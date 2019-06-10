The 17 Best Gardening Gadgets: Your Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re a budding gardener that has felt stunted by a lack of sun or outdoor planting space, then the AeroGarden Bounty might be the perfect product for you. The AeroGarden is a hydroponic gardening system that allows you to grow herbs and many other kinds of plants completely indoors by using energy-efficient LEDs to simulate the sun.

Growing plants in the AeroGarden is a snap; just insert one of the company’s proprietary seed pods into an available slot, fill up the AeroGarden’s water reservoir, provide an adequate amount of Plant Food, and you’re done! The AeroGarden makes continued maintenance about as easy as could be with its clear touchscreen display that tells you exactly when you should refill the garden’s water or add additional Plant Food. The AeroGarden is particularly great compared to some other hydroponic gardening solutions in that you are not restricted to using just the seed pods that the company creates; you can also buy Grow Anything Seed Pods that will allow you to grow whichever plants you choose!