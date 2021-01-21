9 Best Galaxy S10 Lite Cases

Samsung has taken a cue from Apple and released a value-priced Galaxy handset in order to balance the rising price of their flagship phones. The Galaxy S10 Lite offers a much more accessible entry point into the current generation of phone tech. But you can’t make the S10 Lite cheaper and more powerful than the original S10 without some tradeoffs, and this time that includes build quality. Read on below to browse through the best Galaxy S10 Lite cases for keeping this phone’s “glasstic” frame in one piece.

The new, budget-conscious Galaxy S10 Lite is a breath of fresh air in a time when phone manufacturers are literally inflating their phone prices by annually cramming a new rear camera onto the same base design ad nauseam. But just because the S10 Lite ships for cheaper than last year's Galaxy S10 doesn't mean you can get away with skipping out on a protective case.

As I previously alluded, Samsung made a number of compromises to the original S10 design in order to provide the upgraded specs at a discount price. The new device focuses on essential functionality, so no wireless charging, no headphone jack, and no IP68 waterproofing. You can get the full scoop on the changeups over at Android Central, though, as the list is fairly long.

The main difference I want to highlight is that Samsung has abandoned the Gorilla Glass 6 finish that they used for the S20 line. I have no doubt that Samsung's new composite glasstic material will match Gorilla Glass 6's longterm durability, but a return to plastic cases means that the S10 Lite will be once again prone to scratching and scuffing. Simply put, if you want to keep your phone looking brand new, you should absolutely equip it with a protective case.

