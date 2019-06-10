The 17 Best Gardening Gadgets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

It’s gardening season, and there are tons of new, innovative gardening gadgets that will take your yard to the next level. The following list contains great products aimed at a wide range of gardening-related tasks. Whether you’re an experienced gardener looking for a new toy or a brown thumb looking to increase your skills, there’s something here for everybody.
Sporting a beautiful minimalist design, the GrowLED Indoor Garden is one of the best indoor gardening systems available today. The GrowLED’s full-spectrum LED light has a built-in timer providing 16 hours of light and 8 hours of darkness, ensuring your plants get only the light they need, every day. Unlike many competing systems that require you to use proprietary seed pods, the GrowLED allows you to grow whatever plants you want using whatever pots you want. This additional flexibility is great, particularly if you’re looking to branch out beyond the rather limited options of other indoor gardening systems.
Wyndham House Watering Globes make sure that your plants get the water they need, and they look great while doing it. These globes are particularly useful for gardeners who do not have automatic sprinkler systems or who have indoor plants that the sprinklers can’t water. In these cases, a few well-placed watering globes can give you valuable peace of mind that your plants are being taken care of even if you aren’t home to water them. Wyndham House Watering Globes are also gorgeous to look at, especially in direct sunlight, and they make great decorative pieces independent of their watering capabilities. Alternatively, each globe is only 3 inches across and has a full length of 12 inches, making them small enough to place discretely if you’d rather not use them to make a decorative statement.
With its aesthetically pleasing minimalist design, its intuitive mobile and browser apps, and its excellent integration with various smart home systems (Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, and more), the Rachio 8-Zone Sprinkler Controller modernizes the traditional sprinkler controller experience. Some of the Rachio’s most noteworthy features include the ability to set up to eight zones in your yard, each of which can be given its own sprinkler schedule, and Rachio’s Premium Weather Intelligence Plus, which uses hyperlocal weather data to keep your sprinklers from turning on in the rain, wind, or snow. Considering that the Rachio’s initial setup only takes 30 minutes, this is a product that provides extraordinary convenience for almost no hassle.
A great way to make your garden stand out is to incorporate lighting. These Solar Flower Lights make an incredible addition to any garden by creating a downright magical atmosphere. Not only are these lights beautiful, but they are also wireless, solar-powered, weatherproof, and they can even be set to a variety of different colors. Whether they’re the stars of the show in a sparse planter, or they’re used sparingly amid your already stunning flowers, these lights will create an Alice–in–Wonderland type vibe that makes your garden just as beautiful at night as it is during the day.
If you’re a budding gardener that has felt stunted by a lack of sun or outdoor planting space, then the AeroGarden Bounty might be the perfect product for you. The AeroGarden is a hydroponic gardening system that allows you to grow herbs and many other kinds of plants completely indoors by using energy-efficient LEDs to simulate the sun.
Growing plants in the AeroGarden is a snap; just insert one of the company’s proprietary seed pods into an available slot, fill up the AeroGarden’s water reservoir, provide an adequate amount of Plant Food, and you’re done! The AeroGarden makes continued maintenance about as easy as could be with its clear touchscreen display that tells you exactly when you should refill the garden’s water or add additional Plant Food. The AeroGarden is particularly great compared to some other hydroponic gardening solutions in that you are not restricted to using just the seed pods that the company creates; you can also buy Grow Anything Seed Pods that will allow you to grow whichever plants you choose!
The Mason Bee House is a cute way to invite hardworking bees into your garden so that they will pollinate your flowers for you. The house is made of Kibaga natural bamboo and has a beautiful hand-made appearance. The manufacturer behind the product is a small, family-run business that is on a mission to help stabilize declining bee populations around the world. Giving bees a home in your yard is a great way to participate in this valuable cause, and your flowers will thank you for it, too! Alternatively, if you’re hesitant to invite bees into your garden for fear of being stung, you can check out this manual pollinator, which can produce similar results with far less buzzing.
The Aquaponics Floating Pond Planter Basket allows you to bring some of your beautiful plants into an area of the garden that might be visually lacking: the pond. One order gets you four baskets, each with a 2 1/2-inch diameter, meaning that the baskets are small enough to fit in ponds of all sizes without dominating the overall aesthetic. The individual baskets can also be linked together, which gives you the option of creating floating arrangements that will stay attached as they drift peacefully around the surface of the pond. These baskets also come with the added bonus that they can provide shade and protection for fish living inside the pond, particularly on those hot summer days.
You’d be forgiven for thinking that a towel is not a gadget; but you’d also be wrong, because this towel is seriously cool! The MISSION Premium Cooling Towel is made of 90% polyester/10% nylon and, when activated with water, cools to 30 degrees below average body temperature in less than 30 seconds. It then stays cool for up to two hours, making it the perfect thing to drape around your neck during those hot spring and summer days in the garden. This product will allow you to spend your time in the garden thinking about the tasks at hand, rather than the sweltering heat that is getting you down.
Pro tip: Try putting the towel in the freezer for an extra bit of oomph to its cooling power!
The XLUX T10 Soil Moisture Sensor Meter takes the guesswork out of gardening. No longer will you need to ask yourself whether you’ve watered your plants too much or not enough; just put in the sensor, compare the meter’s readings against the recommended soil moisture for whatever plant you’re growing, and water as needed. Using the sensor is straightforward, and this simple tool can be an invaluable aid in your transformation from a brown thumb to a green thumb. The XLUX T10 is particularly great because it requires no batteries and comes with an 18-month warranty.
The best gadgets are ones that make everyday tasks easier and more efficient, which is exactly what the Garden Genie Garden Gloves do. Though they might look a little goofy at first, you’ll be shocked at how handy these are in the dirt. The durable ABS plastic claws attached to the ends of the fingers make both planting and weeding a breeze. Much of this is owed to the increased precision and dexterity you get by using your hands and fingers, which is especially useful for working in densely planted flower beds. Each order comes with two pairs of gloves that are one-size-fits-most.
The Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat’s unique adjustable design gives you the flexibility to garden in whatever way is most comfortable for you. If you’re just looking for a great kneeler, then the Ohuh can be set at a low height that will give support to your knees and keep your clothes safe and clean. But if kneeling is uncomfortable for you, the Ohuhu can also act as a seat that supports weights up to 330 pounds. The Ohuhu is also completely foldable for easy storage and comes with two tool bags that can be attached to the seat’s railings, making tool access a cinch.
Adding water fixtures to your garden can be a great way to give it an extra bit of interest and life. The Solatec Solar Fountain is one of the best fountains currently on the market: It’s affordable, solar-powered, and about as simple to set up as can be. Just place the fountain in water with access to direct sunlight and the fountain will activate on its own within seconds. One thing to note is that the Solatec requires access to sunlight at all times in order to work; it can’t store power for nighttime use. Still, the Solatec is gorgeous during the day, and you just can’t beat that babbling-brook sound.
Rather than breaking your back with a traditional wheelbarrow, why not get a cart that does all the heavy lifting for you? The Snapper Self-propelled Utility Cart is a battery-powered cart capable of carrying up to 220 pounds. With a battery life of over 3 hours, a carrying capacity of 3.7 cubic feet, and the ability to handle hills on a wide range of surfaces (concrete, grass, dirt, etc.), the Snapper is the perfect companion for heavy-duty yard work.
One of the most frustrating things for any gardener is the sight of their big beautiful plants toppling over under their own weight, or worse, getting blown over by the wind. The classic solution to this problem is to tie a plant’s stem to a support post using twine or zip ties. These methods work, but they’re finicky and usually require two hands in order to secure the plant to its support.
Ram-Pro’s Lever Loop Gripper Clips expedite this process dramatically with their super-simple clamp design. Just a slight pinch is all that’s required to open the clips, freeing up your other hand to arrange the support and stem however you like. Most importantly, these clips are nice and spacious, ensuring that you can give your plants the support they need without damaging their stems. Ram-Pro clips make a great gift, especially for gardeners with arthritis who might have a difficult time using the traditional plant-support methods.
Gardening is a peaceful, meditative experience. Nothing ruins that atmosphere like being picked on by mosquitoes. The Thermacell MR150 Portable Mosquito Repeller is the perfect thing to bring with you into the garden to keep those bloodsuckers at bay. While traditional mosquito repellent often requires you to rub noxious chemicals like DEET directly onto your skin, the Thermacell system uses a synthetic copy of the natural repellent found in chrysanthemum flowers that is scent- and mess-free. You can even pick up a handy holster for hands-free protection.
Let’s face it, mowing the lawn can be a bit of a chore, especially if you’ve got a lot of land to tame. Thankfully, the Husqvarna Automower 430X is more than capable of taking this time-consuming job off your hands, freeing you up to focus on whatever other gardening projects you enjoy the most.
As the name would suggest, the 430X is a robotic mower that can be set to mow your lawn autonomously. The setup process takes a bit of time, but the afternoon you spend setting it up is nothing compared to the hundreds of hours you’ll save mowing your grass. Though there are many great automowers on the market, the Husqvarna 430X is arguably the best of the bunch. It comes with many advanced features, including multiple zones, flexible cutting heights, GPS navigation, LED headlights, and a working area of up to 0.8 acres—all of which can be controlled with your smartphone.
Whether displayed prominently on a small table or tucked away behind larger plants, the Pandawill Color-changing Garden Light is a stunning addition to any garden. The light is completely solar-powered and comes with two light modes: soft white and color-changing. When set to the color-changing mode, the Pandawill drifts lazily between beautiful blues, purples, and greens all the way through to dark reds and burnt oranges, creating a dreamlike ambiance that is sure to complement the natural beauty of your garden. Moreover, the light has its own internal timer and will automatically turn on around sunset and turn off by sunrise.