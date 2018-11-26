25 Best Target Cyber Monday Deals

The biggest online shopping day of the year has arrived. From door-buster deals on Smart TVs, robot vacuums and must-have kitchen appliances to the hottest games and toys of the season and more, here’s a look at this year’s best Target Cyber Monday deals.
Up to $150 Off Dyson Vacuum Cleaners
Score up to $150 the most popular Dyson vacuums with this Cyber Monday deal. The listed price reflects the lowest-priced Dyson for $150 off.
You'll find many different upright vacuum models, including ones designed specifically for pets. Depending on your needs, you can score deals on handheld, canister, cordfree, and many other types of vacuums.
$100 Off KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM96)
This KitchenAid stand mixer offers 10 mixing speeds, giving you more control over the power and mixing speed. Its 4.5-quart bowl is spacious enough to fit multiple cookie batches at once. If you need even more versatility, select a compatible attachment and connect it via the power hub. You can make pasta, peel veggies, and more with available attachment. A tilt-head design provides easy access to the bowl contents.
Up to $150 Off iRobot Robot Vacuums
Score up to $150 off some of the most popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuums with this Cyber Monday deal at Target. The listed price reflects the lowest-priced Roomba for $150, the iRobot Roomba 890.
You'll find a mix of vacuums, from general all-around cleaners to ones with a bit more power, which work particularly well for homes with pets. Most models are WiFi-enabled for hands-free cleaning. Choose between traditional and combination robot vacuums and mops.
$100 Off Element 50-Inch 4K UHD 60Hz Smart TV (E4SFT5017)
This smart TV from Element is available for just under $250. You get a lot of bang for your buck, from 4K UHD clarity to built-in WiFi and fast, easy access to your favorite content. Dolby Digital audio ensures a rich and robust sound.
$100 Off HP 14-Inch Chromebook (14-ca023nr)
Score $100 off this HP Chromebook, which features 4GB memory and 32GB storage. The Chrome OS operating system is plenty for lighter daily tasks, such as browsing the web and checking email. The battery lasts over 11 hours. Google Drive access for two years lets you store up to 100GB of content.
Up to $150 Off Shark Vacuums
Score up to $150 off a variety of Shark vacuums, including upright and handheld models, along with robot vacuum cleaners. The price listed is for the lowest-priced vacuum, the Shark ION S87 with WiFi connectivity.
Aside from robot vacuums, you'll find an array of upright vacuum cleaners. Several models have a convenient lift-away canister, which lets you simply detach the canister for more control over each cleaning session. There are pet-specific vacuums with more power and suction, along with specific tools to reach pet hair and dander where it tends to hide.
50% Off Sony In-Ear Sport Headphones
Score 50 percent off the sport-oriented Sony In-Ear Sport Headphones with this Target Cyber Monday deal.
The headphones are lightweight and have an open-type driver, which allows you to better hear your surroundings when you're out on the roads or trails. A sweat-proof design ensures you can wear the headphones during your favorite activities without causing damage. Rubber grips hold the earbuds firmly in place.
Up to $70 Off Select Fibit Products
Score up to $70 off your favorite smartwatches and trackers with this Fitbit Cyber Monday sale.
The listed price is for the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch, which is available for $70 off.
You'll find an array of savings and discounts on other popular Fitbit products, including the Alta and Alta HR, Versa, Charge 3 and more.
30% Off CHI Air Classic 1-Inch Flat Iron
Frizz is tamed with this straightening iron, which features ceramic plates that can accomodate different hair types. Heat up time is just 30 seconds, at which point you can use the 1-inch plates to style your hair the way you want. The flat iron has a maximum temperature of 410 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can set it to a lower temperature. Users especially enjoy the swivel cord, which makes styling faster and simple.
50% Off Mega Bloks Big Building Bag
Score 50 percent off the award-winning Mega Bloks Big Building Bag with this Cyber Monday sale at Target.
The bag contains 80 colorful pieces for fun and engaging play. Little ones will develop motor skills and let their creativity shine with this fun toy. There's an eco-friendly bag for storage. The toy is recommended for ages one through five.
$79 Off Swagtron Metro Hoverboard
Get $79 off the Swagtron Metro Hoverboard, a fun toy with features such as light-up wheels and a maximum speed of 7 MPH. The board holds up to 200 pounds and is suitable for all skill levels. Users can expect a range of nearly five miles per charge, and the ability to climb inclines up to 30 degrees.
$50 Off Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II
Our Review
Aside from providing noise cancellation, the headphones are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use them with iOS and Android devices. Battery life lasts up to 20 hours when the headphones are fully charged, making them ideal for your on-the-go lifestyle. Leatherette ear cushions provide a comfortable listening experience, even for hours on end.
50% Off Amazon Echo Dot
If you're looking for a small smart speaker that will fill the room with sound yet won't drain your wallet, consider the Amazon Echo Dot. The pint-sized speaker is currently available for 50 percent off at Target, which drops the price to just under $20. Highlights include built-in Alexa voice service, so you can use your voice to give commands, and compatibility with your favorite smart home devices.
The speaker is always learning and adapting, allowing it to grow with you. At just over one inch thick and three inches wide, the compact speaker can be as visible or hidden as you'd like. Echo Dot is compatible with both 2.4 and 5.0 GHz networks, and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.
$80 Off Ninja Coffee Bar
If you like delicious, creamy milk on your favorite coffee beverage, this machine is worth the investment with its built-in frother. The frother heats up milk in just seconds, and makes it easy to create a wide range of specialty beverages. A pod-free single serve system adds an element of convenience. You can choose from a variety of cup sizes, from a traditional cup to half and full carafe.
$60 Off Anova Sous Vide WiFi Precision Cooker
This WiFi-enabled sous vide cooker delivers professional-level results, but you don't need to be an experienced cook to use it. Highlights include a simple attachment that fits most pots, and precise temperature cooking so that you can enjoy tender, delicious results. Food is cooked evenly and thoroughly.
25% Off Whirlpool Mini Refrigerator (BCD-88V)
Get 25 percent off the Whirlpool Mini Refrigerator (BCD-88V), which is just the right size for a dorm room, apartment or to use as a second fridge in the house. Theres 3.1 cubic feet of space, along with a designated space for cans and beverages. A separate drawer has ample space for fruits and veggies.
$40 Off Razor Power A2 Electric Scooter
Take $40 off the Razor Power A2 Electric Scooter with this Target Cyber Monday deal.
The scooter is easy to ride, and can go up to 10 MPH for 40 minutes. A high-torque motor ensures there's plenty of riding power. The electric scooter features a maintenance-free in-hub electric motor for peace of mind.
$40 Off Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Making coffee is simpler with the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. The coffee maker features a water reservoir that can hold up to 75 ounces. Not only does this mean fewer refills, it also lets you brew several cups at once, Choose between cup sizes, which range between four and 12 ounces. Specialized settings let you brew stronger or iced coffee.
30% Off Coleman Flatwoods II Tent
There's enough space to fit up to four people inside this Coleman camping tent. You can set up a queen-size airbed inside. It takes just 10 minutes to set up the tent, which features a compact shape for added protection against the elements. Both a rainfly and door awning are included.
25% Off Strider 14x Sport Balance Bike
Get 25 percent off the Strider 14x Sport Balance Bike, a balance bike designed for kids who are learning to ride.
A pedal kit is included, so the bike will be ready to go once all parts are attached. This bike supports up to 80 pounds and is specially designed to provide a proper fit.
40% Off As Seen on TV Power AirFryer XL
Air fryers are an increasingly popular small kitchen appliance for those who want to eat healthier without losing that delicious crispy texture that we all know and love. This air fryer has a 2.4-quart frying basket, which lets you fry up food to feed up to four people. Air is used in place of oil for frying, although you can add a small amount if desired. Several presets make it easy to simply push a button and let the fryer take over.
50% Off Polaroid 32-Inch Flat Panel 720p LED TV (32GSR3000FC)
Cyber Monday TV deals encompass a wide range of TVs, from the latest 4K sets that can cost over $1,000, to more budget-friendly options. This Polaroid TV is on sale for 50 percent off, bringing the price tag down to an affordable $79. You'll get all the basics, including three HDMI inputs for connectivity along with a slim profile that lets you mount or stand the TV just about anywhere. The 720p video resolution and 60Hz refresh rate provide a crisper viewing experience.
30% Off Coleman Road Trip Sportster Propane Grill
Camp food just tastes better when you have the right equipment. Get 30 percent off the Coleman Road Trip Sportster Propane Grill for your next adventure. The grill puts out a robust 11,000 BTUs for ample cooking power. Its cooking area spans 225 square inches, so you can cook enough for several people at once. The grate is coated in porcelain, which makes it more durable and also reduces cleaning time. If you jump on this deal, you'll be the proud owner of the National Park Foundation's official grill.
$60 Off Motorola Portable Video Baby Monitor (MBP36XL)
Keep tabs on your little one at all times with this portable baby monitor. You can carry the wireless monitor around the house without worry, as an indicator will let you know when you're out of range. There's also a low battery indicator. Use the monitor to check in on a child or room.
$50 Off Google Home Smart Speaker
The Google Home Smart Speaker does more than just play your favorite music. For example, it's compatible with Chromecast, so you can simply ask it to stream your favorite shows and movies. Google Home is also a smart hub, and can be used to control compatible smart devices. Operating system compatiblity includes Apple iOS, Android and Google Home. You can also use the speaker with compatible Bluetooth devices.