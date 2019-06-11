11 Best Cherry MX Blue Keyboards: The Ultimate List

The Das Professional 4 Mechanical Keyboard is a high-end mechanical keyboard that offers all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a gaming keyboard, albeit in a more professional package.

This full-size 104-key keyboard offers clicky and tactile typing to those trying to boost their WPM or APM. The keycaps are laser-etched and can withstand plenty of abuse. The anodized aluminum top panel is under an inch thick, which is considerably thin by mech keyboard standards. It is still plenty durable.

One downside of the professional look of this keyboard is that it forgoes LED backlighting, which can make this keyboard slightly hard to use at night. However, considering that Das makes several keyboards with completely blank keycaps, this company expects you to know your way around the home row.

This flaw is easy to overlook when you consider the major benefits that the Das Pro 4 offers. This keyboard has two USB 3.0 ports next to its built-in six-foot USB cable. These can be used to plug in peripherals like a mouse and a microphone. It also has dedicated multimedia controls with an oversized volume knob.

Possibly the most outlandish feature is the keyboard’s detachable magnetic footbar, which also serves as a ruler if you are pro gamer enough to have to measure out the distance between your peripherals.

The Das Pro 4 might not be flashy but it will still be the most important device you’ll plug into your PC.