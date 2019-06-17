25 Weird Gadgets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Weird gadgets are a great way to inject a little bit of fun and excitement into your daily life. Whether you’re looking for interesting gift ideas for your friends and family or you just love unique products, the following list contains items that are ingenious, useful, hilarious, and above all else: weird.
Sometimes a weird gadget is one that combines two common ones into one unusual whole, which is exactly what you get with the Wireless Phone Charger and Mug Warmer/Drink Cooler from Nomodo. The device has two parts: a Qi-certified fast charger that is compatible with most modern smartphones and a mug warmer/drink cooler that fits most mugs as well as soda cans. Add in the included mug, which is specifically designed to be used with the device, and this may just be the perfect accessory for anyone who works at a desk and loves a hot cup of coffee.
The FluidStance Balance Board is made for standing desk users who are looking to incorporate additional exercise into their desk work. The board is specifically designed for use with standing desks and is less sensitive than balance boards that are oriented around more serious exercise. But the company claims that the subtle movement of the board is enough to keep users extra focused, productive, fit, and even happy! Of course, the board can also be used without a standing desk in order to reap the same benefits.
Are you looking to alleviate facial redness, scarring, and other skin imperfections? If so, then the Derma Roller Cosmetic Needling Instrument may be the perfect gadget for you. The Derma Roller is an unusual device made with 540 titanium microneedles that, when rolled on your skin, are said to exfoliate, promote collagen growth, and give your skin a vibrant healthy glow.
You only have to use it once or twice a week in order to see results, and countless reviewers say that the product has greatly helped their facial redness and scarring. It’s completely painless and safe, and even comes with a 30-day money back guarantee!
Most people only eat breakfast sandwiches from fast food restaurants or coffee shops. But the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is an oddly specific gadget that allows you to make delicious breakfast sandwiches from the comfort of your home.
The device has two separate heating compartments, one that contains the bottom piece of bread and a slice of pre-cooked breakfast meat, and a second that contains an egg topped with the other piece of bread. The machine then cooks the egg, toasts the bread, and warms up the meat all at the same time. Once everything is cooked, which generally takes five minutes or less, you can simply remove the dividers between each compartment and you’re left with a fully assembled breakfast sandwich.
The Dog’s Bathing Partner Peanut Butter Distraction Pad is the perfect product for dogs that just will not sit still when you need them to. Simply spread some peanut butter on the bone-shaped pad, which is made of 100% food-grade silicone, and position it wherever you need your dog to stay put. The pad is textured such that it will take a while for your dog to get all of the peanut butter off, hopefully providing you with enough time to finish giving him a much-needed bath.
Though the product is advertised as being great for bath time, users say that it has been helpful in many situations. Use it to give your dog something to focus on during a frightening thunderstorm or to keep it entertained when it’s put in its crate for the night. The Peanut Butter Distraction Pad is weird, but it works.
Toilets are boring. Why not liven yours up a little with the ToiLight Toilet Night Light, which is both functional and fun. As its name would suggest, this is a night light that is placed inside the rim of your toilet bowl. It’s equipped with a motion and light sensor and automatically turns on if it detects motion in the dark.
This is a great product if you regularly make bathroom visits during the night and don’t want to jar yourself with your primary bathroom lights. It’s also a good way to get your kids excited about toilet training by making potty time seem more fun and inviting. The device is flexible and can be installed on any toilet in seconds, and you can set it to one of eight unique colors, including regular white light—in case you don’t feel like making a creative statement with your toilet.
The LittleHippo Mella Children’s Alarm Clock and Trainer is undoubtedly the cutest item on this list, but it is still a little weird: It’s a hippo-shaped alarm clock, complete with a digital smiley face, that helps you teach your kids good sleeping habits.
What differentiates Mella from other alarm clocks, other than her adorable appearance, is that she allows you to set three different timers—one for bedtime, one for playtime, and one for waking up—each of which is accompanied by a specific light and facial expression on Mella’s display. These three modes are meant to help kids recognize what they should be doing at any given time and develop a sustainable sleep schedule.
Mella also comes with a couple of other great features: it works as a nightlight, a timer for naps, and can even make sleep sounds to help your children fall asleep.
The Aukee C Shape Magnetic Floating Globe is a super unique gadget that looks great on a desk, a bookshelf, or on any other kind of display surface. The globe uses magnets to actually remain suspended in the air, and it can even be rotated while floating if you’re gentle when you spin it.
The Magnetic Floating Globe comes in a variety of different styles that are good for fitting different decors. The one included here is the least expensive model and comes with a sleek black globe in a C-shaped frame. Check out the circular version with a 6-inch globe if you really want to make a statement!
Few foods are as enjoyable in the spring and summer as fresh ripe strawberries. These delicious morsels are made even better by using the Chef’n StemGem Strawberry Huller, which is a tool that is specially designed to remove strawberry’s inedible stems and leaves without removing any of the tasty bits.
The Strawberry Huller is primarily used by people making strawberry pies, smoothies, or any other food that involves strawberries. But it’s also nice when eating strawberries just on their own. With the stems and leaves removed, you can pop whole strawberries into your mouth at once for a satisfying burst of flavor, rather than having to nibble around the inedible core.
The Microwave S’more Maker is a gadget that hopes to boost your annual s’more intake by allowing you to make delicious s’mores at home in the microwave. Simply assemble your s’mores under the S’more Maker’s arms, fill up the reservoir with water, cook for 30 seconds, and enjoy!
The microwave won’t give you the tasty char on the mallow that you get when roasting it over a campfire, but s’mores made with the Microwave S’more Maker are the next best thing. This product is a ton of fun and is especially great for kids’ sleepovers and for backyard camping.
One of the best things about smartphones is the ability to watch videos using apps like YouTube or Netflix. But it’s sometimes a pain to have to hold your phone while your watching, especially if you’re relaxing in bed or on the couch. The B-Land Universal Cell Phone Holder and Stand is designed to eliminate this problem by holding your cell phone and giving you the perfect viewing angle.
What separates the B-Land from other cell phone stands are the flexible cables that can be arranged in any number of ways. Set them up on a nightstand or coffee table like you would with a traditional stand, or wrap the cables around your neck to hold your phone in the air while you lay on your back. No other phone stand gives you this kind of flexibility, and this bundle even includes an adaptor for use with tablets, e-readers, or even a Nintendo Switch!
You’re probably familiar with robot vacuums and maybe even robot lawn mowers, but have you ever seen a robot mop? The iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop is an autonomous robot that will spray and clean hard floors around your house. It’s great for maintaining the sheen on your dining room’s hardwoods or for the tile surfaces of bathrooms and kitchens. The iRobot Braava can even be equipped with different pads for different surfaces, depending on whether you want it to wet mop, damp mop, or even dry sweep. It also gives you the option of setting up invisible barriers that keep your little cleaning robot from entering rooms without closeable doors.
The Cave Tools Meat Shredder Claws allow you to shred meats like pork, beef, or chicken like you were a bear with three-inch claws. It might seem like a gimmick, but these things are actually able to shred meats in no time flat. The Meat Claws are also great for carrying hot pieces of meat that are so tender that they would usually fall apart in transit. The multiple support points of the claws distribute the weight of the meat in such a way that keeps the meat intact while you bring it from the grill or crockpot to the cutting board. These make a funny and functional gift for any meat lover!
You likely wouldn’t be able to tell what the Chefast Herb Scissors are designed for just by looking at them. They’re essentially multi-bladed scissors that are designed to mince fresh herbs. They’re great for chopping cilantro, parsley, green onions, and more, especially if you don’t have the knife skills (or the patience) to get your herbs as fine as you would like. They can also be used in arts and crafts projects to create fun fringed edges for posters, ribbons, drawings, and even fabrics.
Another big plus of the Chefast Herb Scissors is how easy they are to clean and maintain. They come with a storage cover with a built-in comb that makes it easy to remove any herbs from in between the blades, and the product is also backed by a lifetime replacement warranty.
I can’t decide if the Body Back Buddy Self Massage Tool looks more like a blunt weapon or a futuristic shepherd’s crook, but it certainly doesn’t look like what it is: one of the best self-massaging tools on the market. Upon reading the product’s helpful instructions, you’ll learn how you can use the Back Buddy to massage those hard-to-reach places that are almost impossible to get to without the help of another person.
The device is covered with 11 strategically placed knobs, six of which are rounded for soft tissue massage, three pointed knobs for deep tissue massage, and two rounded nubs that are ideal for lower back massage. The whole tool is made with a powerful polypropylene blend that is simultaneously durable and incredibly lightweight. The whole thing weighs just over one pound, which allows it to be used by anyone to heal their aches and pains regardless of strength.
The Mighty Handle is a brilliant little invention that makes it easier for you to carry your grocery bags in one trip, rather than two or three. It’s basically just a couple of ultra-durable hooks attached to a handle, but that’s all that it takes to take your shopping experience to the next level.
This product is especially great for people living in apartment buildings who have to carry their grocery bags long distances from their car to their kitchen. Once you’ve gotten a pair, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without them.
Maybe you’re one of the few who don’t find bidets a little weird, but many people still aren’t sold on the idea. It’s for those people that this item is included, because weird or not, bidet users will tell you that it has completely revolutionized their bathroom experience. The Luxe Bidet Neo 120 is one of the most popular bidets currently available, and for good reason: it’s affordable, customizable, easy to install, and it works great. It’s the perfect bidet option for anyone who’s always been a little intrigued by the idea but has been hesitant to take the plunge.
Washing your dog can be a challenge for two reasons: either your dog won’t stay put, or it’s logistically difficult to wash a four-legged animal using your regular bathtub or shower. The Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool is intended to help with both of these issues by giving you a weird tool specifically designed for pet washing.
It’s essentially a water sprayer that attaches to the palm of your hand, giving you the flexibility to use both hands to control your dog and to direct the water exactly where you need it at any given time. The Aquapaw comes with adapters for bathtubs, shower heads, and even outdoor hoses, which allows you to wash your dog wherever makes the most sense for you. And based on the reviews, even the dogs seem to enjoy it more than the traditional bathtime methods!
Power outlets are not devices that are commonly associated with innovation, but BeraTek Industries has actually found a way to make power outlets practical and fun with their Power Perch Outlet Shelf. This little gadget attaches to your regular power outlets and provides a convenient shelf for you to put your phone or other small electronic devices on while they charge. It’s an idea that’s brilliant in its simplicity, but it’s so novel that it’s a little weird as well.
Coffee is the driving force of the American economy. That’s why it’s a good idea to have the ability to make extra-strength coffee no matter where you are, which is exactly what you get with the Wacaco Minispresso Portable Espresso Machine.
This weird gadget allows you to make delicious espresso anywhere in less than five minutes, so long as you have access to boiling water and some coffee grounds. It works using a semi-automatic piston which creates up to 18 bars of pressure during the extraction process, producing a depth of flavor that rivals what you get with a full-sized espresso machine. Cleanup can be a little fiddly, but this product makes a wonderful gift for coffee lovers on the go; it’s particularly great for camping, road trips, or hotel stays.
Equal parts unusual and awesome, the Brightech Eclipse LED Floor Lamp is an ultra-modern lighting fixture that elevates any room. The lamp consists of a weighted base and a slender frame supporting two gorgeous rings, one with a 14-inch diameter and the other with an 18-inch diameter. Both rings are wrapped in energy-efficient LEDs that emit 3,000-kelvin soft warm light, which is perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere at the home or office. The lamp’s rings can be rotated or tilted independently, giving you plenty of flexibility with lighting direction, and the lamp also comes with a built-in dimmer.
The Brightech Eclipse LED Floor Lamp makes a wonderfully bold addition to just about any home or apartment. Be sure to check out the silver-finish option if the black is a bad fit for your decor.
An innovative and unusual take on the traditional over-the-eyes sleeping mask, the Enjoying Sleep Mask with Bluetooth Headphones comes with two unique features. First, the mask is wide enough on the sides that it also serves as an ear muffler. This is great if you are sensitive to being woken up by sounds during the night but don’t like the feeling of in-ear earplugs. Second, the mask also includes a pair of Bluetooth headphones built into the sides which you can use to play music, relaxing sounds, or even white noise.
The only downside of this product is that it isn’t great for side-sleepers, as the headphones can make laying on the side of your head a little uncomfortable. Still, users report that the mask is otherwise super comfortable and that the speakers have surprisingly good sound quality!
What’s more serene than a couple of jellyfish floating around in some multi-colored LEDs? That’s right, absolutely nothing. The LED Fantasy Jellyfish Lamp makes a super cool addition to any bedroom or office. The replica jellyfish move around with realistic motion and, when illuminated by the lamp’s 18 LEDs with five color-changing effects, are downright mesmerizing to watch float around.
This unique lamp is sure to be a conversation starter wherever it’s used, whether in a child’s bedroom or in a home office. Many parents, in particular, like to use the LED Fantasy Jellyfish Lamp as a whimsical nightlight for their kids.
Do you ever wish you could take your phone with you into the shower to watch videos or listen to music? Well, the Better Than Bubbles Tech Friendly Clear Shower Curtain Liner with Pockets won’t let you do exactly that, but it gives you the next best thing: the ability to place your phone or tablet in a water-protected pocket in your shower curtain. The product comes with several strategically placed pockets that allow you to set your device at the perfect height, whether you’re taking a shower or even a bath. Just be sure to set up the curtain with the pockets on the outside of the shower!
The Drop Stop first caught the public’s eye on the TV show Shark Tank, and it’s been a huge hit ever since. This unusual product is essentially a piece of constructed fabric that you insert between the front seats of your car and the car’s center console. It serves as a protective barrier that shields your precious belongings—phones, jewelry, pens, french fries—from falling into the “Carmuda Triangle”, possibly never to be seen again. It’s a quirky little addition to any car, and it’s actually incredibly good at what it’s meant to do.