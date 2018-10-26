10 Best Calf Compression Sleeves for Runners (2018)

If your legs are feeling tired, stiff and sore before, during or after workouts, you might feel better with calf compression sleeves. The best calf compression sleeves for runners typically used to boost performance and post-workout recovery by promoting circulation and blood flow to the lower legs. This in turn may alleviate cramping, shin splints, and general tightness and fatigue in the lower legs. Finding the right size is crucial to ensure that you get the best fit and optimal amount of compression. While sizing may vary by manufacturer, you can generally find the best size by measuring your calf circumference at the widest point.