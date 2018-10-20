10 Best Resistance Bands for Workouts (2018)

Whether you're just starting a workout routine and are looking for guidance, or you want to keep up your healthy habits, this resistance band set comes with more than just four bands for working out. You'll find eBooks for workouts and recipes. The workout book has 51 pages of suggested exercises, while the recipe book provides healthy breakfast ideas.

The bands come in four levels, ranging from beginner to sportsman difficulty levels. Each band is made with high-quality latex material, and can be used for home workouts, physical therapy, at the gym and while traveling.