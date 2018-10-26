10 Best Calf Compression Sleeves for Runners (2018)

If your legs are feeling tired, stiff and sore before, during or after workouts, you might feel better with calf compression sleeves. The best calf compression sleeves for runners typically used to boost performance and post-workout recovery by promoting circulation and blood flow to the lower legs. This in turn may alleviate cramping, shin splints, and general tightness and fatigue in the lower legs. Finding the right size is crucial to ensure that you get the best fit and optimal amount of compression. While sizing may vary by manufacturer, you can generally find the best size by measuring your calf circumference at the widest point.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.23 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.47 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.13 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.02 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.62 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.27 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: No price available Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
BeVisible Sports Calf Compression SleevePrice: $14.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in several sizes
- Can boost circulation in legs
- Anti-slip strap
- A few say that the bands are too tight
- Can be tough to put on
- A bit long for shorter individuals
These unisex calf compression sleeves can fit athletes up to 6 feet tall. Graduated compression offers improved performance, while the combination nylon and spandex material has the optimal amount of stretch. These sleeves offer moisture wicking and a lightweight material, making them a solid choice for running, cycling, cross training, and other activities. Additionally, they can also enhance circulation in the legs and keep cramps at bay. An anti-slip strap keeps the sleeves in place during a workout. You can choose between a variety of colors and sizes to ensure the best match.
Find more BeVisible Sports Leg Compression Sleeves information and reviews here.
-
Skins Compression MX Calf TightPrice: $49.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can help reduce muscle vibration and lactic acid build-up
- 50+ UV protection
- Stretchy memory fabric
- Pricey
- Seams can begin to hurt if worn too long
- Some need to size down to get enough compression
These Skins compression sleeves stand out for their dynamic gradient compression, which helps increase blood flow to your muscles. The result can be improved power and stamina during your workouts. You may also benefit from less muscle vibration and lactic acid build-up as well as reduced pain after your workout. Key muscle groups are supported to reduce soft tissue damage. The material wicks moisture away to help keep the skin comfortable and dry. Other highlights include 50+ UV protection along with stretchy memory fabric that returns to its original shape every time. These compression socks come in a wide range of colors.
Find more Skins Compression MX Calf Tight information and reviews here.
-
Zensah Compression Leg SleevesPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for athletes of all levels
- Provides relief from shin splints
- Helps increase blood flow and circulation
- A bit long on shorter consumers
- Some wish they were more snug
- Can stretch out over time
These Zensah compression sleeves are geared towards athletes of all levels. They stand out for their ability to provide relief from shin splints without compromising calf support. Additionally, these compression sleeves also promote circulation for faster muscle recovery. Moisture wicking and anti-odor properties keep the skin dry, comfortable, and fresh. An improved flow of oxygen-rich blood back to the body can help boost performance and recovery. These calf compression sleeves also minimize muscle vibration and oscillation and can alleviate inflammation and swelling during recovery.
Find more Zensah Compression Leg Sleeves information and reviews here.
-
2XU Compression Calf GuardsPrice: $20.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Graduated compression boosts circulation
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Flatlock seams
- Taller runners may find them a bit short
- Some wish there was more compression
- Material is a bit thin
If you’re looking for a lightweight calf sleeve that without compromising performance or function, consider these calf guards. Despite its lightweight construction, these sleeves feature graduated compression to enhance circulation. The result may be a faster post-workout recovery. These 2XU compression sleeves are designed to offer the most targeted support to the calf and shins. They can also help minimize lower leg fatigue as they reduce muscle oscillation and soreness. A flatlock seam keeps chafing and rubbing at bay. These sleeves feature antibacterial properties and UPF 50+ sun protection. A high filament yarn wicks moisture away from the skin surface.
Find more 2XU Compression Calf Guards information and reviews here.
-
CEP Calf Sleeves 2.0Price: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal anatomical fit
- Can be worn year-round
- Consistent compression over calf muscles
- Can be tough to pull on and off
- Sleeves aren’t labeled for right and left legs
- Pricey
An ideal anatomical fit adds an extra element of comfort and makes these men’s compression sleeves a safe bet for training and race day. Antibacterial and odor-reducing properties keep the sleeves smelling fresh. A microfiber technology ensures comfort, and a combination of nylon and spandex material makes these sleeves stretchy enough for active individuals. The design also promotes heat and moisture management so that you can comfortably wear these sleeves throughout the year. There is consistent compression over the calf, while full ankle to calf compression boosts circulation. These sleeves help stabilize the calf muscles and can reduce shin splints and lower leg cramps.
Find more CEP Calf Sleeves 2.0 information and reviews here.
-
Asics Blocks Calf SleevePrice: $8.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flatlock stitching
- Anti-odor properties
- Reduced muscle vibration
- Elastic band can be uncomfortable
- Some wish there was more compression
- Top band can feel uncomfortably tight
Whether you’re suffering from shin issues or you simply want to avoid them, these Asics sleeves are worth a close look. The level of compression helps to reduce muscle fatigue while boosting circulation. A combination poly/spandex blend allows these calf sleeves to move with you during workouts. The material also features anti-odor properties and wicks moisture from the skin. Other highlights include flatlock stitching to reduce chafing and rubbing caused by seams and reduced muscle vibration. A silicone elastic at the top of the leg opening holds these sleeves firmly in place.
Find more Asics Blocks Calf Sleeve information and reviews here.
-
BioSkin Calf SleevesPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hypoallergenic material free from neoprene and latex
- Contoured fit
- Can also be used on forearms
- Compression may be a bit too strong for some
- Can be tough to put on and remove
- A bit warm during summer months
Don’t be fooled by the thin material, as this compression sleeve offers maximum compression. If you have skin sensitivity or allergies, you’ll appreciate the hypoallergenic material free from neoprene and latex. These sleeves reduce muscle vibration, which in turn minimizes fatigue after a workout. You can also use them on the forearms in addition to the lower legs. Shin splints, strains, calf pain, and contusions are just some of the medical conditions these sleeves may help. A contoured fit helps these sleeves stay in place on your legs even during more intense workouts.
Find more BioSkin Calf Sleeves information and reviews here.
-
Compressport Calf R2 Compression SleevePrice: $54.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Micromassaging fiber
- Full 360-degree compression
- Tear-proof material with normal wear
- Can be tricky to remove
- Expensive
- Some consumers recommend sizing down for full compression
As the name suggests, these calf compression sleeves are ideal for races and recovery. You can also use them for training. A distinctive feature is a micromassaging fiber. These sleeves help to increase oxygen in the muscles, allowing you to perform at your desired level for a prolonged amount of time. Additionally, they may also assist in preventing or minimizing muscle damage as they absorb shock and vibration in the muscles and joints with full 360-degree compression. The material wicks moisture and helps keep the skin comfortable and is tear-proof when used normally.
Find more Compressport Calf R2 Compression Sleeve information and reviews here.
-
CW-X Women’s Muscle Support Compression Calf SleevesPrice: $33.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supports calf and shin muscles
- Custom support prevents shin splints
- Reflective strips on each leg
- Material is a bit heavy for warmer weather
- Seams may rub after awhile
- Limited color options
A combination of Coolmax and Lycra material ensures proper moisture management and stretch. These women’s compression sleeves feature a distinctive support web that supports the calf and shin muscles. Additionally, there is a custom support band directly across the shin muscle to alleviate shin splints. Graduated compression helps to minimize lactic acid build-up while improving blood flow. This type of compression may also assist with your post-workout recovery. Reflective strips on each leg add an extra element of safety and visibility.
Find more CW-X Women's Muscle Support Compression Calf Sleeves information and reviews here.
-
2XU Compression Performance Run SleevesPrice: No price availableAmazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seamless construction
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Graduated fit
- A bit long
- Can take awhile to put on and remove
- Some wish there was more compression
These compression sleeves are ideal for workouts and recovery. Graduated compression helps to increase circulation, which in turn promotes circulation. The sleeves minimize muscle oscillation to reduce lower leg fatigue. If you’ve ever experienced chafing and rubbing from seams, you’ll appreciate the seamless construction of these sleeves. A high filament yarn wicks moisture away from the skin and keeps the skin dry. The material is antibacterial and features UPF 50+ sun protection. Compression fabric supports the calf, ankle, and shin, with the highest amounts of compression power over the shins and calf muscles. A graduated fit boosts muscle performance and can speed up recovery.
Find more 2XU Compression Performance Run Sleeves information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 10 Best Compression Leggings & Tights for Women (2018)
- 10 Best Compression Socks for Running (2018)
- 10 Best Heart Rate Monitor Watches for Athletes (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
4 Comments
4 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Any portar women shes can macke any move on the bed i like and seeking women like this
How cool! I love all the reviews. My favorite are the Zensah featherweight line. They’re so much lighter than normal sleeves and I can wear them in the summer heat! Love love love them! This is such a useful set of reviews. Thanks for taking the time to write this!