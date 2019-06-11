11 Best Cherry MX Blue Keyboards: The Ultimate List

If you are an avid typist or a PC gamer then a mechanical keyboard is a must. Out of the large number of brands and types of mechanical switches out there, the Cherry MX Blues are by far the most popular for their clicky and tactile feel. These are our picks for the best Cherry MX Blue keyboards for taking your game to the next level.
1. Das Professional 4 Mechanical KeyboardPrice: $168.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thin and durable
- Dedicated multimedia controls
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- Not backlit
- High price tag
- No wrist rest
The Das Professional 4 Mechanical Keyboard is a high-end mechanical keyboard that offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a gaming keyboard, albeit in a more professional package.
This full-size 104-key keyboard offers clicky and tactile typing to those trying to boost their WPM or APM. The keycaps are laser-etched and can withstand plenty of abuse. The anodized aluminum top panel is under an inch thick, which is considerably thin by mech keyboard standards. It is still plenty durable.
One downside of the professional look of this keyboard is that it forgoes LED backlighting, which can make this keyboard slightly hard to use at night. However, considering that Das makes several keyboards with completely blank keycaps, this company expects you to know your way around the home row.
This flaw is easy to overlook when you consider the major benefits that the Das Pro 4 offers. This keyboard has two USB 3.0 ports next to its built-in six-foot USB cable. These can be used to plug in peripherals like a mouse and a microphone. It also has dedicated multimedia controls with an oversized volume knob.
Possibly the most outlandish feature is the keyboard’s detachable magnetic footbar, which also serves as a ruler if you are pro gamer enough to have to measure out the distance between your peripherals.
The Das Pro 4 might not be flashy but it will still be the most important device you’ll plug into your PC.
2. Corsair K70 LUX Mechanical KeyboardPros:
Cons:
- Brightness-adjustable red LED backlight
- USB pass-through port
- Detachable wrist rest
- Dedicated multimedia controls
- Lots of light bleed
- Large desk footprint
- So-so keycaps
Simply put, Corsair’s K70 LUX is one of the best Cherry MX Blue keyboards out there. It sports a lot of the premium features of a high-end keyboard without the prohibitive price tag.
Of the foremost importance, though, are its Blue switches, which offer that clicky and tactile feel that helps boost your typing speed while simultaneously annoying everyone around you with their loud plastic sound. This keyboard has a red LED backlight to illuminate its key legends for easier night time use.
The LEDs can be customized with some basic lighting modes if you use Corsair’s CUE software. Keep in mind you can still toggle between the three brightness settings without the software, so this keyboard can still be considered plug-and-play. This software can also be used to program macros for gaming or data entry.
This full-size keyboard has fairly decent keycaps but it also ships with some special grippy WASD keys that you can swap out if you regularly play FPS games. The spacebar also has this grippy design. The K70 LUX has a full suite of multimedia controls as well but they are just buttons, not mechanical keys. This includes a brightness button and a Win lock button.
The anodized brushed aluminum frame feels great and has sturdy rubber feet to stay in place. This keyboard has a detachable wrist rest, which I recommend using for long-term wrist health, even if ergonomic features like this can sometimes be uncomfortable. The only real downside is that it adds to this keyboard’s already large desk footprint.
All in all, the pros far outweigh the cons of this keyboard, making the K70 LUX an easy recommendation for anyone who likes Cherry MX Blue switches.
3. HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical KeyboardPrice: $139.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Detachable wrist rest
- Custom RGB backlighting
- Dedicated multimedia controls
- USB pass-through port
- Large desk footprint
- Takes up 2 USB ports
- High price tag
The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Keyboard is a feature-packed gaming keyboard that allows for endless customization with its RGB light array and full macro functionality.
In true gamer fashion, each switch on the Alloy Elite keyboard has its own RGB LED, and you can use the free NGenuity software to customize the board’s appearance key by key. More realistically, you’ll probably just settle on one of the preset LED light patterns, which make for an attractive visual effect. The board has an LED bar at the top that further enhances this.
The only keys that don’t have customizable LEDs are the dedicated multimedia buttons, which do not have mechanical switches. They include playback controls, a volume wheel, a mute button, a brightness toggle button, a profile selector button, and a Win lock button.
All other keys have Cherry MX Blue switches underneath them. I go quite in-depth on how Blues feel at the end of this post so skip ahead if you really need to know more about how they feel. This keyboard also comes with a second set of textured WASD keycaps and thicker 1234 keycaps for gaming.
The metal frame beneath is incredibly sturdy with almost no flex. It takes up a lot of desk space, especially when you use the detachable wrist rest, but it makes up for this with a pass-through USB port. You will have to plug into two USB ports to use this feature, but it is very helpful if you have other USB desk accessories with short cables.
With all of the awesome features that this keyboard packs, the only thing stopping it from being an instant pick for the best Cherry MX Blue Keyboard is its higher price, which really only makes it a viable choice for the most dedicated typists.
4. Ducky One 2 Skyline Mechanical KeyboardPrice: $102.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable double-shot PBT keycaps
- Beautifully designed
- Solid tactile feedback from blue switches
- Not backlit
- No included O-rings
- Limited media hotkeys
The Ducky One 2 Mechanical Keyboard is a beautifully-designed mechanical keyboard whose aesthetics focus on quality materials rather than flashy lights.
There isn’t much to the look of this keyboard, other than the subtle color theme (the Skyline design is pictured here) of its heavy-duty double-shot PBT keycaps. These keycaps are a major draw to this model, though, as the legend will never fade since it is printed between two distinct layers of plastic.
The keycap font is plain and the only LEDs are on the caps lock, scroll lock, and num lock indicators. This can make this board slightly harder to use for hunt-and-peck typists, but won’t pose a problem if you know your way around a keyboard.
This full-size keyboard only has multimedia keys for volume up/down and mute, so you can’t use it to control video playback like other models.
The board itself is heavy and well-built. It has foldout kickstand legs with rubber padding at the bottom. It comes with a detachable USB-C cable, which is long enough for pretty much any setup.
5. Fnatic miniSTREAK Mechanical KeyboardPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Custom RGB backlighting
- Detachable adjustable wrist rest
- Compact and durable
- So-so plastic base
- Wrist rest detaches easily
- Blue switches are incredibly loud
The Fnatic miniSTREAK is a mechanical keyboard designed with esports in mind. This is the tenkeyless version of Fnatic’s STREAK keyboard, which means that it has a significantly smaller desk footprint while still remaining as durable as its full-size counterpart. All of the positive things I have to say about this keyboard can be echoed for the full-size version.
However, something about the miniSTREAK just feels so right. Its base panel is made of plastic with metal accents but it still feels sturdy. Apparently, Fnatic will soon offer custom signature plates that can be magnetically attached to this keyboard but they haven’t yet been released.
This keyboard uses the clickiness of the Cherry MX Blue switches to help players improve their APM based on the auditory feedback they get from their keyboard. The function row defaults to its multimedia keys and there is a special function lock button to enable the standard F1 through F12 functions.
A big draw of this keyboard is its full RGB lighting, which has eight lighting modes plus the ability to fully customize the colors you see on your keyboard. Of course, there is also a quick button to turn off all of the flashy lights for when you really just need to focus.
Fnatic offers a free software to fully customize these features. You can also set up key bindings and user profiles.
A very welcome ergonomic feature is the inclusion of an adjustable and detachable wrist rest made from padded PU leather. It snaps magnetically onto the keyboard and can be raised or lowered as needed. The keyboard also comes with a detachable USB-C cable that is seated under the keyboard in a way that minimizes accidental detachment.
Fnatic’s attention to detail is ultimately what makes this keyboard shine, as it is a comfortable feeling when every feature you use feels fully thought out.
6. Cooler Master MasterKeys L PBT Mechanical KeyboardPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable PBT key caps
- Green switches on ESC, CAPS LK, SPACE, FN
- Driverless macros and keyboard layout switch
- Not backlit
- No wrist rest
- Stabilizer keys have a slight ring
If you are looking for a mechanical keyboard whose keycaps won’t fade away early, then the Cooler Master MasterKeys is a certain pick. It stands out for its thick 1.5mm PBT keycaps, which can stand up to more abuse than your average ABS molded keycaps.
Its letters are laser-etched so they may eventually fade out but it will take considerably longer than it would for other keyboards. This keyboard comes in a full and tenkeyless layout and either option has multimedia controls programmed into the function row. You can also record macros without installing any drivers or software.
The Cherry MX Blue switches feel great beneath these keycaps, delivering a helpful click when you bottom out your keystrokes. Note that this keyboard actually uses Cherry Green switches on the escape, caps lock, spacebar, and function keys. Green switches are a more firm version of the Blue switch, so you need a little more actuation force to hit these keys. This helps to balance out how easy it is to accidentally hit these keys.
On a separate note, these larger keys still use stabilizers underneath, which can make a sharp ringing sound if they are struck hard enough. It doesn’t happen with every keystroke but it is annoying when it does.
Also peculiar is the fact that this keyboard connects via MicroUSB instead of USB-A, which is atypical of mech keyboards. On the plus side, it comes with a detachable braided cable.
These minors flaws are easy to overlook thanks to the solid performance and budget price of this keyboard.
7. Asus ROG Mechanical KeyboardPrice: $169.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Custom RGB backlighting
- USB pass-through port
- Dedicated multimedia controls
- Detachable wrist rest
- Large desk footprint
- So-so keycaps
- High price tag
Asus’ Republic of Gamers line is dedicated to providing the most elite esports players with all the tools they need to make their rig stand out as much as their skills. That’s why the Asus ROG Mechanical Keyboard was an easy pick for one of the best Cherry MX Blue keyboards.
No gamer-inspired peripheral would be complete without a sickening amount of RGB lighting, and this keyboard is no exception. Each key on this full-size keyboard can be individually customized using Asus’ Aura Sync software, which can also match your keyboard’s LEDs to those on Asus brand fans, GPUs, and mice that are also Aura Sync-compatible.
There are several lighting presets available, as well as a button for easily adjusting the brightness. The lighting on this keyboard is so extra that it even has underglow that illuminates parts of your desk as well.
The name brand Cherry MX Blue switches feel great on this board even though the keycaps don’t quite match the switches in quality. For the price, I wish they were at least PBT instead of ABS, but alas, they are good enough for most needs.
The dedicated multimedia controls are a great touch. They include (non-mechanical) buttons to control video playback, adjust LED brightness, and disable the Win key. My personal favorite is the volume scrollbar.
The board’s frame is nice and sturdy, although it takes up a considerable amount of desk space. The detachable wrist rest is a great option for increasing the ergonomic comfort of the keyboard when you are on a marathon gaming session. For added ergonomics, you can also life the adjustable feet on this keyboard for a more angled surface.
The pass-through USB port completes the package, leaving almost nothing to be desired by PC power users.
8. Gigabyte GK-Force K83 Cherry Blue KeyboardPrice: $96.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Solid tactile feedback from blue switches
- Multimedia function keys and Win lock key
- Sturdy and durable
- Not backlit
- So-so keycaps
- No wrist rest
The Gigabyte GK-Force K83 Cherry MX Blue Keyboard is a cost-effective option for upgrading from a mushy membrane keyboard to a high-performing mechanical keyboard.
This full-size keyboard pairs the beloved Cherry MX Blue switches with sturdy island-style keycaps that shield its circuitry from crumbs or spills. Its base plate is sturdy and feels well-constructed.
The keycaps are not as well-built as the rest of the board, though. They are printed instead of molded and so they will wear off over time (at which point you could easily replace them). The Blue switches feel great and they emit a clicking sound halfway through actuating each keystroke so you receive instant auditory feedback.
The K83 keycaps are not backlit but you can get the same keyboard with red LED backlighting under the model number K85 for a similar cost. I prefer the non-backlit version because it matches your setup more easily, however, if you want your key legends to be more visible, then you may be better off with the backlit version.
The K83 has a selection of multimedia functions bound to its function keys, which is quite handy when watching a movie. This keyboard has a Windows lock key where its right Windows key would normally go. This is helpful when playing fullscreen games, but it would have been even better if they didn’t have to replace a normal key on the keyboard.
If you want a nice entry-level mechanical keyboard without the bells and whistles, then the GK-Force K83 is an easy pick.
9. G. Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX Mechanical KeyboardPros:
Cons:
- Brightness-adjustable red LED backlight
- Clicky and tactile Blue switches
- Lots of multimedia keys
- Blue switches are incredibly loud
- Macro settings are poorly implemented
- Rubber feet could be better
The G. Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX is a versatile keyboard that is flashy enough to bust out at the most outrageous LAN fests yet refined enough to use in an office setting.
This keyboard can ship with all sort of Cherry switches, including Brown, Red, and Silver, but I prefer the KM570 MX with Blue switches because I enjoy the clicky and tactile feedback it creates. This is a full-size keyboard with some dedicated volume control buttons and some more complex media hotkeys bound to function keys.
The macro functions are somewhat sloppy though, as there are no macro keys to bind to, making it easy to screw up the layout of your keyboard if you aren’t careful.
The KM570 MX complements your normal suite of media keys with extra buttons to pull up your default web browser, email client, calculator, and more. You can program macros and control the LED lighting using special combinations built right into the board as well.
The red LED lighting on this board can look a little intense but it is easy to turn up or down as needed. There is also per-key light customization and pre-set patterns but they aren’t very exciting When they’re just for one color.
The deep base panel ensures there is no light bleed from the keys and also gives the KM570 MX a nice, sturdy feel. This keyboard is nice and heavy but the rubber feet underneath tend to slip if you put a lot of weight into your keystrokes.
For what it is, the G. Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX is a great “entry level” mechanical keyboard for those looking to up their speed and accuracy while typing or gaming.
10. iKBC CD108 Mechanical KeyboardPrice: $76.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable PBT keycaps
- Clicky and tactile Blue switches
- Dedicated volume keys and Win lock key
- Not backlit
- Stabilizer keys can be mushy
- No playback controls
With very few major players in the mechanical keyboard industry, newcomers iKBC have made waves with the budget-conscious functionality of their full-size iKBC CD108 Mechanical Keyboard.
This keyboard has a fairly plain look out of the box, but you can spice up its all-black design with some optional colored keys (pictured above). The keys are not backlit.
One of the nicest aspects of the iKBC CD108 is its high-quality PBT keycaps, which are considerably more durable than standard ABS keycaps. They also have a 7° tilt for added ergonomics whether or not you use the foldout stands to further prop up the keyboard.
The CD108 has dedicated volume keys plus a Win lock key. Unfortunately, it does not have playback controls bound to it.
The switches underneath are genuine Cherry MX Blues, which is awesome considering the price of this keyboard. They feel clicky and tactile as expected, though some users noted that the larger stabilizer keys (particularly the spacebar) were a little slower to return.
The CD108’s base plate is durable matte plastic. It is sturdy enough to survive daily use but it doesn’t feel quite as rugged as the metal bases you get on pricier boards. The rest of this keyboard’s components feel nice, including its fold-out feet and attached USB cable.
If you are looking for an affordable mechanical keyboard that will last you an incredibly long time, then this keyboard is a great picks.
11. Rosewill RK-9300 Mechanical KeyboardPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brightness-adjustable blue LED backlight
- Three-way cable management
- Clicky and tactile Blue switches
- Large desk footprint
- Blue switches are incredibly loud
- So-so keycaps
Despite the almost meme-like popularity of RGB accessories, the more refined Rosewill RK-9300 Mechanical Keyboard is just as capable of a daily driver for PC gamers despite only glowing one color.
The blue LED backlighting is a nice touch that it is restrained enough to work in an office or an esports setting. It is brightness-adjustable using hotkeys on the directional keys but some users felt that the LEDs were too dim even at their highest setting. Having reviewed plenty of keyboards with the opposite problem, this doesn’t bother me nearly as much as the inverse.
The RK-9300 has media hotkeys built into the function row, including one to lock the Windows key when playing fullscreen PC games. The full-size island keycaps are nice for keeping crumbs and dirt from interfering with the switches but the keycaps are a little thinner compared to more expensive double-shot keycaps.
The base of the keyboard is nice and sturdy, with a slight wrist rest built-in. This makes the desk footprint of the RK-9300 a little bigger than other options, but if you have space restraints then you probably shouldn’t be considering full-size keyboards to begin with.
Unless you're lucky enough to own a vintage IBM Model M keyboard in good condition, Cherry MX brand switches represent the gold standard for gamers and typists alike.
Considering you can find a large number of cheap mechanical keyboards with generic switch brands, you may wonder what makes the Cherry MX Blues so popular.
First of all, Cherry MX Blues are the clickiest of the switch type, which makes them the most effective at delivering auditory feedback. They are designed to add an extra click to each keystroke at the point of actuation.
Their point of actuation is at 2.2mm and they travel a full 4mm per stroke. Each switch requires 50g of actuation force. This guide from The Keyboard Company goes further into depth on the differences between switch types.
As for why Cherry MX remains the go-to brand? They've been around the longest. Brands like Kailh, Otemu, and Gateron each make an almost comparable product, but they are all technically recreations of the Cherry originals.
If you are going to a LAN cafe or another open PC event, it can be reassuring to have experience with one of the most popular keyboards types. Gamers have come to expect a very specific feel from their keyboards and Cherry always delivers.
With that in mind, we built this list of the best Cherry MX Blue mechanical keyboards to help find the right board to suit your tastes.
