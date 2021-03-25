9 Best Gaming Backpacks & Laptop Bags

Out of all of the gaming laptop backpacks we reviewed, the Mobile Edge Core feels the most like you could actually live out of it. Not only does it offer an insane amount of storage space but it also comes pre-wired for use with an internal power pack to keep all of your devices topped off while traveling. That means it can serve as your portable battle station even when you are away from a power outlet.

The Mobile Edge Core is comprised of three large storage compartments, all of which are prewired for an internal power pack such as the MEACL27000 (sold separately). You even get an external USB port for a handheld item. The padded laptop compartment can hold almost any 17-inch laptop and zips all the way down for easy access at TSA checkpoints. It won’t comfortably fit a 17.3-inch laptop, though. And yes, 0.3 diagonal inches does make the difference.

The main compartment has a fleece-lined tablet pocket, a headphone strap, and an optional divider. The front compartment has a built-in organizer for storing small items. You also get four side accessory pockets, but I personally wish they had replaced at least one of those with a water bottle holder, as you should always keep liquids totally separate from your electronics.

The Mobile Edge Core has a sturdy molded front panel to add some protection to its contents but they also make a convention-friendly version that replaces this with a velcro surface to stick patches. Both versions are quite durable and are protected by a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. All in all, this is one of the best laptop backpacks available as long as you don’t need to fit a laptop with a 17.3-inch display.

Dimensions: 9 x 17 x 19.5 inches

Storage: ~48 liters

Max laptop screen size: 17 inches

Weight: 2.9 pounds