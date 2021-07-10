How to Watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 Online

Buy UFC 264

In what is easily one of the most anticipated fights of the year, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face off for a third time in the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

To watch UFC 264 online, you need to buy it through ESPN+ then watch on the ESPN app on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device.

Here’s a guide on how to watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 and all the other fights:

UFC 264 Preview

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are ready to put on a show at UFC 264 and the sparks started to fly during a heated faceoff that featured plenty of trash talking.

“I’m going to go through his head,” said McGregor, who was beaten by Poirier in January. “Put holes in him and take it off his shoulders. That’s the goal here. He’s done. This is it for him. This is the end of the road. Even after that last fight, ‘Oh I don’t love this anymore, I don’t love doing this.’ He knew what was coming. He knew the smacks he took.

“So it’s on now. Saturday night, he’s getting walked around that octagon like a dog and put to sleep.”

McGregor went on to call Poirier’s knockout victory a fluke. The winner of this fight will have bragging rights, with McGregor knocking out Poirier in 2014.

“I don’t give a f**k about him to be honest,” he said. “I don’t give a rat’s ass about him. He’s Buster Douglas. He’s Buster Douglas is what he is and that’s the way he’s going to go down.

“He’s going to be known for that. It was a fluke win, and I’m going to correct it on Saturday night.”

Meanwhile, Poirier took the high road when asked about the outspoken Irishman.

“I don’t hate anybody,” Poirier said. “I’m in a different place mentally. Respect to him and everything he’s done. I just don’t care about this stuff anymore. I don’t care about this.”

The fight is expected to be the largest of the year in terms of PPV buys, which is become par for the course when McGregor is involved. Win or lose, the result of the bout will have major implications on his future in the sport.

“The thing is with Conor McGregor is this guy has always stepped up and been willing to fight anybody, anywhere, anytime,” UFC boss Dana White told MMA Junkie. “He’s extremely wealthy. The question is, ‘How much more of this does he want?’ How hungry is he? We’ll find out on Saturday night. Win, lose, or draw, we’ll find out probably a couple weeks after that what he wants to do next.”

UFC 264 FULL FIGHT CARD

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Prelims

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Early prelims

Jennifer Maia v. Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski