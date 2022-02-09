9 Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cases

For those who have been waiting for a premium Samsung flagship that truly impresses, patience pays off. Samsung’s new S22 Ultra packs an improved Snapdragon 8 CPU, a 108 MP quad-camera array, and an included S-Pen similar to the Note 20 (from the now-defunct Note series). That means there are a whole lot of reasons to protect this phone with a shock-absorbing cover. Read on below to browse the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases available now.
1. OtterBox Defender Pro Series Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Antimicrobial coating
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Rubber port cover
- High price tag
- Bulky Design
- Limited color options
If you want to keep your S22 Ultra looking brand new throughout its entire lifespan, then you can’t go wrong with the OtterBox Defender Pro Series Case. This is one of the sturdiest cases we’ve reviewed for this particular phone model thanks to a generously raised bezel around all sides of the phone.
The Defender Pro also has a silver-based antimicrobial additive that helps inhibit bacterial growth. After all, our phones go with us everywhere. But to that point, this isn’t the most portable case out there. It does work with wireless PowerShare but it isn’t exactly what we’d call pocket-friendly. If you can look past its bulk, though, then this is surely one of the best S22 Ultra cases around.
2. Spigen Cryo Armor Case
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Slim and durable
- Inner cooling layer
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
- Shows scratches easily
In the same way that the S22 Ultra is a radical departure from Samsung’s usual phablet design, so too is the Spigen Cryo Armor Case a departure from their usual case design. Yes, this case still utilizes Spigen’s lightweight yet durable bumper frame design, but it now has the added benefit of an inner graphite sheet and thermo-silicone layer to keep your phone cool during use.
The reason for this is primarily because of the amazing gaming potential of the S22 Ultra. Ask any PC gamer and they’ll tell you that temperature control is important for any machine capable of rendering high-end graphics. This is also true when it comes to wireless charging, which this case also supports. One added touch is that the case also has a nice grippy design on the backplate, making it easier to prevent drops from happening outright.
3. Zizo Bolt Series Case
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Grippy design
- Built-in kickstand
- Stiff button covers
- Unusual design
- Bulky design
The Zizo Bolt Series Case might have one of the most bizarre designs out of any protective cover we’ve reviewed, but it offers military-grade drop resistance and a built-in kickstand for media viewing in one very grippable package.
I know that asking you to look past the perforated backplate might seem like a lot but the design of the Zizo Bolt has actually grown on me quite a bit over the years. Plus, it works with wireless PowerShare and comes in a few different colors. And for those who use their phone on the job site, you might also appreciate the included belt clip.
4. VRS Design Damda Glide Case
Cons:
- Holds 4 cards
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Not PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
The VRS Design Damda Glide Case is a snap-on card slot case that protects your S22 Ultra as well as four credit cards thanks to its hidden card compartment on the backplate. The card compartment provides plenty of lift to keep your phone’s rear 5-camera array off the ground and a generous front bezel does the same for your phone’s 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
A notable downside of this design is that it will not support wireless charging while it is loaded with credit cards. If, however, that means you can throw out your old ratty wallet I would say that it is a worthwhile tradeoff.
-
5. Samsung LED View Case
Cons:
- LED Notification matrix
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- High price tag
- Limited impact resistance
- Could be grippier
Though Samsung’s official LED View Case is on the expensive side considering how little protection it offers, it is a stylish and functional phone case that adds some neat features to your S22 Ultra. The main draw of this case is the dot matrix notification panel, which animates to pass-through lock screen information and notifications through the folio cover.
This allows you to get information at a glance without leaving your screen vulnerable to scratches and scuffs. Will this folio case provide any meaningful protection against drops? Not really, but it is fairly slim at least. Additionally, it works with wireless PowerShare.
Although there are more reliable protective cases out there, the LED View Case is still one of the best S22 Ultra cases around for the sheer uniqueness of its LED cover. If you want to see this case in action, check out this YouTube video from Guillaume Redfield, who demos some of the features using last year’s S21 case.
-
6. Ringke Fusion X Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Clear plastic discolors easily
- Limited drop protection
- Limited color options
The Ringke Fusion X Case is a lightweight yet durable protective option that adds barely any bulk to this already massive 6.8-inch handset. And when you’re trying to protect a phone as thick as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this is a welcome feature.
The Fusion X uses a raised bumper frame to disperse shock from drops without interfering with the phone’s ability to use its wireless PowerShare feature. It also uses textured edges to add some extra grip over this phablet-style phone. This is crucial since you’ll likely be using this phone one-handed if you ever want to take advantage of its included S-Pen. The clear backplate allows you to show off the stock color of your phone too. It is available with or without a camo accent design too.
-
7. i-Blason Cosmo Series Case
Cons:
- Large front bezel
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
The i-Blason Cosmo Series is a stylish case mold that protects from drops and scratches while adding a crystalline motif that helps your phone stand out from the pack. It strikes a fine balance between protection and portability thanks to its bumper frame design. And this is a particularly important balance to get right when it comes to protecting a 6.8-inch phone.
The case has a nice raised bezel over the S22 Ultra’s rear 5-camera array as well as the front screen. This detail is crucial for preventing damage from face-down (or face-up) drops. It also ensures that the phone will still be able to use its wireless PowerShare function flawlessly.
-
8. Caseology Parallax Case
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Grippy design
- Limited impact resistance
- Limited color options
- Front bezel could be larger
The Caseology Parallax Case is a stylish case mold that stands out from the pack with its grippy geometric backplate. Not only does it provide some added grip to this slippery handset but it also supports wireless PowerShare and provides enough lift to protect the phone’s rear camera array.
The Parallax is a pretty slim case all-around, which is nice if you don’t have large hands. Though, it does leave me wishing the front bezel was a little larger. The case has responsive button covers and large port holes, making it easy to access the phone’s S-Pen and to use aftermarket chargers with the device as well.
-
9. Olixar Leather Wallet Case
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Protective folio folds into a kickstand
- Wireless PowerShare compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
- Could be grippier
Between the growing popularity of Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and cryptocurrency, your old billfold wallet is gradually becoming obsolete. If you use this Olixar Leather Wallet Case to pack two credit cards and your ID, you can ostensibly have everything you need in one slim package. You can even tuck a bit of cash behind the phone if needed.
The other benefit of this wallet case is that its folio cover will protect your S22 Ultra’s screen from getting scratched and scuffed by other items in your pocket. And like other folio cases, the front cover can fold backward for use as a media viewing stand. Plus, did we mention it’s wireless PowerShare compatible?
Do You Really Need an S22 Ultra Case?
If you haven't yet decided if you need a protective case for your S22 Ultra, then I can't help but assume you haven't yet checked the price tag of this phablet phone. Sure, we all love the sleek feel of a nude phone in our hands, but these glass back phones are not designed to withstand daily wear and tear. If you plan to use the S22 Ultra as your day-to-day handset, you basically need a case to keep it from getting scratches, scuffs, and cracks.
The majority of phone users agree that cases are crucial, not only to protect their investment but also because of just how important it has become to have constant access to our phones. This recent article from the New York Post cites that more than 10 percent of millennials said they’d rather break a bone than go without their phones for just 24 hours. This data comes from tech repair specialist iSmash, who surveyed 2,000 UK adults on what they’d prefer over giving up their devices.
My takeaway from this survey is that our phones are simply too important to risk damaging just because you didn't drop $20 on a protective cover. When your smartphone acts as your wallet, your camera, and your contact book, the least you can do is slap a simple case to keep the screen in one piece. And this is doubly true if you have a phone as premium as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
