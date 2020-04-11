11 Best Monitors for a Home Office

To help you choose a monitor for your home office, I’ve rounded up 11 of the best monitors available, and make some specific recommendations for which one you might want to buy.

It’s no surprise that working from home has become increasingly common in the last few years. In many industries, people routinely stay home an average of a day each week, and that’s in addition to routinely doing work at home before or after the regular business day. If that sounds like you, it might be time to build out a more cohesive home office. Whether you’re planning to get a full PC or just continue to use your laptop, it might be a good idea to get a dedicated computer monitor.

How to Shop for a Home Office Monitor

There are a lot of ways to shop for a monitor; it depends upon what you find most important. You can buy a monitor based on price, size, type of display technology, or features, for example.

The right monitor can dramatically enhance your productivity, letting you see more on screen at once (which is especially important if you currently only use your laptop's modest screen), multi-task, and even see colors more accurately. There are no shortage of monitors out there, though. There are HD displays, 4K monitors, and ultra-widescreen models. They also have a lot of different hardware under the hood; the kind of panel can have a big effect on color accuracy and how well the monitor can work for fast-moving images like gaming.

If you're sensitive to price -- and honestly, few among us are not -- keep in mind that you can get a perfectly serviceable monitor for your home office for well under $200, and in fact, for as little as $100-$150. If you have a little more money to invest, then $300-$400 can buy you a high-quality, high-resolution display that will let you work for hours on end without eye strain, and possibly also be great for gaming.

Beyond about $500, you're looking at premium displays, often ones with special gimmicks, such as curved screens or ultra-wide displays, 4K (or higher), or monitors that are optimized for serious users -- hardcore gamers or video or photo professionals.

Monitors also come in various size classes -- ranging from as small as 14 inches to as big as 38 inches (measured diagonally), which obviously also influences price. But decide how large your monitor needs to be (and how much room you have to work). Anything that's 24 inches or smaller is considered pretty small by modern standards; 27 inches is a sweet spot that, because so many manufacturers cut their panels to this dimension, has become a great size to get a lot of pixels at an affordable price.

Keep in mind that if you want a lot of "screen estate" for multi-tasking or really immersing yourself in what's on-screen, there are two ways to do this. You can get a large or ultra-wide display (ultrawide monitors generally have a much more rectangular aspect ratio, like 21:9, rather than the traditional 16:9), or you can put two or more monitors side-by-side and "extend" the desktop between them. Multi-monitors are less common today than they used to be because ultra-wide displays are simpler to deal with. But multiple monitors have their advantages, including, often, that it's cheaper to buy two smaller monitors than one enormous one.

Don't forget about resolution. Surprisingly, resolution isn't as important as you might think; while more pixels is generally better, it often makes more sense to choose a larger display or other considerations over raw pixel count. That said, displays generally come in these standard resolutions (this is not a comprehensive list, but are the ones you'll see often):

FHD. Full high definition is 1920 × 1080 pixels.

QHD. Quad HD is 2560 × 1440 pixels.

4K UHD. Ultra HD is 3840 × 2160 pixels.

What You Need to Know About Monitor Panels

When monitor shopping, you'll see the display panel type mentioned a lot. The main kinds of panels you will see in monitors these days include:

Twisted nematic (TN) panels have fallen out of favor in the last few years. Yes, you'll still find TN-based monitors, especially in budget displays, and surprisingly, they remain great for handling fast-moving graphics, such as in games. But overall they generate lower quality images and have been largely replaced by IPS.

IPS, which stands for In-plane switching, is the most common technology in monitors today, because it renders a higher quality image, with better color reproduction and wider viewing angles. The major disadvantage? IPS panels are often slower than TN, which means they aren't ideal for gaming.

Vertical alignment panels are a sort of compromise between TN and IPS panels. They're not nearly as common as IPS, but they offer good color reproduction, contrast, and viewing angles. Unfortunately, they're typically even worse for speed, so are definitely a poor choice for gaming.

The Best Value in Monitors for Your Home Office

If you're looking to optimize around price -- you're looking for a cheap monitor that'll get the job done -- the ViewSonic VX2276-SMHD is probably the right place to look. It has the added advantage of coming in a variety of sizes, from 22 to 27 inches, so you can dial in the right compromise between size and price.

If you have a larger budget and are looking for the best overall display under $500, the LG 34WK650-W is what you're looking for -- it has an enormous 34-inch display, has ActiveSync if you are a gamer on your off-duty hours, and has great color and screen quality. It lacks creature comforts like USB ports, though. For a more full-featured monitor, it's hard not to love the HP Z27, which has a full 4K resolution, pivots to portrait mode, and has a USB-C port with Power Delivery for charging accessories.

Beyond the Z27, you're getting into very pricey territory, and your specific needs will determine where you spend your money. That said, a monitor like the ASUS Designo Curve MX38VC, with built-in Bluetooth speakers and Qi charging, can help your home office start to feel a bit more luxurious -- but you'll pay dearly for the privilege.

