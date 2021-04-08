9 Best Electric Unicycles to Tear Up Terrain

There are a lot of great electrically charged ride options out there these days. Hover shoes are a unique and fun mode of transportation. Pedelec bikes and electric mountain bikes can get you where you’re going fast and efficiently too. But electric unicycles are quickly on the rise. And we’ve got the best of the best listed below.
1. King Song 16x Electric UnicyclePrice: $1,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 31 mph top speed.
- Range of 70 to 90 miles on a single charge.
- Impressive 35 degree hill climbing capability.
- Stable 16-inch by 3-inch tires.
- 4.1 built-in sound system.
- Front, rear, and customizable side lights.
- Bluetooth functionality.
- Could be too strong for some.
- Upgraded 2.5A Fast Charger not included.
- Steep price.
We didn’t think we could find a true competitor for the Ninebot One Z10 Electric Unicycle. But the one wheel Segway may met its match in the King Song 16x Electric Unicycle. This truly is one of the best electric unicycles you’re going to find. It’s not just loaded with power, but it features one of the best motorized unicycle designs on the market too.
Thanks to a peak power of 4,200 watts, the King Song 16x can hit speeds of up to 31 mph. Because it packs a 1554Wh battery, you can ride this bad boy an impressive 70 to 90 miles. And due to its well-crafted construction, it can handle riders up to 265 pounds while doing so. Oh, and it can handle inclines of up to 35 degrees which is one of the best rates you’ll find.
Outside of its specs, this electric unicycle has bells and whistles galore. It touts Bluetooth 4.0 to easily connect with your phone’s dedicated King Song app. There’s a 4.1 built-in sound system, as well as a front headlight, rear brake light, and customizable RGB turning lights. THe King Song 16x is quite possibly the best electric unicycle you’re going to find.
Find more King Song 16x Electric Unicycle information and reviews here.
2. Segway Ninebot One Z10 Electric UnicyclePrice: $1,699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 28 mph top speed.
- A range of up to 56 miles.
- 18 inch tubeless pneumatic tires.
- You're paying for quality.
- Learning curve.
- Might be too advanced for some.
It should come as little surprise that Segway constructed another fantastic piece of tech with their Ninebot One Z10 Electric Unicycle. Just like with their Ninebot Drifts, this one wheel Segway screams quality. It touts a top speed of up to 28 mph. It can cover over 50 miles on a single charge. And it can impressively hold up to 330 pounds in weight.
The single tire impressively handles a variety of tricky terrain. With a diameter of 18 inches wide, it’s one of the largest you’ll find amongst all the electric unicycles. Which in turn provides additional safety and stability during rides. The Ninebot One Z10’s 1800 watt motor can tackle inclines of up to 25 degrees. And its 995Wh battery recharges in about 10 hours.
On top of all that, there are built-in front and rear LED lights for safety. You can customize the sidelights across thousands of colors. The one wheel Segway is IP54 water-resistant. There’s app functionality that includes a beginner mode. And it’s easy to transport with the included handle that allows you to push the motorized unicycle while in “carry mode”.
Find more Segway Ninebot One Z10 Electric Unicycle information and reviews here.
3. INMOTION SCV V5F Electric UnicyclePrice: $699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gets about 25 miles per charge.
- Top speed over 15 mph.
- Only takes about 3.5 hours to charge.
- Cheaper than many.
- Great looking design.
- Slower than the Z10.
- Less distance per charge than the Z10.
- Smaller tire width than the Z10.
For the price it’s listed at, the INMOTION SCV V5F Electric Unicycle is certainly worth consideration. Its 550W motor can hit speeds up to around 15 mph and tackle angles of up to 18 degrees. The motorized unicycle can cover distances of up to 25 miles between charges. And recharging takes a mere 3.5 hours which is pretty fast compared to other options.
Tire width is 14 inches, so you’ll feel pretty sturdy riding INMOTION’s electric unicycle. It’s IP55 water-resistant so puddles and light amounts of liquid shouldn’t cause any problems. Bluetooth is built-in. And there are front and rear LED lights to ensure safety during darker riding sessions.
Find more INMOTION SCV V5F Electric Unicycle information and reviews here.
-
4. myself 18-Inch Endurance Electric Unicycle with SeatPrice: $2,062.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for those that need to sit while riding.
- Impressive 18 inch tires.
- Can hold up to 330 pounds.
- Charges in just 2 to 3 hours.
- LED front and rear lights.
- Maxes out around 15 mph.
- Longer delivery times.
- Use of Resident Evil-like Umbrella Corporation logos is odd.
If you need support while riding, the myself 18-Inch Endurance Electric Unicycle with Seat is an excellent option to help you from getting fatigued. Its seat sports a thick sponge-based seat with 4 shock-absorbing springs for comfort while riding. And it’s built to carry riders of up to 330 pounds.
The 18-inch car-grade tires offer a stable and smooth ride. Safety is a major consideration, with front and rear LED lights, a horn, a mechanical lock power switch, and an explosion-proof battery bin all built-in. Top speeds hit around 15 mph so you’re not scaring any non-thrill-seekers away. And with its ability to recharge in under 3 hours, you’ll never have to wait too long to get back on the road.
Find more myself 18-Inch Endurance Electric Unicycle with Seat information and reviews here.
-
5. myself 17-Inch Electric UnicyclePrice: $1,589.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in seat.
- Impressive 55 mile range.times.
- Short charge times.
- Stable 17 inch tire.
- Can tackle a wide range of terrain.
- Great looking electric unicycle with seat.
- Long shipping times.
- Low top speed.
- No springs in seat.
myself offers another quality electric unicycle with seat in their 17-Inch Electric Unicycle. It’s a comparable option to the company’s 18-inch electric unicycle with seat, but it’s also considerably cheaper. And it also has a longer range that hits up to 55 miles on a single charge.
Its 17 inch tires makes riding on this motorized unicyle stable and smooth, even at speeds of up to 12.5 mph. The built in seat obviously makes this comfortable on longer rides. But when your done, you can recharge the one wheel scooter in a mere 2 to 3 hours.
It sports a load capacity of around 290 pounds. There are a pair of front LED lights and one in the rear for safety. Bluetooth is included. There are displays to offer speeds and remaining power. And it’s lightweight and compact making it easy to stow and go.
6. Gotway MTen3 Electric UnicyclePrice: $949.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Just 22-pounds.
- Can hit up to 23 mph.
- Has a range of 25 to 30 miles.
- App functionality for lighting and more.
- Just a 10-inch wheel.
- 220 pound weight limit.
- Ugraded rapid charger not included.
The Gotway MTen3 Electric Unicycle is small at just 22 pounds. But this motorized unicycle packs a hell of a punch. Its 800W motor can get you going at speeds of over 23 mph. And the 460Wh battery that comes included has a potential range of 25 to 30 miles depending on the speed and rider’s size.
It touts a nice grippy pedal with a ground clearance of 4.75-inches to avoid scrapes on turns. The sides are padded and flush to ensure your lower legs are comfortable. A headlight and LEDs are included for lighting. There’s a handle for convenience when you’re wrapping up. And if you’re taking it on far from local terrain, you could always have a portable power station with you to charge while you’re not at home.
Find more Gotway MTen3 Electric Unicycle information and reviews here.
7. Segway Ninebot One S2 Electric UnicyclePrice: $620.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks fantastic.
- More portable than most at just 25 pounds.
- Much cheaper than other models.
- Can add a second battery to double your range.
- Compatible with phone apps.
- 14-inch wheels is on the lower end.
- Top speed of 15 mph.
- Max load of 220 pounds.
- One battery distance of around 9.3 mph.
The Segway Ninebot One S2 Electric Unicycle is one of the best electric unicycles you’ll find if you’re on a budget. It doesn’t have the specs that the Ninebot One Z10 Electric Unicycle does. But you can expect a few corners cut at the price it’s listed at.
Its 14-inch anti-skid tires are powered by a 500-watt motor that will hit speeds up to about 15 mph. Distance per charge is a little over 9.3 miles. But you can add a second battery to double your coverage. The one-wheel Segway is hermetically sealed, giving it an IP 54 rating. You check out diagnostics and settings with the dedicated phone app. And it has safety and security features built-in too. It’s one of the coolest Segway devices out there, and that includes Segway’s Ninebot Drift W1 Hovershoes.
Find more Segway Ninebot One S2 Electric Unicycle information and reviews here.
8. Weilaijaiju 2020 14-Inch Electric UnicyclePrice: $2,119.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long lasting battery.
- Super fast recharges.
- 265 pound capacity.
- Great design.
- Low top speed.
- Heavy.
- Expensive.
The Weilaijaiju 2020 14-Inch Electric Unicycle is another two-wheeled device that sports the electric unicycle design. Although this one isn’t really rivaled. It’s an impressive beast, touting 14-inch tires that can handle almost any terrain. It features a high-quality built that promises to be strong and shockproof. Which promises to easily carry riders up to around 265 pounds.
The motorized unicycle looks great. At its top speed of 10 mph, the Weilaijaju 2020 can take you as far as 21 miles. And its lithium-ion battery recharges super quickly in about just one hour.
Find more Weilaijaiju 2020 14-Inch Electric Unicycle information and reviews here.
9. IOTAtrax Self-Balancing Electric ScooterPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual tires makes it more stable than others.
- Super lightweight and transportable.
- Charges in just 40 minutes.
- More affordable than most.
- Weight capacity of 220 pounds.
- 8 mph max speed.
- About 6 miles of battery life.
- Max hill grade of 10%.
The IOTAtrax Self-Balancing Electric Scooter is a bit of a cheat being on our best electric unicycle list because it actually has two wheels instead of one. But we’re letting it slide because it still resembles an electric unicycle more than other electric hoverboards or electric scooters. And it’s one of the most portable electric unicycles on the market with a weight of just 17 pounds, a compact design, and a built-in handle.
You’ll get about 6 miles between charges. But its battery gets you back on the road quickly with a recharge time of just about 40 minutes. Its narrow design allows it to navigate tight spaces smoothly. And you’ll have a great time while looking cool thanks to its overall slick design.
Find more IOTAtrax Self-Balancing Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
What is the Best Electric Unicycle?
After breaking everything down, the title of best electric unicycle would have to go to either the Ninebot One Z10 or the King Song 16x. Each is a bit on the pricier side, but once your on the road with one of these motorized unicycles, you're going to love your decision.
However, in the end, we give the nod to the King Song 16x. It has a higher top speed. Higher distance capability. A stronger motor and stronger battery too.
On top of all that, the King Song 16x has Bluetooth, a 4.1 speaker system, a larger 16-inch tire, and an impressive lighting system. The only place the Ninebot One Z10 really beats it out is weight capacity. So if you're a larger rider, you may want to consider the one wheel Segway instead.
Are Electric Unicycles Legal?
For the most part, yes. These electric unicycles are relatively new on the market. So there aren't many laws focused directly on them. However, there are some local ordinances that restrict where they can be ridden and how fast you're allowed to go.
So before you go out making a purchase, you may want to look into your local codes to see if there are any restrictions on riding and whether your new electric unicycle is legal.
Are Electric Unicycles Dangerous?
A question every parent will want to be answered is are electric unicycles dangerous? And to be honest, all forms of these self-balancing vehicles can be dangerous depending on your skill level.
Whether it's go-karts or hover shoes, you or your child's new obsession is going to have a learning curve to it. The trick to having a great experience is to take your time and start off slow. And some models, like the King Song 16x do a fantastic job of contributing toward safety by limiting top speeds initially out of the box.
Electric Unicycles with Seats
Some riders can't take the fatigue that longer rides can toll on the body. That's why companies like myself have crafted electric unicycles with seats to provide added comfort.
We've featured two of their models, the 18-Inch Endurance Electric Unicycle with Seat and the 17-Inch Electric Unicycle on our list. Each has its pros and cons for you to consider, but there aren't many electric unicycles with seats out there as options. So consider one of those two if that's what you're looking for in your purchase.
