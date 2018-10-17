11 Best Compression Socks for Running

Don’t let sore and swollen feet keep you from running. As with compression tights, the best compression socks for running can improve circulation and reduce soreness, which is what many of us look for as runners.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.84 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $53.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Vitalsox Graduated Compression SocksPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightly padded
- Moisture control
- Arch support
- A bit pricey
- Runs tall
- Can be tough to get on
The best compression socks for running provide the right amount of compression and support without restricting movement. These Vitalsox compression running socks are lightly padded without the extra bulk, so you can easily slip into any running shoe.
Compression begins around the midfoot, providing arch support while keeping common running injuries, such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis, at bay.
A unique Silver Drystat material can reduce the growth of fungus and bacteria. You can wash the socks when you’re done with your workout, as they’re machine washable in warm water.
These compression socks can help reduce common running-related injuries such as shin splits, plantar fasciitis, blisters and more.
Find more Vitalsox Graduated Compression Socks information and reviews here.
-
2. 2XU Women’s Compression Performance Run SocksPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture-wicking material
- SPF 50+ sun protection
- Linked toecage provides extra comfort
- Very tight
- Material a bit itchy for some
- Top band can dig into skin
Finding women-specific compression socks can be challenging. These 2XU compression socks cater to female athletes, and are just as useful for recovery as they are for workouts and traveling. Graduated compression reduces stiffness by promoting blood circulation for a faster recovery.
If you’ve ever experienced the discomfort caused by seams that rub against your skin when you exercise, you’ll appreciate the flatlock seams on these compression socks. There’s also a flat band for a comfortable and streamlined fit. High filament yarns wick moisture from the skin.
These compression socks have UPF 50+ sun protection, making them a practical choice for those longer runs. Zoned breathability panels ensure proper moisture control to keep skin dry. A linked toecage provides an extra layer of comfort.
Find more 2XU Women’s Compression Performance Run Socks information and reviews here.
-
3. CEP Men’s Progressive+ 2.0 Run SocksPros:
Cons:
- Won’t restrict movement
- Front ribbing promotes moisture management
- Comes in many colors
- Inconsistent sizing
- Heel material bunches up
- A bit long
These men’s running socks have just enough compression to give you relief from aches and pains — not to mention better circulation — without restricting your movement. A new dynamic footbed provides the right mix of comfort and support, while the sock’s arch support reduces fatigue and may help relieve pain and discomfort caused by plantar fasciitis. The sock stabilizes and protects tendons and ligaments, making them an ideal choice for runs of any length.
Find more CEP Men’s Progressive+ 2.0 Run Socks information and reviews here.
-
4. Bitly-Plantar Fasciitis SocksPrice: $16.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Superior support
- Premium material
- Moisture-wicking fabric
- Could have more cushioning
- Finding the right size can be tricky
- A few owners complain of premature fraying
If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, the best compression socks for running will relieve your foot pain. These socks stand out for their superior support, especially when it comes to relieving plantar fasciitis and its accompanying pain. They’re also constructed with a hygienic material.
Moisture-wicking breathable fabric promotes temperature regulation and ensures that the socks won’t trap odors. The socks are available in a wide range of sizes and colors.
Find more Bitly-Plantar Fasciitis Socks information and reviews here.
-
5. CEP Women’s Progressive+ 2.0 Compression Run SocksPros:
Cons:
- Promotes performance and recovery
- Medical grade compression
- Foot padding helps reduce blisters
- Can be tough to put on
- Expensive
- Confusing sizing system
You’ll find these CEP women’s compression running socks in three distinct colors. An optimally tuned compression profile promotes recovery and performance. The socks feature medical grade compression, ensuring maximum recovery and performance. Aside from the ankle and arch support, the socks also have strategically placed foot padding for blister-free runs.
Find more CEP Women’s Progressive+ 2.0 Compression Run Socks information and reviews here.
-
6. Zensah Tech+ Compression SocksPrice: $45.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- True graduated compression
- Targeted ankle and arch support
- Anti-slip cuff
- Those with smaller feet may find the foot portion a bit large
- Some find them too hot in warmer temperatures
- Can be tough to put on
If some of your main goals are to get rid of shin splints and keep injuries at bay, these socks may help. True graduated compression promotes blood circulation and boosts oxygen flow. The result is increased performance and comfort during and after a workout.
Unique ribbing provides targeted support for the ankle and arch, which in turn helps stabilize the feet and lower legs.
Seamless technology keeps these Zensah socks comfortable against the skin and reduces blisters, rubbing, and irritation commonly caused by seams. Runners will appreciate the no-slip cuff, which keeps the socks in place even when you’re pounding the pavement.
Find more Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks information and reviews here.
-
7. CEP Women’s Progressive+ 2.0 Night Run SocksPrice: $53.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High visibility neon with reflective accents
- Air channels wick moisture
- Extra-flat toe seam
- Runs tall
- Some find the material too stiff
- Can be difficult to put on
If you’re often running in the dark, the best compression socks for running at night or early morning are ones that help keep you visible to others on the road. These compression socks have high visibility neon material with strategically placed reflective silver accents for safety on the road.
Air channels help wick moisture from the skin and work to keep your feet and lower legs comfortable during a workout.
An extra-flat toe seam ensures that your toes will remain free from blisters and irritation. Graduated compression throughout the lower leg may help boost recovery time while reducing fatigue and maximizing power. There’s also targeted compression in the ankle and mid-foot.
Find more CEP Women’s Progressive+ 2.0 Night Run Socks information and reviews here.
-
8. Mojo Sports Compression SocksPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for athletes
- Graduated compression
- Enhanced circulation
- Some owners caution that these socks run short
- May be difficult to put on
- Material is prone to snags
These performance-oriented compression socks feature a thick material and graduated compression. The result is enhanced circulation to the leg muscles to reduce lactic acid build up and promote recovery.
These socks are tightest at the ankle, and the intensity gradually decreases up the leg for a pumping effect. Both feet are labeled so that you get the optimal amount of compression and the best fit for each foot.
You can use these socks during a workout or put them on when you’re done to boost your recovery.
Find more Mojo Sports Compression Socks information and reviews here.
-
9. Physix Gear Compression Socks for Men & WomenPros:
Cons:
- Graduated athletic fit is ideal for running
- Unisex design fits men and women
- Double stitched fabric adds durability
- Material near toes seems a bit thin to some
- Sizes are combined
- Can be a bit long for smaller feet
Understanding the various compression levels in compression socks can make your purchasing decision a bit easier. These socks have a compression level of 20-30 mmHg. If you’re not familiar, over the counter compression generally ranges from 15-20 mmHg, and is the lowest available level.
Stepping up to 20-30 mmHg gets you first medical grade compression, which provides competent compression without being too strong, according to Leg Smart.
These socks come in a wide range of sizes and colors, and are designed for men and women. In addition to their athletic fit, the socks stand out for their graduated compression. Features such as double stitched fabric and moisture wicking properties make the socks comfortable and well-suited for running and other activities. The socks provide extra comfort and support in areas where it’s needed most, including the heels, feet, calves and toe area.
-
11. SB SOX Compression SocksPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits based on shoe size and calf circumference
- Graduated compression boosts blood circulation
- Cushioned heel and toe support
- Material in heel area is a bit thin
- Some wish the material was softer
- Toe seams aren't very smooth
The SB SOX have a compression rating of 20-30mmHg, which means they provide graduated compression that falls between lighter or heavier compression. This graduated compression technology boost blood and oxygen circulation while reducing lactic acid build-up.
Both the toe and heel are reinforced and cushioned for added comfort and support. Runners appreciate these socks for their unique design, which ensures an uninterrupted fit over calves and legs.
To help you get the most accurate size, the manufacturer has designed these compression socks to fit specific calf circumferences and shoe sizes.
Tired of soreness and aching in your lower legs and feet? It might be time to invest in a pair of compression socks, especially if you're an avid runner.
There are numerous benefits of wearing compression clothing, including socks. The American Vein & Vascular Institute suggests a compression of 20-30mmHg for optimal results.
Runners may benefit from a reduced level of lactic acid build-up after a workout, which can lead to improved performance. Compression socks may also reduce recovery time.
Most compression socks cover the foot and leg up to the knee, providing support and assistance where you need it the most.
Some compression socks even help to reduce running-related injuries such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis.
Certain features make it easier to find the best compression socks for running.
Some socks have more padding in the heel, while others come with a chafe-free construction to prevent blisters and hot spots as you pound out the miles.
Many socks come with graduated compression for controlled and effective compression.
There are female-specific socks, as well as ones for specific purposes, such as downhill running or exercising at night.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.