9 Best Galaxy S10 Lite Cases

Samsung has taken a cue from Apple and released a value-priced Galaxy handset in order to balance the rising price of their flagship phones. The Galaxy S10 Lite offers a much more accessible entry point into the current generation of phone tech. But you can’t make the S10 Lite cheaper and more powerful than the original S10 without some tradeoffs, and this time that includes build quality. Read on below to browse through the best Galaxy S10 Lite cases for keeping this phone’s “glasstic” frame in one piece.
-
1. Spigen Rugged Armor CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy texture
- Large raised bezel
- Only one color option
- Stiff button covers
- Limited drop protection
The Spigen Rugged Armor Case is a time-tested hybrid case that provides the most protection it can without making your preferred phone pocket bust at the seams. Despite being less than 3 mm thick, this case provides enough of a bezel to protect the S10 Lite’s front screen and rear tri-camera array from (small) face-down drops. It won’t be able to match the performance of a defender-style case like an OtterBox, but considering how few of those type cases are currently available for the S10 Lite, this case still fares decently against the competition. My biggest complaint is that the faux carbon fiber accent is just not doing it for me, style-wise. If you can look past that, then this is a solid case option.
-
2. Ghostek Covert CasePrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Large raised bezel
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
The Ghostek Covert Case is a no-nonsense protective case that provides military-grade drop protection on all sides of your phone. Its first line of defense is its raised bumper frame, which provides a bezel to cushion drops on all sides of the phone. Its PC backplate also does a much better job of resisting scratches than the phone’s stock glasstic material. As an added plus, this case also sports a built-in metal kickstand that can be used for watching media in portrait or landscape modes.
-
3. Spigen Liquid Clear CasePros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Clear design
- Raised bezel
- Clear cases show dust
- Limited impact resistance
- Stiff button covers
The Spigen Liquid Clear Case is the minimalist’s solution to protecting your phone from scratches and scuffs. Rather than coat your phone in unsightly fake carbon fiber accents, you can give it a clear 1 mm coating of TPU to keep it safe from scratches and still looking sleek. This case is especially appealing if you want to be able to appreciate the prismatic colors of your phone’s stock case but also keep in mind that its slim profile makes it less effective against major drops. Another thing to note about this case is that clear plastic shows off trapped dust easily so be sure to keep your phone clean if you use this.
-
4. Ringke Fusion X CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Large raised bezel
- Grippy design
- Clear plastic shows dust
- Limited color options
- Mushy button covers
The Ringke Fusion X Case strikes a fine balance between protection and portability, making it a well-rounded choice for the person who wants to take their phone everywhere while keeping it mostly safe from wear and tear. It has an overall slim and lightweight design because it focuses most of its material protection into a raised bumper frame. This goes a long way towards dispersing shock as it allows impact force to travel across the surface of the phone rather than into its expensive internal components. It also has a slightly grippy texture which helps reduce drops in the first place. Just note that the clear backplate will easily show dust so be sure to clean under the case regularly.
-
5. Anccer Ultra Thin CasePros:
Cons:
- Ultra-thin design
- Lots of color options
- Grippy texture
- Minimally raised bezel
- So-so materials
- Limited impact resistance
If you dislike the idea of adding extra bulk to the already large Galaxy S10 Lite, then the Anccer Ultra Thin Case is the perfect case for you. At only 0.3 mm thick, it barely adds any weight to the phone, though at the same time, it barely adds any shock absorption either. But this ultra-slim case is obviously not for the chronically clumsy. It is instead for the user who wants to keep their phone looking new while maybe adding a pop of color to help it stick out from the crowd. If that sounds like you, then don’t be afraid to give this ultra-thin Anccer case a shot.
-
6. Samsung S-View Cover CasePrice: $36.99Pros:
Cons:
- LED display shows notifications
- Front cover with card slot
- Grippy texture
- Folio cover doesn't fold back
- Limited impact resistance
- High price tag
The Samsung S-View Cover Case has been a staple offering for all of their latest smartphones. It sets itself apart from other cases by offering a unique notification window that uses a small portion of the phone’s 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display to pass through basic info such as the time, battery life, and incoming calls and messages. The front cover has the added bonus of a lone card slot on the inside but it sadly does not fold back into a kickstand like other folio cases might. This case is also a little pricey considering its lack of heavy-duty drop protection but the unique display window may still win users over yet.
-
7. Feitenn Folio Wallet CasePrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 cards plus cash
- Responsive button covers
- Lightweight and durable
- Bulky design
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
If you haven’t already done so, now is a good time to ditch the bulky billfold. With mobile payment methods finally gaining momentum, it is totally reasonable to get through your day-to-day routine using just a couple credit cards and maybe some emergency cash. The Feitenn Folio Wallet Case helps you bring along the bare necessities while keeping your S10 Lite safe from getting scratched up inside your pocket. The front cover houses slots for three cards plus cash while also being able to fold into a media viewing stand. But while this case is thinner than a lot of other wallet cases I have come across, it will still be larger than non-folio cases.
-
8. Caseology Vault CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Grippy design
- Large raised bezel
- Only one color option
- Limited drop protection
- Stiff button covers
The Caseology Vault might not bring anything exciting in the looks department but it is a solid hybrid case design that provides a little extra grip and drop protection while keeping your S10 Lite true to its name. This case won’t protect you from a serious impact but it still provides a surprising amount of cushioning considering its size. The secret is a large raised bezel that soaks up impact from face down drops as well the more common corner drop. Probably the nicest feature of this case is its textured backplate, which adds a lot more grip over this 6.7-inch phone.
-
9. Damondy Ring Armor CasePrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in ring grip
- Lightweight and durable
- Magnetic mount compatible
- Could be grippier
- Limited color options
- Limited drop protection
The Damondy Ring Armor Case offers some nice utility for those with smaller hands who might struggle to comfortably fit the 6.7-inch S10 Lite into their hands. Its built-in metal ring grip on the back offers some extra stability when holding the phone in your hand. It can also double as a media viewing stand. Underneath it is a metal plate that also works with magnetic phone mounts, adding even more utility to this nifty little case. I only wish it came in more than two color options.
Do You Really Need an S10 Lite Case?
The new, budget-conscious Galaxy S10 Lite is a breath of fresh air in a time when phone manufacturers are literally inflating their phone prices by annually cramming a new rear camera onto the same base design ad nauseam. But just because the S10 Lite ships for cheaper than last year's Galaxy S10 doesn't mean you can get away with skipping out on a protective case.
As I previously alluded, Samsung made a number of compromises to the original S10 design in order to provide the upgraded specs at a discount price. The new device focuses on essential functionality, so no wireless charging, no headphone jack, and no IP68 waterproofing. You can get the full scoop on the changeups over at Android Central, though, as the list is fairly long.
The main difference I want to highlight is that Samsung has abandoned the Gorilla Glass 6 finish that they used for the S20 line. I have no doubt that Samsung's new composite glasstic material will match Gorilla Glass 6's longterm durability, but a return to plastic cases means that the S10 Lite will be once again prone to scratching and scuffing. Simply put, if you want to keep your phone looking brand new, you should absolutely equip it with a protective case.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.