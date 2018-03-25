The Best Gigabit Compatible Modems of 2018

In the wake of net neutrality’s total defeat in the US, the average Internet user has to fight for the most basic of web services.

However, there’s never been a better time to be an Internet power user. ISPs have made the next generation of networking technology widely available to those willing to pay for it.

Gigabit Internet is now offered by the nation’s largest ISPs, including Comcast Xfinity, AT&T, Cox, CenturyLink, and Google Fiber. If you live in a metropolitan area, you are probably in one of these networks.

What are the benefits of Gigabit Internet? The main one is obvious: speed. Networking devices on the latest DOCSIS 3.1 supports downstreams of up to 10Gbps and upstreams of 2 Gbps.

The only downside is that Gigabit service is fairly expensive, with some plans costing close to $100 a month.

But the easiest way to cut that down is by providing your own networking equipment. All you need is your own Gigabit-compatible modem and router and you’ll never have to pay another rental fee again.

You will need all new equipment, though. That old WRT54G router from ten years ago isn’t going to cut it. Older modems have ethernet switches that support at most 100 Mbps, which is only a tenth of the full power you could be harnessing.

The only Gigabit-compatible modems are those that use the DOCSIS 3.1 standard. They aren’t cheap, but they are essential to achieve max speeds.

You will also need a Gigabit-compatible router, but these modems are also backwards compatible with DOCSIS 3.0 if an upgrade is out of your budget for now.

One more important note: not all Gigabit services use a standard cable modem. Fiber to the node (FTTN) and ultra fast cable technologies both require a traditional modem, whereas fiber to the premises (FTTP) services will provide you with an optical network terminal (ONT). There is no consumer version of this.

Once you’ve determined that your Internet package offers Gigabit speeds to a cable modem, you can read on below to check out our favorite picks.

1. Arris SURFboard SB8200

Compatible services: Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse

Max downstream: 2 Gbps

Max upstream: 2 Gbps

Channel bonding: 32×8

Ethernet ports: 2

When you are shopping for home networking gear, you should have a very specific reason to go with anying other than Arris.

Arris networking gear is preferred by pretty much every ISP out there, making it the default pick for most setups. Their SB8200 may be their priciest router yet, but it is by all means future-proof.

With max download and upload speeds of 2 Gbps, the SB8200 will be able to handle any top-tier Internet plan for years to come. The cable Internet infrastructure will bottleneck your performance before this modem does.

This device packs all the latest hardware, including a Broadcom BCM3390 chipset that blows the SB6190’s buggy Intel Puma 6 chipset out of the water.

The SB8200 has two ethernet ports, which can be used to provide Gigabit speeds to two separate networks. The modem also supports link aggregation, allowing you to connect both ethernet ports to one source to achieve the afforementioned 2 Gbps transfer speeds.

Unfortunately (and to no fault of this router), link aggregation is not currently supported by any of the ISPs it is compatible with. This can be easily enabled with a future firmware update, but until then, the device is only capable of 1 Gbps.

Compatible ISPs include Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, Charter, Time Warner, and Brighthouse. Setting up this modem is as easy as the next. As usual, the hardest part will be getting ahold of a representative to return your rented equipment.

Setup is assisted by a simple LED display that provides indicators for power, receive, send, and Internet.

The modem runs a little hot, though this can be alleviated by placing it somewhere on a desk, where it will get better air flow.

This issue aside, the SB8200 offers everything you could ask for out of a modem, and once paired with a Gigabit router, will allow you access to the fastest consumer Internet speeds around. And without having to rent any gear.

Price: $189.00 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Powerful Broadcom BCM3390 chipset

Supports >1Gbps connections with bonded ethernet ports

Easy setup

Cons:

Not compatible with Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink

Modem runs hot

Link aggregation not fully supported yet

2. Netgear CM1000-1AZNAS

Compatible services: Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Mediacom Cable

Max downstream: 1 Gbps

Max upstream: 1 Gbps

Channel bonding: 32×8

Ethernet ports: 1

Netgear is one of the most reliable brands in networking, and their CM1000 is their latest and greatest modem.

For most scenarios, it is completely comparable to the Arris SB8200, but several minor details set it apart.

The CM1000-1AZNAS has only one ethernet port, while the SB8200 has two. This means that the SB8200 could theoretically use link aggregation to surpass the CM1000’s 1 Gbps speeds, once an ISP finally supports this tech.

Since none do, both modems are technically capped at 1 Gbps upstream and downstream speeds. Despite this limitation, the CM1000 is still a capable device, and works fantastically for HD streaming, gaming, and file sharing.

The CM1000 supports 2 OFDM, a digital data encoding method that reduces latency in DOCSIS 3.1 devices. For the user, this means less hiccups and faster page load times.

This well-ventilated router can easily sit out of site, though its prominent LED display will illuminate the room in total darkness.

Still, you’ll be glad it’s there the first time you need to troubleshoot your home network.

Setup for this Netgear modem couldn’t be easier. It’s basically plug and play. Its list of compatible ISPs is respectable, though a little smaller than that of the Arris modem. The CM1000 works with Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Mediacom Cable, and likely several lesser services too.

It does not work with Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink. Unless you get your Gigabit Internet from one of these ISPs, then the CM1000 is a great pick.

Price: $178.25

Pros:

Convenient LED display

OFDM technology reduces latency

Easy setup

Cons:

Not compatible with Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink

Only 1 ethernet port

3.Motorola MB8600

Compatible services: Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Mediacom Cable, WOW!

Max downstream: 3.8 Gbps

Max upstream: 1 Gbps

Channel bonding: 32×8

Ethernet ports: 4

Motorola may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think networking equipment, but their first entry into Gigabit compatible hardware competes closely with established players in this market.

In fact, the MB8600 offers almost identical hardware specs to Arris’ SB8200, which should come as no surprise considering Motorola is partially owned by the Arris Group.

Still, this modem stands on its own, offering the highest potential download speed, assuming you are able to utilize its four ethernet ports for link aggregation.

If you use four ethernet cables to connect this modem to a router, it can potentially handle downstreams up to 3.8 Gbps. Unfortunately, it will be a while yet until every ISP adopts this new tech.

Until then, expect to get 1 Gbps up and down, which is enough to support the most demanding Internet tasks.

With a Gigabit router in your network, the MB8600 will deliver flawless video streaming, gaming, and web browsing over wireless.

The only downside to this modem’s port array is that they cannot be used to send Gigabit signals to separate devices. They are only for link aggregation.

This modem sports Active Queue Management (AQM), which significantly reduces Internet latency and further improves usability.

The MB8600 is easy to set up, and if you are on a network like Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Mediacom Cable, or WOW!, will take little more than plugging it in to get it working.

This modem has five status-reporting LEDs that are easy to read, and help immensely in troubleshooting. There are two additional LEDS for each ethernet port on the back panel.

The Motorola MB8600 is probably the most feature-rich DOCSIS 3.1 modem on the market. And while all of its features don’t work with the current state of wireless service in the US, this is by the far the most future-proof option around.

Price: $158.00 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Supports >1Gbps connections with bonded ethernet ports

Low latency Active Queue Management

Easy setup

Cons:

Not compatible with Verizon, AT&T, CenturyLink, or Frontier

Ethernet ports can’t connect to multiple devices

Link aggregation not fully supported yet

