How to Watch UFC 256 PPV on ESPN Plus

The final pay-per-view card of the year has arrived, as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battle for the flyweight belt at UFC 256.

The main PPV card starts Saturday at 10 p.m. ET and can only be purchased through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options depending on whether or not you already have ESPN+, so here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know to buy UFC 256 and then watch it on your different devices:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 256 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and the UFC 256 PPV ($64.99 value) for $84.98, which works out to about 26 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 256 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $12.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Buy UFC 256 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 256 PPV by itself for $64.99 right here:

Buy UFC 256 PPV Only

Or, if you only have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 256 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 256 PPV for a total of $84.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 256

How to Watch UFC 256 on ESPN+

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 256 Preview

It will have been just three weeks since Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno shared a card at UFC 255, but the two flyweight fighters are ready to go at it after both finishing their opponents in the first round.

Figueiredo defended his belt with a first-round submission of Alex Perez. The 20-1 fighter locked in the guillotine choke just over three minutes into the fight. He ran his win streak to five with the victory with his fourth consecutive stoppage.

“When he won and didn’t get hurt, Hunter [Campbell, UFC chief legal officer] came up to me and said that Dana White wanted him to fight in December,” said Figueiredo’s manager, Wallid Ismail. “I went to see Deiveson. ‘I’m fine, I’ll fight him next week.’ That was Deiveson’s answer to me.”

Moreno, who many thought could have been Figueiredo’s opponent in his last fight, was equally impressive, finishing Brandon Royval at the end of the first round with a knockout.

“It was crazy because in that moment, it was three weeks until the fight, so I was very nervous,” said Moreno of the quick turnaround. “But I talked with my head coach and he said, ‘You are ready. You don’t have injuries from the fight, you’re healthy, you’re in shape, and you have cardio. So it’s your time and your opportunity.’ And I took it because it is my opportunity to change my life.”

Tony Ferguson returns to the octagon in the co-main event after losing to Justin Gaethje in May. He’ll take on Charles Oliveira, who has won seven fights in a row. Ferguson had some harsh words for MMA media this week.

“Where’s my title shot? Where’s all my stuff that’s supposed to be ‘owed’ to me?” Ferguson told Aaron Bronsteter. “Nothing’s owed to you. You got to earn it. And I keep my earning my way to victory every single time. But nobody speaks up. You guys don’t speak up because you guys are getting paid by Conor. You guys are getting paid by Proper 12 and all that other bull—-.”

Full UFC 256 Card and Odds

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -330 vs. Brandon Moreno +260, flyweight championship

Tony Ferguson -170 vs. Charles Oliveira +145, lightweights

Mackenzie Dern -190 vs. Virna Jandiroba +160, women’s strawweights

Jacare Souza -115 vs. Kevin Holland -105, middleweights

Ciryl Gane -440 vs. Junior dos Santos +340, heavyweights

Daniel Pineda -160 vs. Cub Swanson +135, featherweights

Rafael Fiziev -160 vs. Renato Moicano +135 lightweights

Tecia Torres -650 vs. Sam Hughes +475, women’s strawweights

Billy Quarantillo -170 vs. Gavin Tucker +145, featherweights

Chase Hooper -380 vs. Peter Barrett +300, featherweights