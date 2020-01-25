Is Facebook Down? Users Report Notifications Not Loading, Other Errors

Facebook might be down, or at least some of its services are. Users are reporting issues, particularly with notifications not showing up when they try to load them. Here’s what we know so far.

Many People Are Reporting Issues with Notifications & Some Are Having Trouble With Their Newsfeed Too

As you can see from DownDetector.com, there’s been a spike of problems today.

Although many of the issues are outside the U.S., they are starting to crop up in the U.S. too, according to the live outage map on DownDetector.com.

The majority of the issues seem to be connected with notifications not loading, such as this screenshot from Heavy.

Issues are being reported with mobile devices whether Android or iPhone and it seems especially prevalent with the app. Some users are reporting their apps are working again, but others are still having problems. Both old and new notifications aren’t loading, although many are still getting push notifications.

@Facebook is there a problem with notifications? Telling me I've notifications but when I click on the notifications tab it says no notifications. — brian mc govern (@brianmcgovern8) January 25, 2020

On Down Detector, commenters are saying that notifications are out in areas including Ohio, Las Vegas, northern California, New York, Berlin, North Carolina, and more. Others are saying it’s affecting their news feed showing only a few stories too.

Reports have been coming in for at least an hour with people noticing issues.

Is Facebook acting up?? I have done everything, even restarted my phone. It will not load any notifications!

🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MYy1TCi4EH — Officer Fox (@OfficerFoxKC) January 25, 2020

But new users are still noticing the issues, which do not appear to be fully resolved.

Facebook notification page not working 🙄 pic.twitter.com/68P27HckBq — Tanvir (@ShofiulTanvir) January 25, 2020

Some people say that they get a notification but when they go to Facebook, it’s not there and they are not seeing any current posts.

Am I the only one having issues with @Facebook today? I get a notification, but when I go to Facebook it’s gone. I’m not seeing posts that are current. Most are from days ago. I log out, and when I log back in it says retry. Anyone else having issues or is it just me? — Tina Farris (@stlrsgyrl) January 25, 2020

Getting Facebook notifications constantly and not being able to check them is driving me slightly crazy 🤪 #facebookdown — Kristine (@KristineHaase) January 25, 2020

And now memes and jokes are being shared about the situation too.

Facebook notifications: pic.twitter.com/2dPYHAPrCw — Ozair Sarfraz👑 (@Zairy__khAn) January 25, 2020

@Facebook telling me I have 5 notifications then I go in and nothing…..nothing at all 🤷🏻‍♀️ #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ad8QxoVh7f — Alicia Penman (@mrspenno30) January 25, 2020

Why wont facebook give me my notifications??!!?? pic.twitter.com/WzYBAKG5Qq — Officer Fox (@OfficerFoxKC) January 25, 2020

This is a developing story.