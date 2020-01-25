Is Facebook Down? Users Report Notifications Not Loading, Other Errors

Facebook might be down, or at least some of its services are. Users are reporting issues, particularly with notifications not showing up when they try to load them. Here’s what we know so far.
Many People Are Reporting Issues with Notifications & Some Are Having Trouble With Their Newsfeed Too
As you can see from DownDetector.com, there’s been a spike of problems today.
Although many of the issues are outside the U.S., they are starting to crop up in the U.S. too, according to the live outage map on DownDetector.com.
The majority of the issues seem to be connected with notifications not loading, such as this screenshot from Heavy.
Issues are being reported with mobile devices whether Android or iPhone and it seems especially prevalent with the app. Some users are reporting their apps are working again, but others are still having problems. Both old and new notifications aren’t loading, although many are still getting push notifications.
On Down Detector, commenters are saying that notifications are out in areas including Ohio, Las Vegas, northern California, New York, Berlin, North Carolina, and more. Others are saying it’s affecting their news feed showing only a few stories too.
Reports have been coming in for at least an hour with people noticing issues.
But new users are still noticing the issues, which do not appear to be fully resolved.
Some people say that they get a notification but when they go to Facebook, it’s not there and they are not seeing any current posts.
And now memes and jokes are being shared about the situation too.
This is a developing story.