How to Watch UFC 264 on TV, Firestick, Roku & Other Devices

Buy UFC 264

For the second time this year and third time overall, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will go to battle inside the Octagon when they meet in the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday night.

If you want to watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 on your TV or a connected-to-TV device such as a Firestick, Roku, Apple TV or video game console, you’ll need to buy the UFC 264 PPV through ESPN+ and then watch on the ESPN app.

Here’s a rundown of what you need to know:

How to Buy UFC 264

If You Don’t Have ESPN+

You can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 264 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 264 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

If You Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 264 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 264 PPV

Or, if you currently only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+ (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle price that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 264 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 264 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 264

How to Watch UFC 264 on Different Devices

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 264 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 264 Preview

There’s no belt on the line for the main event of UFC 264, but the bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier might be the most anticipated of the year. The scrap completes the trilogy between the two fighters, with each holding a knockout win apiece.

Poirier holds the most recent victory, knocking out in the second round back in January. McGregor had Poirier hurt in the first round but “The Diamond” was able to bounce back and get the knockout win.

“I’m a veteran and I’ve had a lot of fights,” Poirier told Yahoo Sports. “I’ve been hurt in fights. I’ve had fights where everything went smoothly. But when something like that happens — he hit me with two good shots in that last fight that hurt me — you have to stay composed. It’s important to be calculated. You have to weather the storms here and there.

“Fighting isn’t a fight until there is something to overcome, so I expect adversity every time my feet hit that canvas. I don’t think it’s going to be a smooth night any night. It’s a fight.”

McGregor — who entered this fight as the betting underdog — is confident he can get the job done inside the distance this time around.

“I’m going to knock him out,” McGregor told Rolling Stone. “Without question. I’m the most dangerous I’ve ever been. I’m the most focused I’ve ever been. And I’m going to take him out. He won’t have any way to deal with what I’m bringing on Saturday, and that’s it.”

McGregor carries a record of 22-5 with 19 knockouts. The knockout loss to Poirier was the first of the Irish star’s career. Before that fight, McGregor had fought just once since 2018, which was a 40 second knockout of Donald Cerrone.

“I’m always better when I’m busy,” McGregor said. “I always say that. So, it’s going to help. When I’m active, I’m fresh, I’m dangerous, and I’m hyper-focused.”

That’s a sentiment UFC boss Dana White agrees with when it comes to McGregor’s mindset for this fight.

“Conor looked damn good in that first round [against Poirier]. I don’t know how well he prepared for that fight,” White told McGregor’s website The Mac Life. “I don’t know what he did. I don’t know the difference between his training camp for that fight or this fight.

“I can tell you this — from what I can see, he’s taking this fight a lot more serious than he did the last fight. He’s basically shut down. He’s in his own little world doing his thing. He feels like the old Conor McGregor.”

