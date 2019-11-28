Is Facebook Down on Thanksgiving 2019? Is Instagram?

Some people are reporting that Facebook and Instagram are both down on Thanksgiving 2019. Down Detector, a site that monitors social media platform outages, registered a large spike in Facebook down and Instagram down reports on the morning of November 28, 2019.

Instagram confirmed the outages, writing, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown.”

You can see the Facebook down chart here. The spike occurred around 9 a.m. central time. The problems being reported were pretty evenly split among newsfeed not loading, total blackout, and problems logging in.

Here’s the Instagram down chart. The problems being reported with Instagram were a bit more lopsided; 72% of people said they couldn’t get their newsfeed to work, 17% of people couldn’t log in, and 9% of people had issues with their stories, according to Down Detector. Issues were also reported by people trying to use Facebook Messenger. Thus, if you’re not able to get these platforms to work, you’re not imagining things, and you’re not alone.

Down Detector was also reporting a major spike in Snapchat problems. They focused on problems with sending snaps, refreshing, or taking pictures or video.

Reports online indicated there were problems in the United States but also some countries overseas. The cause of the outages is not yet clear, but the memes were flying on Twitter, which is not down.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Were Reports of a ‘Major Thanksgiving Outage’

The Independent reports that there is a “major Thanksgiving outage of both platforms, which are owned by the same company.

People turned to Twitter to vent, using the hashtags #Facebookdown and #Instagramdown.

This author had issues getting Facebook to load on a laptop, as did others. “It only happened briefly and it might already be back up because I’m not having issues on my phone with Facebook but Facebook won’t load on my laptop,” one person we know said. “It was up for a little while but when I went to click on my professional page it wouldn’t load and then it went to an error message.”

People filled Down Detector with comments:

“I have just checked my Twitter account for some facebook issues… Who else is doing the same? ? #facebookdown.”

“Now Facebook is down. If Twitter goes, let’s meet on the Google Maps’ reviews of the Empire State building.”

“@facebook really is a terrible platform, all kinds of technical issues this morning.”

“#instagramdown is fine for me but not facebook pls, cant even log in to my COD’s account ugh.”

“INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK AND MESSENGER DOWN – : USERS UNABLE TO ACCESS APPS AMID MAJOR THANKSGIVING OUTAGE.”

“FACEBOOK SERVER DOWN.”

“FB down for anyone else? I was trying to post and it wouldn’t let me, so I logged out and tried to log back in and got the message ‘Facebook is down for maintenance.'”

“… on today, of all days, we don’t have our most needed venting outlet. how am i supposed to hold in my snark without Facebook?”

There were similar comments on Instagram.

“Let us lead the charge to fix Instagram so we don’t have to talk to our families.”

“Instagram is so lazy , don’t they realize that people are complaining? 😤”

“Instagram is DOWN in NJ, USA.”

“I can’t see my stories and others stories, Italy.”

The platforms have had outages before, even going down for a day last summer.

