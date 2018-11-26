5 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon Devices

Amazon’s own family of devices continues to expand. This year’s deals include savings on older models as well as recently released ones. Browse this year’s best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon devices below.
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $24.00 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $109.99 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
$50 Off Fire HD 10 TabletPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 10.1-inch screen
- Full HD display
- Battery lasts up to 10 hours
- Not available in yellow
- Processor is only slightly faster than the Fire HD 8
- No HDMI port
The Fire HD 10 is a large tablet that's part of Amazon's own lineup of devices. It's currently available for $50 off, dropping the price down to $99.99. This is the lowest price we've seen in over a year. Highlights include built-in Alexa voice service, which lets you use your voice to give commands, make calls, send messages and more. You can connect the HD 10 with other compatible Echo devices.
This model has 32GB, but you can opt for a 64GB version. The display spans 10.1 inches and offers crisp images with over 2 million pixels. Dolby Atmos ensures high-quality sound, whether you're watching a movie or making a call. You can use the Fire HD 10 for fast and easy access to popular apps such as Netflix, Prime and Showtime. Some apps require a subscription.
You may be wondering what the differences are between the Fire HD 10, 8 and 7 models. The HD 10 has a greater resolution, and is the only Fire HD tablet will a full HD display. Aside from its larger screen, it has a slightly faster processor (Quad-Core up to 1.8 GHz) with more RAM (2 GB). In comparison, the HD 8 has a Quad-Core 1.3 GHz processor and 1.5GB RAM.
The HD 10 is a bit heavier than the others. All three tablets have dual-band WiFi connectivity and Alexa voice service. The HD 10 is the only tablet that's not available in yellow. Battery life is up to 10 hours for both the HD 10 and HD 8, and eight hours for the HD 7. Dolby Atmos audio provides a more enriching listening experience for those using the HD 8 and HD 10. Each tablet offers unlimited Amazon content cloud storage.
50% Off Fire TV Cube Streaming Media PlayerPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual-band WiFi
- Free digital content storage for Amazon purchases
- Built-in speaker
- Doesn't support multi-room music
- Can't call or message via Alexa
- Lacks Bluetooth 5.0
The Fire TV Cube is a new release from Amazon, but a price drop of 50 percent marks the largest price reduction we've seen this year.
You'll want to closely consider this deal if you're looking for a hands-free media player that's just as handy when your TV is off. When you're watching TV, you can use voice commands to search for content, adjust the volume, change channels and more. The Fire TV Cube will even turn your TV on if requested. When the TV isn't on, you can use the Cube as you would any smart speaker.
As with many other Amazon Echo devices, this one comes with a built-in speaker and far-field voice recognition, so your commands will be heard even in a noisy room. The included Alexa Voice Remote gives you more control over content. Other highlights include support for HDR 10 and 4K Ultra HD, and dual-band WiFi connectivity. There's also ethernet support and 16GB storage.
Find more Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player information and reviews here.
52% Off Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart SpeakerPrice: $24.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Improved sound over previous version
- Access to popular music streaming services
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Can't customize the exterior
- Somewhat bland styling
- Some complain of slight sound distortion on maximum volume
You can currently score the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for 52 percent off, which drops the price down to what is was on Black Friday. Not only is this still a great deal, it's also the lowest price of the year for yet another newly introduced Amazon smart speaker.
As with most products, each iteration boasts improvements over the last. The Echo Dot is no exception. While it's slightly smaller in size, the latest Dot features improved audio over previous versions. The speaker is also slightly larger than the last, which has led to a noticeable improvement in sound quality. It also now supports 802.11ac WiFi. Far-field microphones allow the built-in microphones to capture your voice commands, even in a crowded room.
You can use the Echo Dot to stream songs from your favorite services, including Spotify, SiriusXM and Amazon Music. The Dot also makes calls and sends messages at your commands. Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to connect to other speakers. There's also a 3.5mm cable.
Find more Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker information and reviews here.
$40 Off Echo Plus (2nd Gen)Price: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in temperature sensor
- Supports hands-free calling and messaging
- Improved sound quality over first generation
- Some wish the volume could go louder
- Bass is still a bit lacking
- A few complain of inaccurate temperature readings
If you're looking for a home base for your smart devices, you'll want to check out the newly introduced Echo Plus (2nd Gen). The latest version comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. As a result, you can easily set up your compatible smart home devices and control them via the speaker.
Upgraded premium Dolby speakers provide a crisper and clearer sound over the first generation. Many current owners find that the sound is richer overall, and bass has been noticeably improved this time around.
Echo Plus has the same array of built-in microphones that enable it to hear your commands loud and clear, even from across a noisy room. Outside of controlling smart devices, Alexa can do just about anything you ask. Simply use your voice to turn on the lights, check the weather forecast, lock the doors and get the current room temperature via the built-in sensor.
This Echo device has a larger woofer and tweeter compared with the Echo. It also has dual Dolby speakers, and features a more compact design than the previous version.
30% Off Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice RemotePrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8GB storage
- Supports HDR 10 and HDR 10+
- Supports 802.11ac WiFi
- Only streams to one TV at a time
- Limited storage
- Complaints of frequent buffering aren't uncommon
Score 30 percent off the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote with this Cyber Monday deal on Amazon. You can even snag two for $59.99 while supplies last.
The popular Fire TV Stick has continued to improve over time. A new WiFi antenna allows for 4K UHD content streaming. There's also support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+ and more. This is the fastest Fire TV Stick yet, thanks to a Quad-Core 1.7 GHz processor. The Fire TV Stick features Bluetooth 5.0 + LE technology, along with 8GB storage.
You can stay in control over your content with the included Alexa Voice remote. Simply use your voice to launch searches for your favorite content, browse through suggested content if you need some new ideas, control the volume and more.
Find more Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote information and reviews here.
It all started with the Echo, a popular smart speaker with Alexa voice service, which was released in late 2014. From there, Amazon's family has grown to include more than an array of Echo-related products.
With an increasing number of smart home products available, the selection can be downright confusing. We've compiled the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on its own devices this year, along with a breakdown of what each product has to offer.
In some cases, the product is a newly released version of an existing one. Changes and upgrades have been highlighted so that you can make a more informed buying decision.
You'll find everything from the Echo Dot, a pint-sized smart speaker that fits just about anywhere, to the beloved Fire TV stick, which makes searching for content much faster and easier. While there are many different devices in the Echo and Alexa family, they all have Amazon's Alexa voice service in common, which gives you the flexibility to use voice commands.
