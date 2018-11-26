5 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon Devices

The Fire HD 10 is a large tablet that's part of Amazon's own lineup of devices. It's currently available for $50 off, dropping the price down to $99.99. This is the lowest price we've seen in over a year. Highlights include built-in Alexa voice service, which lets you use your voice to give commands, make calls, send messages and more. You can connect the HD 10 with other compatible Echo devices.

This model has 32GB, but you can opt for a 64GB version. The display spans 10.1 inches and offers crisp images with over 2 million pixels. Dolby Atmos ensures high-quality sound, whether you're watching a movie or making a call. You can use the Fire HD 10 for fast and easy access to popular apps such as Netflix, Prime and Showtime. Some apps require a subscription.

You may be wondering what the differences are between the Fire HD 10, 8 and 7 models. The HD 10 has a greater resolution, and is the only Fire HD tablet will a full HD display. Aside from its larger screen, it has a slightly faster processor (Quad-Core up to 1.8 GHz) with more RAM (2 GB). In comparison, the HD 8 has a Quad-Core 1.3 GHz processor and 1.5GB RAM.

The HD 10 is a bit heavier than the others. All three tablets have dual-band WiFi connectivity and Alexa voice service. The HD 10 is the only tablet that's not available in yellow. Battery life is up to 10 hours for both the HD 10 and HD 8, and eight hours for the HD 7. Dolby Atmos audio provides a more enriching listening experience for those using the HD 8 and HD 10. Each tablet offers unlimited Amazon content cloud storage.