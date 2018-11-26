25 Best Target Cyber Monday Deals

25 Best Target Cyber Monday Deals

  • Updated

The biggest online shopping day of the year has arrived. From door-buster deals on Smart TVs, robot vacuums and must-have kitchen appliances to the hottest games and toys of the season and more, here’s a look at this year’s best Target Cyber Monday deals.

Check Out Today’s Hottest Cyber Monday Target Deals Here.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
25 Listed Items
  • Dyson

    Up to $150 Off Dyson Vacuum Cleaners

    Price: $249.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Score up to $150 the most popular Dyson vacuums with this Cyber Monday deal. The listed price reflects the lowest-priced Dyson for $150 off.

    You'll find many different upright vacuum models, including ones designed specifically for pets. Depending on your needs, you can score deals on handheld, canister, cordfree, and many other types of vacuums.

  • target black friday

    $100 Off KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM96)

    Price: $249.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    This KitchenAid stand mixer offers 10 mixing speeds, giving you more control over the power and mixing speed. Its 4.5-quart bowl is spacious enough to fit multiple cookie batches at once. If you need even more versatility, select a compatible attachment and connect it via the power hub. You can make pasta, peel veggies, and more with available attachment. A tilt-head design provides easy access to the bowl contents. 

  • best cyber monday deals

    Up to $150 Off iRobot Robot Vacuums

    Price: $349.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Score up to $150 off some of the most popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuums with this Cyber Monday deal at Target. The listed price reflects the lowest-priced Roomba for $150, the iRobot Roomba 890.

    You'll find a mix of vacuums, from general all-around cleaners to ones with a bit more power, which work particularly well for homes with pets. Most models are WiFi-enabled for hands-free cleaning. Choose between traditional and combination robot vacuums and mops.

  • cyber monday laptop deals

    $100 Off HP 14-Inch Chromebook (14-ca023nr)

    Price: $169.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Score $100 off this HP Chromebook, which features 4GB memory and 32GB storage. The Chrome OS operating system is plenty for lighter daily tasks, such as browsing the web and checking email. The battery lasts over 11 hours. Google Drive access for two years lets you store up to 100GB of content.

  • cyber monday vacuum deals

    Up to $150 Off Shark Vacuums

    Price: $349.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Score up to $150 off a variety of Shark vacuums, including upright and handheld models, along with robot vacuum cleaners. The price listed is for the lowest-priced vacuum, the Shark ION S87 with WiFi connectivity.

    Aside from robot vacuums, you'll find an array of upright vacuum cleaners. Several models have a convenient lift-away canister, which lets you simply detach the canister for more control over each cleaning session. There are pet-specific vacuums with more power and suction, along with specific tools to reach pet hair and dander where it tends to hide.

  • best cyber monday deals

    50% Off Sony In-Ear Sport Headphones

    Price: $39.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Score 50 percent off the sport-oriented Sony In-Ear Sport Headphones with this Target Cyber Monday deal.

    The headphones are lightweight and have an open-type driver, which allows you to better hear your surroundings when you're out on the roads or trails. A sweat-proof design ensures you can wear the headphones during your favorite activities without causing damage. Rubber grips hold the earbuds firmly in place.

  • fitbit

    Up to $70 Off Select Fibit Products

    Price: $199.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Score up to $70 off your favorite smartwatches and trackers with this Fitbit Cyber Monday sale.

    The listed price is for the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch, which is available for $70 off.

    You'll find an array of savings and discounts on other popular Fitbit products, including the Alta and Alta HR, Versa, Charge 3 and more.

  • black friday target

    30% Off CHI Air Classic 1-Inch Flat Iron

    Price: $69.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Frizz is tamed with this straightening iron, which features ceramic plates that can accomodate different hair types. Heat up time is just 30 seconds, at which point you can use the 1-inch plates to style your hair the way you want. The flat iron has a maximum temperature of 410 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can set it to a lower temperature. Users especially enjoy the swivel cord, which makes styling faster and simple.

  • best cyber week deals

    50% Off Mega Bloks Big Building Bag

    Price: $7.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Score 50 percent off the award-winning Mega Bloks Big Building Bag with this Cyber Monday sale at Target.

    The bag contains 80 colorful pieces for fun and engaging play. Little ones will develop motor skills and let their creativity shine with this fun toy. There's an eco-friendly bag for storage. The toy is recommended for ages one through five.

  • cyber monday target

    $79 Off Swagtron Metro Hoverboard

    Price: $150.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Get $79 off the Swagtron Metro Hoverboard, a fun toy with features such as light-up wheels and a maximum speed of 7 MPH. The board holds up to 200 pounds and is suitable for all skill levels. Users can expect a range of nearly five miles per charge, and the ability to climb inclines up to 30 degrees.

  • bose quietcomfort 35

    $50 Off Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II

    Price: $299.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    If you're looking for serious noise cancelling headphones, you'll want to closely consider the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II. Get $50 off the renowned noise-cancelling headphones with this Cyber Monday Target deal.

    Aside from providing noise cancellation, the headphones are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use them with iOS and Android devices. Battery life lasts up to 20 hours when the headphones are fully charged, making them ideal for your on-the-go lifestyle. Leatherette ear cushions provide a comfortable listening experience, even for hours on end.

  • Echo Dot

    50% Off Amazon Echo Dot

    Price: $19.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    If you're looking for a small smart speaker that will fill the room with sound yet won't drain your wallet, consider the Amazon Echo Dot. The pint-sized speaker is currently available for 50 percent off at Target, which drops the price to just under $20. Highlights include built-in Alexa voice service, so you can use your voice to give commands, and compatibility with your favorite smart home devices.

    The speaker is always learning and adapting, allowing it to grow with you. At just over one inch thick and three inches wide, the compact speaker can be as visible or hidden as you'd like. Echo Dot is compatible with both 2.4 and 5.0 GHz networks, and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

  • target black friday

    $80 Off Ninja Coffee Bar

    Price: $119.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    If you like delicious, creamy milk on your favorite coffee beverage, this machine is worth the investment with its built-in frother. The frother heats up milk in just seconds, and makes it easy to create a wide range of specialty beverages. A pod-free single serve system adds an element of convenience. You can choose from a variety of cup sizes, from a traditional cup to half and full carafe.

  • best cyber monday deals

    $60 Off Anova Sous Vide WiFi Precision Cooker

    Price: $99.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    This WiFi-enabled sous vide cooker delivers professional-level results, but you don't need to be an experienced cook to use it. Highlights include a simple attachment that fits most pots, and precise temperature cooking so that you can enjoy tender, delicious results. Food is cooked evenly and thoroughly.

  • cyber monday target deals

    25% Off Whirlpool Mini Refrigerator (BCD-88V)

    Price: $149.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Get 25 percent off the Whirlpool Mini Refrigerator (BCD-88V), which is just the right size for a dorm room, apartment or to use as a second fridge in the house. Theres 3.1 cubic feet of space, along with a designated space for cans and beverages. A separate drawer has ample space for fruits and veggies.

  • target cyber monday

    $40 Off Razor Power A2 Electric Scooter

    Price: $159.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Take $40 off the Razor Power A2 Electric Scooter with this Target Cyber Monday deal.

    The scooter is easy to ride, and can go up to 10 MPH for 40 minutes. A high-torque motor ensures there's plenty of riding power. The electric scooter features a maintenance-free in-hub electric motor for peace of mind.

  • target black friday deals

    $40 Off Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    Price: $129.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Making coffee is simpler with the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. The coffee maker features a water reservoir that can hold up to 75 ounces. Not only does this mean fewer refills, it also lets you brew several cups at once, Choose between cup sizes, which range between four and 12 ounces.  Specialized settings let you brew stronger or iced coffee.

  • best cyber monday deals

    30% Off Coleman Flatwoods II Tent

    Price: $38.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    There's enough space to fit up to four people inside this Coleman camping tent. You can set up a queen-size airbed inside. It takes just 10 minutes to set up the tent, which features a compact shape for added protection against the elements. Both a rainfly and door awning are included.

  • target cyber monday

    25% Off Strider 14x Sport Balance Bike

    Price: $142.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Get 25 percent off the Strider 14x Sport Balance Bike, a balance bike designed for kids who are learning to ride.

    A pedal kit is included, so the bike will be ready to go once all parts are attached. This bike supports up to 80 pounds and is specially designed to provide a proper fit.

  • target black friday

    40% Off As Seen on TV Power AirFryer XL

    Price: $49.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Air fryers are an increasingly popular small kitchen appliance for those who want to eat healthier without losing that delicious crispy texture that we all know and love. This air fryer has a 2.4-quart frying basket, which lets you fry up food to feed up to four people. Air is used in place of oil for frying, although you can add a small amount if desired. Several presets make it easy to simply push a button and let the fryer take over.

  • best cyber monday deals

    50% Off Polaroid 32-Inch Flat Panel 720p LED TV (32GSR3000FC)

    Price: $79.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Cyber Monday TV deals encompass a wide range of TVs, from the latest 4K sets that can cost over $1,000, to more budget-friendly options. This Polaroid TV is on sale for 50 percent off, bringing the price tag down to an affordable $79. You'll get all the basics, including three HDMI inputs for connectivity along with a slim profile that lets you mount or stand the TV just about anywhere. The 720p video resolution and 60Hz refresh rate provide a crisper viewing experience.

  • target cyber monday

    30% Off Coleman Road Trip Sportster Propane Grill

    Price: $67.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    Camp food just tastes better when you have the right equipment. Get 30 percent off the Coleman Road Trip Sportster Propane Grill for your next adventure. The grill puts out a robust 11,000 BTUs for ample cooking power. Its cooking area spans 225 square inches, so you can cook enough for several people at once. The grate is coated in porcelain, which makes it more durable and also reduces cleaning time. If you jump on this deal, you'll be the proud owner of the National Park Foundation's official grill.

  • google home

    $50 Off Google Home Smart Speaker

    Price: $79.00
    Shop Now

    Our Review

    The Google Home Smart Speaker does more than just play your favorite music. For example, it's compatible with Chromecast, so you can simply ask it to stream your favorite shows and movies. Google Home is also a smart hub, and can be used to control compatible smart devices. Operating system compatiblity includes Apple iOS, Android and Google Home. You can also use the speaker with compatible Bluetooth devices.

Skip the crowds and enjoy shopping for the best online deals of the year in the comfort of your home with these best Target Cyber Monday deals. 

Cyber Monday is increasingly popular, as more deals and products are pushed out each year. Last year's Cyber Monday was the largest shopping day in US history. According to CNBC article, sales rose 16.8 percent on Cyber Monday 2017, compared to the previous year's big shopping day. 

While deals run across virtually every category at Target, some have historically been more popular and quick to sell out. Deals on electronics are always popular, especially when it comes to (smart) TVs and laptops. Many consumers also flock to vacuum deals. Robot vacuums are always popular, and you can find the biggest price drops of the year on popular models and manufacturers.

Another popular category is kitchen-related products. Deals on must-have items such as coffee makers, stand mixers and air fryers are especially prevalent this year.

Faster paced door-buster deals are generally on hot items that will likely sell out quickly, so don't hesitate if you see something you want. Other deals will be around for Cyber Week, so be sure to check back even after Cyber Monday has ended.

Please note that due to city and state taxes, the prices listed here may be slightly different than what you pay.

Check Out Today's Hottest Cyber Monday Target Deals Here.

Sources:

CNBC (Cyber Monday becomes largest online shopping day in US history)

See Also:

25 Best Cyber Week Deals on Amazon

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , ,