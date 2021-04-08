9 Best Electric Unicycles to Tear Up Terrain

There are a lot of great electrically charged ride options out there these days. Hover shoes are a unique and fun mode of transportation. Pedelec bikes and electric mountain bikes can get you where you’re going fast and efficiently too. But electric unicycles are quickly on the rise. And we’ve got the best of the best listed below.

What is the Best Electric Unicycle?

After breaking everything down, the title of best electric unicycle would have to go to either the Ninebot One Z10 or the King Song 16x. Each is a bit on the pricier side, but once your on the road with one of these motorized unicycles, you're going to love your decision.

However, in the end, we give the nod to the King Song 16x. It has a higher top speed. Higher distance capability. A stronger motor and stronger battery too.

On top of all that, the King Song 16x has Bluetooth, a 4.1 speaker system, a larger 16-inch tire, and an impressive lighting system. The only place the Ninebot One Z10 really beats it out is weight capacity. So if you're a larger rider, you may want to consider the one wheel Segway instead.

Are Electric Unicycles Legal?

For the most part, yes. These electric unicycles are relatively new on the market. So there aren't many laws focused directly on them. However, there are some local ordinances that restrict where they can be ridden and how fast you're allowed to go.

So before you go out making a purchase, you may want to look into your local codes to see if there are any restrictions on riding and whether your new electric unicycle is legal.

Are Electric Unicycles Dangerous?

A question every parent will want to be answered is are electric unicycles dangerous? And to be honest, all forms of these self-balancing vehicles can be dangerous depending on your skill level.

Whether it's go-karts or hover shoes, you or your child's new obsession is going to have a learning curve to it. The trick to having a great experience is to take your time and start off slow. And some models, like the King Song 16x do a fantastic job of contributing toward safety by limiting top speeds initially out of the box.

Electric Unicycles with Seats

Some riders can't take the fatigue that longer rides can toll on the body. That's why companies like myself have crafted electric unicycles with seats to provide added comfort.

We've featured two of their models, the 18-Inch Endurance Electric Unicycle with Seat and the 17-Inch Electric Unicycle on our list. Each has its pros and cons for you to consider, but there aren't many electric unicycles with seats out there as options. So consider one of those two if that's what you're looking for in your purchase.

