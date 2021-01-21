How to Watch UFC PPV on Firestick

Just because you can no longer order UFC pay-per-views through your cable provider doesn’t mean you can’t watch UFC 257 and any future PPV’s on your TV. Once you order the PPV through ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch the fights on any connected-to-TV streaming device that supports the ESPN.

One such popular device is the Amazon Firestick or Amazon Fire TV. There has been some previous confusion about how to order through ESPN+ and then watch on your TV, so here’s a complete guide on how to order and watch UFC 257 on your Firestick or Fire TV device:

How to Order UFC 257

The first step to watching UFC 257 on your Firestick is to purchase the PPV. When doing so, you have a couple of different options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special bundle deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and UFC 257 ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy the UFC 257 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here. Or, if you currently have a monthly subscription (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can also get the special package deal. In that case, you’ll simply extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 257 PPV for a total of $89.98.

How to Watch UFC 257 on Firestick

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the UFC 257 PPV, you can then watch the fights through the ESPN app on your Firestick device. Here’s how:

1. Navigate to your Firestick home screen

2. Select the “APPS” tab on the right to access the Amazon App Store

3. Scroll down and find the ESPN app under either the “ENTERTAINMENT” or “SPORTS” category

3a. You can also use the search function and type in “ESPN” to find the app

3b) If your Firestick is compatible with voice search, you can also use that to search for the ESPN app

4. Select the ESPN app and install it

5. Open the ESPN app and sign into the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV

6. Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select the UFC 257 main card

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 257?

If you don’t want to watch on your Firestick, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

What Other Events are Upcoming on ESPN+?

Here’s a look at the UFC on ESPN+ upcoming schedule:

Date Event Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Sat, Jan. 23 UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Feb. 6 UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Feb. 13 UFC 258 ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV Sat, Feb. 20 UFC Fight Night ESPN+ ESPN+ Sat, Mar. 6 UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya ESPN+ ESPN/ESPN+ ESPN+ PPV

What Other UFC Content is on ESPN+?

In addition to the aforementioned live events, ESPN+ also comes with an extensive library of on-demand UFC content.

If you’re looking for individual fighters, there are dedicated sections for fighters such as (this is just to name a few):

Conor McGregor: Fights vs Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Anderson Silva: Fights vs Chael Sonnen, Rich Franklin, Chris Leben, Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping and Stephan Bonnar

Max Holloway: Fights vs Jose Aldo and Ricardo Lamas

Michael Bisping: Fights vs Luke Rockhold, Silva, Dan Henderson, Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum

Brock Lesnar: Fights vs Shane Carwin, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, and Frank Mir

If you just want to binge a random assortment of memorable UFC moments, there are also sections broken up by different themes:

UFC Reloaded: Full event replays of recent PPV’s and Fight Nights

UFC Unleashed: Top fights organized into different 45-minute videos

UFC Main Event: Provides backstories to certain fights

UFC Top 10: Best submission artists, knockout artists, upsets, title fights, etc.

UFC 25 Greatest Fights: Over 12 hours of content breaking down the top fights in history.

What Other Content is on ESPN+?

Live Sports

In addition to UFC, ESPN+ features a wide array of other live sports. In almost every case, sports or events that are on ESPN+ won’t be on any other channels in the United States.

International Soccer: ESPN+ has exclusive rights to all Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Copa del Rey matches in the US. Also includes EFL, Coppa Italia, Copa America, A-League, Dutch Eredivisie, Indian Super League, W-League and more Boxing: Dozens of Top Rank fights, which includes Vasyl Lomachenko and Tyson Fury College Sports: Hundreds of football and men’s and women’s basketball games (including many Big 12 games), as well as lacrosse, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, softball, baseball, swimming, gymnastics and more Tennis: Grand Slam events, including exclusive coverage of every Wimbledon and US Open match not televised on the ESPN or ESPN2 International cricket: Matches featuring New Zealand, India and others International Rugby: Including Guinness PRO14 and Super Rugby matches MLB: One daily out-of-market game NHL: One daily out-of-market game MLS: All out-of-market matches

Documentaries & Films

Every documentary in the entire 30 for 30 library, including classics such Chuck & Tito, Nature Boy and I Hate Christian Laettner, is included in the vast ESPN+ on-demand movie library.

Additionally, a lot of ESPN documentaries and films that aren’t included in the actual 30 for 30 series are also available on ESPN+, such as D. Wade: Life Unexpected, Venus vs, The ’99ers and others.

Original Series

The list of ESPN+ originals continues to grow. It includes Ariel & The Bad Guy, Peyton’s Places, The Boardroom with Kevin Durant, NBA Rooks, The Fantasy Show, and Alex Morgan: The Equalizer.

