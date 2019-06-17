25 Weird Gadgets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Are you looking to alleviate facial redness, scarring, and other skin imperfections? If so, then the Derma Roller Cosmetic Needling Instrument may be the perfect gadget for you. The Derma Roller is an unusual device made with 540 titanium microneedles that, when rolled on your skin, are said to exfoliate, promote collagen growth, and give your skin a vibrant healthy glow.

You only have to use it once or twice a week in order to see results, and countless reviewers say that the product has greatly helped their facial redness and scarring. It’s completely painless and safe, and even comes with a 30-day money back guarantee!