Ultimate Bouncebacks Dennis Bermudez vs The Korean Zombie

Reloaded

Per the description: “UFC Reloaded offers television audiences a full event replay of recent UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Night events.”

There are 43 of these. Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

Event Main Event UFC 66 Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 2 UFC 67 Anderson Silva vs Travis Lutter UFC 207 Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 212 Max Holloway vs Jose Aldo UFC 215 Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 UFC 217 Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre UFC 219 Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm

25 Greatest Fights

Per the description: “UFC 25 Greatest Fights counts down the best fights in UFC history, ending with the greatest fight of all time.”

It’s broken up into six episodes, which are all about two hours long and each feature three-to-five of the best UFC fights in history. They’re ranked 1 through 25, and I won’t spoil the list for you here.

Fight Flashback

Per the description: “UFC Fight Flashback is an Emmy-award winning series offering an enhanced replay of the sport’s biggest fights.”

There are five episodes here: Romero vs Whittaker (UFC 213), Lawler vs Condit (UFC 195), Woodley vs Thompson 1 (UFC 205), Cruz vs Garbrandt (UFC 207) and Holloway vs Aldo 2 (UFC 218). Note that, unlike everything above, these aren’t full fights but rather a 20-minute documentary-style recap of each fight.

Top 10

Per the description: “UFC Top 10 ranks the best of the best in a variety of categories, and counts them down from ten to number one.”

Essentially, a bunch of Top 10 lists, with highlights and fighter commentary to accompany the selections. There are 11 of these episodes: Title Fights, Slugfests, Title Reigns, The Ultimate Fighter Alumni, Upsets, Submission Artists, Monumental Moments, Knockout Artists, Personalities, Feuds, and European Fighters.

What Other Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

In addition to UFC, ESPN+ features a wide array of other live sports. In almost every case, sports or events that are on ESPN+ won’t be on any other channels in the United States.

International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

Documentaries & Films

Every documentary in the entire 30 for 30 library, including classics such Chuck & Tito, Nature Boy and I Hate Christian Laettner, is included in the vast ESPN+ on-demand movie library.

Additionally, a lot of ESPN documentaries and films that aren’t included in the actual 30 for 30 series are also available on ESPN+, such as D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Ariel & The Bad Guy, Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, The Fantasy Show and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.