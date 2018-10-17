11 Best Compression Socks for Running

The best compression socks for running provide the right amount of compression and support without restricting movement. These Vitalsox compression running socks are lightly padded without the extra bulk, so you can easily slip into any running shoe.

Compression begins around the midfoot, providing arch support while keeping common running injuries, such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis, at bay.

A unique Silver Drystat material can reduce the growth of fungus and bacteria. You can wash the socks when you’re done with your workout, as they’re machine washable in warm water.

These compression socks can help reduce common running-related injuries such as shin splits, plantar fasciitis, blisters and more.