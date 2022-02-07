9 Best RTX 2070 Laptops: Your Buyer’s Guide

Processor Intel Core i7-9750H | RAM 16GB DDR4 2666MHz | Display 15.6 inches | GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 | Hard drive 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD | Dimensions 14.19 x 10.83 x 0.98 inches | Weight 5.67 pounds

Like most of the laptops in this list, the Asus ROG Strix Scar III is aimed squarely at gamers — but in this case, you can believe that gamers really were a priority at every step of the design process. The 15.6-inch display (1920 x 1080-pixel resolution featuring an IPS panel) has a slim bezel surrounding it on the top and sides, adding up to a generous 81% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will get hot, so the system includes dual, adjustable fans that have been optimized with 17% more airflow and anti-dust tunnels to increase performance and stability. Asus also claims the laptop undergoes extensive vibration and drop testing. The keyboard includes custom full-color RBG lighting with a colorful lightbar that makes the laptop look a bit like a lightshow — that’s not to everyone’s taste, but when you program all the lights to their full potential, there’s no mistaking this machine is aimed at gamers. The keyboard also features N-key rollover for multi-key inputs — ideal for fast action and macro activations.

The Scar has a unique feature: A keystone on the right side of the chassis is a small magnetic, encrypted flash drive-like accessory. It can be used to quickly load game settings or other configurations, and can securely store files in an encrypted drive. Is it useful? That’s arguable — but it definitely is cool, and isn’t something you’ll find in most other laptops. (But if the keystone appeals to you, keep in mind that you can also get it in an RTX 2080 laptop from Asus as well.)

Under the hood, this system has a 9th generation el Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, but you can opt for a lower-powered configuration that isn’t as powerful and has a 512GB hard drive. Honestly, though, that’s going to be too anemic for modern gaming; you really need the full terabyte or you run the risk of running out of storage. The Scar is packed with ports: you get a full-size RJ-45 network port, HDMI (handy for sending your video to a larger, higher-quality desktop monitor), three USB-A and one USB-C, and audio jacks. There’s no Kensington lock port, though, which may be important if you need to secure your laptop when you travel. All things considered, this system can hold its own against even the newest Ryzen 4000 Series laptops from AMD.

And travel you can do with the Scar, which has one of the best battery life ratings you’re likely to find in a gamer rig. This laptop can run for nearly five hours on a charge, which means there are times when you might not even need to carry the power brick with you to get a full work or gaming session out of the laptop. If you need more “screen estate” to get your work done, you can always add a second portable display.

This machine is beefy enough for a flight or space simulator. If you want to play a game like Elite: Dangerous on this system, be sure to check out our roundup of the best PC flight sticks as well. And if you have a drone, be sure to check out our recommendation for the best drone cases for travel and storage.

