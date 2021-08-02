12 Best 144hz Monitors for Gaming

If you’re in the market for a new monitor and want a gaming experience that’s buttery-smooth and crystal clear, these are the best 144Hz monitors you can buy right now.

How much you enjoy a game is dependent on several factors. A big part of it has to do with the game’s development, primarily its story, how well it plays, and how good it looks. While you have no control over story or gameplay, you do play at least somewhat of a role in its visual appeal. Granted, if it’s not a graphically impressive game, there’s little you can do, but with a title built to be vibrant and visually stunning, having the proper monitor can mean all the difference.

Too often, PC gamers spend their time looking at one aspect of their future monitor - the resolution. From 1080p to 4K, there’s a vast array of PC gaming monitors out there that will display a bright, colorful image. The thing is, the panel’s resolution is only a part of the equation. Another big piece is the refresh rate, or how often the display refreshes per second. The higher the refresh rate, the less motion blur you see. What you’ll have is a crystal clear image that best utilizes that high resolution, especially if you spring for one of the best 144Hz monitors available right now — that is, a display that refreshes 144 times per second.

Factors to Consider When Buying a 144Hz Monitor

Since you’ll be spending a pretty penny on your next 144Hz gaming monitor, you will want to make sure you’re getting the best that money can buy. Below is a breakdown of the different factors you’ll want to consider. It’s important to understand what you’re shopping for, especially when it comes to a monitor’s more technical aspects.

Panels

The 144Hz monitors you find are all going to be made with LCD panels, but the question you need to answer is what kind of LCD panel. There are three types that differ in quality and capabilities - Twisted Nematic (TN), In-Plane Switching IPS), and Vertical Alignment (VA).

What Are TN Panels?

The most basic of these is a TN panel, which is the least expensive and offers the fastest response time. As gaming is all about being quick, TN panels are often the go-to type of LCD for players, both professional and casual. For that response time, the monitor suffers in quality and has noticeable drops with viewing angles and the number of distinct colors it can display.

What are VA Panels?

VA panels are a mix of IPS and TN monitors, with mid-level quality, workable viewing angles, and a good range of colors. While VA panels are a joy to look at, gamers typically sacrifice response time for something that is far from the visual quality of an IPS panel.

What are IPS Monitors?

IPS monitors are at the high end of the spectrum and improve upon viewing angles and image quality. Their colors are the most vibrant and abundant, which makes this the perfect type of panel for users that require color precision, such as graphic artists. For gamers, an IPS monitor has a higher latency that can impede multiplayer gaming.

FreeSync vs. G-Sync

Have you ever been in the middle of playing and it looks like the image has split, as if your panel is displaying to different sections of the same game? That’s screen tearing, and it occurs when your frames per second and refresh rate don’t quite match up. While some games feature Vsync, which is a built-in option that helps sync FPS and frame rate together, there are GPU-specific options that are less taxing on your PC.

FreeSync and G-Sync are essentially the same things. They work with your GPU to prevent screen tearing and latency issues that can arise when your FPS and frame rate are out of sync. The most significant difference between the two was that FreeSync worked only with AMD GPUs, and G-Sync is designed specifically for Nvidia. However, Nvidia opened up the door for gamers in early 2019 to make its GPU compatible with FreeSync-enabled monitors.

AMD’s FreeSync is a bit more user-friendly than G-Sync, as the latter requires dedicated hardware in the monitor that can drive the price up. FreeSync only requires that your DisplayPort is up to current standards. While they serve the same purpose, the two technologies accomplish their task in different methods. G-Sync locks the frame rate at the monitor’s highest limit while FreeSync overdrives the video card to match the frame rate.

Knowing which does what or which is best likely doesn’t matter in the long run as you’ll be forced to consider monitors with the syncing technology that works with your GPU.

Resolutions vs Monitor Size

Resolution is likely the thing casual shoppers consider most when looking into the next best gaming monitor. The most popular resolutions of current screens are 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, which are a measure of the number of pixels vertically displayed on your screen. The general rule of thumb is the higher the resolution, the clearer the picture. However, there is a factor that needs to be considered when looking at resolutions - monitor size.

The average size of a gaming monitor ranges from 24” to 27”, as they provide the greatest field of vision without requiring you to sit too far back from the screen. If you’re pushing your resolution to 1440p or even 4K, you may find yourself underwhelmed when playing on a 24” monitor. However, you don’t really want to go above a 27” screen. Don’t forget that you likely have limited space on your desk, and larger screens require more surface area to fit.

Another thing to look at is whether the monitor is a widescreen (16:9) or ultrawide (21:9) monitor. Ultrawide panels may look great when you’re watching a movie, but for games, the wider field-of-view can be a detriment. If you have to pan your head from one side of the screen to the other, it’s possible that your monitor is just too big.

If you’re adamant about making your games look phenomenal on a large screen, double check your hardware’s resources. You may wind up pushing your PC beyond its limits, which will cause stuttering in the FPS and other performance issues.

Do You Need HDR?

Known as high-dynamic-range imaging, HDR functionality is a step toward making the images produced by your PC photorealistic. Not every 144Hz monitor is HDR compatible, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. While HDR creates brilliant pictures and videos, it’s also a resource hog and can drive the price of a monitor up. There’s also the fact that not every game offers an HDR mode, meaning you could be shelling out more money for a feature you rarely use.

Where HDR first became "important" was when the Xbox One X was first announced and Microsoft started talking about its HDR capabilities. This made it seem like HDR was the next big thing, and while it's not a necessity like we thought it would be, it does make for a nicer picture. But is it worth shelling out the extra cash for a PC monitor? Probably not.

Monitor Response Time

All external components of your PC have a response time you have to consider. For monitors, response time refers to how quickly a pixel can change from black or white to shades of gray. Generally, the lower the response time, the better. When shopping for a 144Hz monitor, you’re likely to find that many fall between 1 to 4ms, depending on the type of panel.

Port Variety Is Important

Are you planning to use your monitor for multiple purposes or systems? Then you’re going to need a decent number of ports. When shopping for a monitor, be sure that it has the HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, USB, and VGA ports you may need for it to be suitable for your needs.

You may also want to make sure they’re not awkwardly placed for your setup. For instance, if you’re mounting your monitor, you’ll need easy access to the ports without having to dismount the unit.

