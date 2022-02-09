9 Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cases

If you want to keep your S22 Ultra looking brand new throughout its entire lifespan, then you can’t go wrong with the OtterBox Defender Pro Series Case. This is one of the sturdiest cases we’ve reviewed for this particular phone model thanks to a generously raised bezel around all sides of the phone.

The Defender Pro also has a silver-based antimicrobial additive that helps inhibit bacterial growth. After all, our phones go with us everywhere. But to that point, this isn’t the most portable case out there. It does work with wireless PowerShare but it isn’t exactly what we’d call pocket-friendly. If you can look past its bulk, though, then this is surely one of the best S22 Ultra cases around.